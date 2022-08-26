Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday
Lil Baby gave Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden $250,000 in cash for his birthday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant lives out ultimate #FamilyGoals moment with parents, little sister
Whether you love him or hate him, one thing you cannot deny about Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is that he’s a family man. Now that he has risen to fame as one of the brightest young stars in all of the NBA, Morant has made sure to keep his family right beside him through the ride.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley's Biggest Weakness
And why betting on Beverley is a risk worth taking.
Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Interested In 3 Points Guards
On Sunday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Elfrid Payton, Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker. Before spending the last three seasons with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, Walker had been the face of their franchise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Erving doesn't think it makes sense for NBA to retire Kobe's numbers
Dr. J is weighing in on the NBA legacies of Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant -- “there is no comparison.”. Julius Erving, speaking to TMZ while walking through LAX, was asked about the potential for the NBA to retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers. The premise has gained popularity in the wake of the league’s decision to retire Russell’s No. 6 across all franchises, the first league-wide jersey retirement and only the third of its kind across all major professional sports leagues.
NBC Sports
Hawaii beats Curaçao to win 2022 Little League World Series title
The Little League World Series title is headed to Honolulu. Hawaii capped off a dominant performance in Williamsport, Pa., by beating Curaçao 13-3 in Sunday’s championship game. The victory gives Hawaii its fourth championship all-time, putting it in a tie for the second-most of any U.S. state. It is also the second championship for Honolulu, which also came out on top in 2018.
The insane 6-figure present Sixers star James Harden received from Lil Baby for birthday
If you didn’t get the memo, James Harden and Lil Baby are best buddies. The Philadelphia 76ers star has frequently been seen with the rapper on multiple occasions. The two have a bond that simply cannot be matched by anything in the world. Their friendship is priceless. Their gifts...
Horace Grant's three championship rings sell at auction
Horace Grant's rings from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat sold collectively for $297,000 at Heritage Auctions, according to Darren Rovell. Grant played seven seasons with the Bulls. Not only did he rack up three championships with the team, he was selected to the NBA All-Star game in 1993-94. The rings...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Candace Parker sets WNBA postseason record
Candace Parker added an absurd stat-line to her legendary resume on Sunday. Parker posted 19 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and four steals in Sunday's semi-final game against the Connecticut Sun.. She's the first player in WNBA playoff history to record 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.
NBC Sports
Report: “Decent chance” Lakers send out Westbrook as third team in Mitchell trade
The Lakers’ situation is pretty clear: They would like to trade Russell Westbrook before the season starts (ideally before training camp). However, other teams want sweeteners to take him (and his $47 million contract), and because of their very limited trade assets, the Lakers don’t want to put all their eggs in a basket that doesn’t make them title contenders. Put simply, the Lakers don’t want to trade the last two first-round picks under their control this decade (2027 and 2029) just to be a good playoff team — they will do it for a shot at a ring.
Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs
Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”. The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.
NBC Sports
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia Eagles Receiver Pays Tribute to Allen Iverson
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown wore 76ers jersey and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
5th Overall Pick In The 2012 NBA Draft Signs With New Team
Thomas Robinson, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has signed with San Miguel Beermen of the PBA. Robinson has played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.
List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA
Due to the large, ever-changing number of former Duke basketball players in the NBA, it's not easy to keep track of that number and remember all their whereabouts. Trades. Drafts. Free agency. New contracts. Expired contracts. Retirements. This list, which will update here whenever related moves ...
NBC Sports
After quiet summer does Strong regret signing with Eagles?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Standing in the visitors locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, 22-year-old Carson Strong made an admission about his summer. “Yeah, it didn’t go quite as I expected,” Strong said. On one hand, maybe we all had too high of expectations...
Comments / 0