SignalsAZ
Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Code Changed Approved by Tucson Mayor and Council
Tucson’s Mayor and Council voted on Aug. 23 to make code changes to require electric vehicle (EV) charging in parking areas for new multifamily, office, and retail spaces. The transportation sector is responsible for one-third of heat-trapping emissions. To reach the City’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, Tucson is zeroing in on cars, the buildings where we live and work, the distribution systems that provide us with water and electricity, and the roads, bridges, and transportation systems we use to get around.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, September 5th...
PCSD: Road Closure Catalina Highway
The Pima County Sheriff's department responded to the scene of a collision that took place on Mount Lemmon Saturday.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rear-Ending Weekend Crash Results in Vehicle Fire and Minor Injuries
The Iowa State Patrol investigated a rear-ending weekend crash that resulted in a vehicle on fire and minor injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, 56-year-old Ivan Chernioglo of Sacramento, California was driving a 2021 Volvo semi-tractor trailer for Greenline Express Transportation heading east on Interstate-80 near mile marker 92. The report shows at 6:12am, Chernioglo fell asleep and rear-ended a 2008 Ford F-350 that was owned by Tadeo Transportation and driven by 31-year-old Hector Guerrero of Tucson, Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man riding a homemade motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tucson on Friday, Aug. 26. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in a parking lot near Grant and Silverbell roads. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Students voice their concerns over Sun Link’s fares at town hall
Sunlight shines through the streetcar window onto a SunLink operator at the stop on Cherry and Second Street on July 6. A couple dozen of University of Arizona students met in the Santa Cruz room to make their voices heard on Aug. 24. Students there voiced that the Sun Link...
KOLD-TV
One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
At Least 1 Killed In A Fatal Crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 that claimed the life of at least one person on Saturday. The Arizona Department of Transportation stated that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 Years
A local bakery has closed after nearly 40 years.mohamed hassouna/Unsplash. When entering into the food and drink business, few owners are able to close and call it quits on their own terms. Most restaurants fail to make it more than a few years, and now more than ever there are all kinds of hoops to jump through. However, one local business has managed to make it nearly 40 years here in the Old Pueblo, and after seeing all kinds of change in Tucson, has decided to put up their aprons one last time.
TPD investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle
The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle.
Pima County supervisor says constables need more protection on the job
Elected leaders are reconsidering the work of constables in Pima County following the deadly shooting at Lind Commons Apartments last Thursday.
TPD: Shooting near Speedway Boulevard leaves one dead
The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting reports on Speedway Boulevard. The homicide took place on Aug. 27 morning in the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard.
Pedestrian killed Wednesday on South Nogales Highway
A pedestrian was hit and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 24 on South Nogales Highway near Corona Road, according to Tucson Police.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Fast Rising Flood Water Traps Vehicle
On Saturday August 20, 2022, Sonoita Elgin Fire District crews were dispatched to a report of a vehicle stuck in moving water with two trapped occupants in the area of Lyle Canyon and Brushy Canyon. Crews arrived on scene and with the help of US Border Patrol and Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue, were able to wade into the swift moving water and rescue the two trapped occupants bringing them safely back to land. Both occupants were uninjured.
KOLD-TV
Clean-up efforts underway after hurricane-like winds roll through east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clean-up efforts are underway on the east side. Hurricane-like winds swept through neighborhoods Tuesday night leaving families with damaged homes and without power. A neighborhood near Kolb and Escalante took quite the hit enduring 76 mile per hour winds. It left a huge mess...
azbigmedia.com
57.8 acres of land in Marana sells for $14.2 million
HSL Properties (Omar Mireles, president) bought 57.8 acres of vacant land from Northwest Hospital, LLC in Gladden Farms for $14.2 million ($5.64 PSF). The land is located at the SWC of Moore Road and Interstate 10 in Marana. Northwest Hospital, LLC is owned by Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee,...
KOLD-TV
Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The TPD said the assault happened Sunday, Aug. 28, near South Sixth Avenue...
SignalsAZ
Pima County is Seeking Nonprofits to Receive Surplus Property
Pima County’s Procurement Department is seeking 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that might be interested in receiving surplus property from the county. Procurement maintains a list of nonprofits that have registered to receive notifications of available surplus. When property becomes available, a notice is sent to all registered nonprofits at the same time. All surplus property is distributed on a first-come basis.
KOLD-TV
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
