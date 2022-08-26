One Steakhouse announced that William DeMarco is assuming the role of Executive Chef at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas restaurant. DeMarco is replacing Patrick Munster, who had been Executive Chef since the restaurant opened as MB Steak at what was then the Hard Rock Hotel. The Morton brothers, David and Michael Morton, changed the name and concept from MB Steak to One Steakhouse in 2021 when the Hard Rock became Virgin Hotels. Demarco will continue to serve as Corporate Executive Chef for Morton Group restaurants La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway, Crush American Grill, Greek Sneek, and La Comida.

