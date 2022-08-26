ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Who Is Calling The Dodgers Game On Peacock Against Marlins?

UPDATE (Aug. 28, 9 a.m. PT): Dontrelle Willis was not among the analysts calling the game on Peacock between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. Gabby Sanchez joined Jason Benetti and Tommy Hutton in the broadcast booth. When MLB announced a streaming rights agreement earlier this year, the Los...
Arizona Diamondbacks pick up manager Torey Lovullo's option for 2023

The Diamondbacks exercised the 2023 contract option for manager Torey Lovullo, assuring the longest-tenured manager in team history will be back for another season. Lovullo signed a one-year deal last September that included an option for next year, a somewhat surprising decision by the organization given that the club was careening toward the end of a 110-loss season.
The Dodgers have the best Big 3 in baseball

This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. For four years, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh ran the city of Miami, forming one of the most dominant Big 3s in sports history. This weekend, it’s been the Dodgers’ Big 3’s turn to take their talents to South Beach -- well, Little Havana.
