Erving doesn't think it makes sense for NBA to retire Kobe's numbers

Dr. J is weighing in on the NBA legacies of Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant -- “there is no comparison.”. Julius Erving, speaking to TMZ while walking through LAX, was asked about the potential for the NBA to retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers. The premise has gained popularity in the wake of the league’s decision to retire Russell’s No. 6 across all franchises, the first league-wide jersey retirement and only the third of its kind across all major professional sports leagues.
Hawaii beats Curaçao to win 2022 Little League World Series title

The Little League World Series title is headed to Honolulu. Hawaii capped off a dominant performance in Williamsport, Pa., by beating Curaçao 13-3 in Sunday’s championship game. The victory gives Hawaii its fourth championship all-time, putting it in a tie for the second-most of any U.S. state. It is also the second championship for Honolulu, which also came out on top in 2018.
Candace Parker sets WNBA postseason record

Candace Parker added an absurd stat-line to her legendary resume on Sunday. Parker posted 19 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and four steals in Sunday's semi-final game against the Connecticut Sun.. She's the first player in WNBA playoff history to record 15 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.
Report: “Decent chance” Lakers send out Westbrook as third team in Mitchell trade

The Lakers’ situation is pretty clear: They would like to trade Russell Westbrook before the season starts (ideally before training camp). However, other teams want sweeteners to take him (and his $47 million contract), and because of their very limited trade assets, the Lakers don’t want to put all their eggs in a basket that doesn’t make them title contenders. Put simply, the Lakers don’t want to trade the last two first-round picks under their control this decade (2027 and 2029) just to be a good playoff team — they will do it for a shot at a ring.
Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs

Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”. The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit

The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Due to the large, ever-changing number of former Duke basketball players in the NBA, it's not easy to keep track of that number and remember all their whereabouts. Trades. Drafts. Free agency. New contracts. Expired contracts. Retirements. This list, which will update here whenever related moves ...
After quiet summer does Strong regret signing with Eagles?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Standing in the visitors locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, 22-year-old Carson Strong made an admission about his summer. “Yeah, it didn’t go quite as I expected,” Strong said. On one hand, maybe we all had too high of expectations...
