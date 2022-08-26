ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High bacteria levels found at 8 popular swimming spots

By Sophie Brams
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The rainy weather pattern that has been holding steady over the Lowcountry for the past almost two weeks is wreaking havoc on local waterways, according to Charleston Waterkeeper’s latest water quality report.

Out of 20 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 8 sites– Hendricks Park, Northbridge Park, Brittlebank Park, the Ashley River, lower Ellis Creek, and all three portions of Shem Creek.

The group notes that it is not uncommon to see higher bacteria levels after a fair amount of rainfall because polluted stormwater runs off into the creeks and rivers. However, exposing oneself to these bacteria could put someone at risk of numerous health infections like Cholera, Tuberculosis, Staph, and Vibrio, among others.

So where should you avoid taking a dip this week?

Looking to the North, bacteria levels at Hendricks Park and Northbridge Park remain high, so swimming and other water-based activities are not recommended there.

While indicators for the Charleston Harbor are positive–all GREENS this week–the Ashley River shows signs of trouble with REDS at Brittlebank Park and closer to the marinas. There is good news for boaters, though, as the Wappoo Cut Boat Landing is GREEN again!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4YMH_0hWm5ylQ00

As expected, things look a little dicier in Mount Pleasant. Hobcaw Creek has recovered, but unfortunately, Shem Creek is still a no-go. The Cove and Patriots Point are safer options this week.

Mixed news continues as we head to James Island. Ellis Creek is GREEN toward the mouth of the creek, but RED in the upper reaches, so use caution. All GREENS for the rest of the island at Sol Legare, Clark Sound, and the Folly River.

No data was collected by DHEC for the beaches this week, but results from the Isle of Palms to Seabrook Island have been great all summer!

You can explore the map here .

