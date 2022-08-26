ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

SignalsAZ

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Code Changed Approved by Tucson Mayor and Council

Tucson’s Mayor and Council voted on Aug. 23 to make code changes to require electric vehicle (EV) charging in parking areas for new multifamily, office, and retail spaces. The transportation sector is responsible for one-third of heat-trapping emissions. To reach the City’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, Tucson is zeroing in on cars, the buildings where we live and work, the distribution systems that provide us with water and electricity, and the roads, bridges, and transportation systems we use to get around.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Labor Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday, September 5th...
TUCSON, AZ
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Rear-Ending Weekend Crash Results in Vehicle Fire and Minor Injuries

The Iowa State Patrol investigated a rear-ending weekend crash that resulted in a vehicle on fire and minor injuries. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, 56-year-old Ivan Chernioglo of Sacramento, California was driving a 2021 Volvo semi-tractor trailer for Greenline Express Transportation heading east on Interstate-80 near mile marker 92. The report shows at 6:12am, Chernioglo fell asleep and rear-ended a 2008 Ford F-350 that was owned by Tadeo Transportation and driven by 31-year-old Hector Guerrero of Tucson, Arizona.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tucson, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Students voice their concerns over Sun Link’s fares at town hall

Sunlight shines through the streetcar window onto a SunLink operator at the stop on Cherry and Second Street on July 6. A couple dozen of University of Arizona students met in the Santa Cruz room to make their voices heard on Aug. 24. Students there voiced that the Sun Link...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue. The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD. No suspects were in custody...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 Years

A local bakery has closed after nearly 40 years.mohamed hassouna/Unsplash. When entering into the food and drink business, few owners are able to close and call it quits on their own terms. Most restaurants fail to make it more than a few years, and now more than ever there are all kinds of hoops to jump through. However, one local business has managed to make it nearly 40 years here in the Old Pueblo, and after seeing all kinds of change in Tucson, has decided to put up their aprons one last time.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
TUCSON, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Fast Rising Flood Water Traps Vehicle

On Saturday August 20, 2022, Sonoita Elgin Fire District crews were dispatched to a report of a vehicle stuck in moving water with two trapped occupants in the area of Lyle Canyon and Brushy Canyon. Crews arrived on scene and with the help of US Border Patrol and Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue, were able to wade into the swift moving water and rescue the two trapped occupants bringing them safely back to land. Both occupants were uninjured.
SONOITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Clean-up efforts underway after hurricane-like winds roll through east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clean-up efforts are underway on the east side. Hurricane-like winds swept through neighborhoods Tuesday night leaving families with damaged homes and without power. A neighborhood near Kolb and Escalante took quite the hit enduring 76 mile per hour winds. It left a huge mess...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

57.8 acres of land in Marana sells for $14.2 million

HSL Properties (Omar Mireles, president) bought 57.8 acres of vacant land from Northwest Hospital, LLC in Gladden Farms for $14.2 million ($5.64 PSF). The land is located at the SWC of Moore Road and Interstate 10 in Marana. Northwest Hospital, LLC is owned by Community Health Systems in Franklin, Tennessee,...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend. The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. The TPD said the assault happened Sunday, Aug. 28, near South Sixth Avenue...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pima County is Seeking Nonprofits to Receive Surplus Property

Pima County’s Procurement Department is seeking 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that might be interested in receiving surplus property from the county. Procurement maintains a list of nonprofits that have registered to receive notifications of available surplus. When property becomes available, a notice is sent to all registered nonprofits at the same time. All surplus property is distributed on a first-come basis.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
TUCSON, AZ

