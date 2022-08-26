Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza
What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
Eater
Cheese Crust Sensation Lowkey Breakfast Burritos Goes Legit in Hollywood
Great news for fans of all things cheese crust: Lowkey Burritos is finally going permanent. After a few hiccups and false starts, longtime pop-up cook Matt Stevanus has secured a new walk-up location in Hollywood, with plans to open as soon as this weekend. Stevanus is putting Lowkey Burritos, the...
Eater
A Beloved 50-Year Chinese Restaurant Has Closed Forever in Chinatown
Chinese Friends Restaurant has closed its doors in Chinatown, ending a remarkable 50-year run for the restaurant on Broadway. The current owners are retiring, meaning no more kung pao chicken, mushu burritos, or sizzling rice soup. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for 50 years,” says a note taped to the door, “and now it is time for us to close this chapter and enjoy our retirement.”
Cafe Rio Looks to Be Opening Another Las Vegas Location
Permit paperwork points to a new Cafe Rio Mexican Grill coming to Spring Valley
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the World
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If you’re headed to Las Vegas, The Venetian Resort offers two sprawling retreats, both offering different amenities. At The Venetian, guests can enjoy a live classic Italian setting with fast access to all of the action that the resort has to offer. Additionally, The Palazzo, a relaxing retreat with an amazing club lounge level option will offer amenities galore for hotel guests.
Eater
Yeastie Boys Expands Its Fleet to Six Bagel Trucks This Fall
Yeastie Boys Bagels will add two new trucks to its fleet over the next few months. That news comes straight from Yeastie owner Evan Fox, who is months away from reaching eight years in operation. Fox confirmed a fifth truck will park full-time on Abbot Kinney near Westminster starting Wednesday,...
Eater
Find Bowls of Mexican Seafood at This New Food Truck Under the 7 Train
In Los Angeles, food trucks slinging octopus tostadas and crispy shrimp tacos abound — take the famed Mariscos Jalisco food truck, which has a few locations scattered across the city, or Mariscos 4 Vientos, parked down the street in Boyle Heights. Not so in the five boroughs, where bowls of Mexican seafood are more often found at sit-down restaurants, occasionally at a full-blown marisquería, but more often as a single menu item at Mexican establishments specializing in other foods.
Eater
Chef Shake-Up as New Chef Takes Over at One Steakhouse
One Steakhouse announced that William DeMarco is assuming the role of Executive Chef at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas restaurant. DeMarco is replacing Patrick Munster, who had been Executive Chef since the restaurant opened as MB Steak at what was then the Hard Rock Hotel. The Morton brothers, David and Michael Morton, changed the name and concept from MB Steak to One Steakhouse in 2021 when the Hard Rock became Virgin Hotels. Demarco will continue to serve as Corporate Executive Chef for Morton Group restaurants La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway, Crush American Grill, Greek Sneek, and La Comida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Grab a bite at Wing Zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
1oaklasvegas.com
10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022
From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down...
Visitor wins over $150k at Fremont Hotel and Casino
Last Thursday, a visitor was playing the Double Diamond Slot Machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino. The visitor took home more than $153,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
nevadabusiness.com
Las Vegas and California Attorney Sam Heidari Adds $10K to Reward Money Offered by L.A.P.D for Information That Helps Solve Non-fatal Hit and Run
Sam Ryan Heidari Attorney and owner of Heidari Law Group in Las Vegas and Abogados Con Experiencia in California has upped the $25k reward money offered by the L.A. police department by $10K more in an effort to find the person that violently ran over a man on a moped in Downtown L.A. on August 14th and is arrested and convicted.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A local dog trainer and some vets...
nevadabusiness.com
Arthur Murray Dance Center in Henderson Expands to Larger State of the Art Facility
The elegantly designed dance center has a state of the art sound system as well as a computer generated music system that provides the latest and most popular rhythms for the students and staff to dance to. An award winning facility, Arthur Murray Dance Center in Henderson has a second...
multifamilybiz.com
Hamilton Zanze Completes Disposition of 232-Unit Alicante Apartment Community in Highly Desirable Las Vegas-Paradise Submarket
LAS VEGAS, NV - San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze announced the sale of Alicante Apartments in the desirable Las Vegas-Paradise submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm purchased the Class B+ community in February 2017 and the sale closed on July 19, 2022. During their ownership, Hamilton...
bestoflasvegas.com
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas’ housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada’s housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man accused of setting car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital
Man accused of setting car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man is facing arson charges after...
Comments / 0