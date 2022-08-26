Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Police Promotes Two to Detective Ranks
The Yavapai College Police Department has promoted two of its finest to the rank of detective. The detective titles for Travis Munday and Megyn Felton are the first for the YCPD in many years, owing to sheer determination on the part of each of the officers and the agency’s leadership.
theprescotttimes.com
JUST IN NOW REPORT OF SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT
YCSO, PVPD Respond to Report of School Shooting Threat in Prescott Valley. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report, Saturday, Aug. 27, from the parent of a seventh grader at Prescott Valley Charter School stating that his son had a video recording of another 12-year-old student making threats to “shoot-up” the school.
SignalsAZ
Teen Safety Table Returns to Prescott Valley Library
The Prescott Valley Police Department is hosting its first “Teen Safety Table” for the 22-23 school year on Thursday, August 31, at the Prescott Valley Library. The table will be staffed from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Our Crime Prevention Officers will be on-site to provide educational information...
SignalsAZ
August 29th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Last week, we held a special workshop to interview the finalists for the open vacancy on Council. After hearing from the three finalists, Connie Cantelme, Tom Reilly, and Steven Schmidt, the Council voted 5-1 to appoint Connie Cantalme to the seat. Connie will be sworn in on September 13, 2022, at 9:45 in Council Chambers.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in observance of...
ABC 15 News
Off-duty YCSO sergeant involved in fatal pedestrian accident
YARNELL, AZ — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant Friday night. The YCSO says at about 7 p.m. Friday, 74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was struck and killed while crossing the street on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff City Hall at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed on September 5, 2022, in...
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
knau.org
Pedestrian dies after being struck by off-duty YCSO sergeant
Yavapai County officials say an off-duty deputy struck and killed a pedestrian in Yarnell Friday night. The woman – identified as 74-year-old Donna Gordon – was crossing the street near Highway 89 and Post Road when she was hit by a car. The driver was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on the way home from his shift.
SignalsAZ
Appointment Made to Congress Elementary School District Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is pleased to announce the appointment of Cathy Campbell to the Congress Elementary District Governing Board. This vacancy was due to the resignation of Board Member Sheri Milner, who resigned for personal reasons. We greatly appreciate the service Ms. Milner provided to the school and the community.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 26-28
PHOENIX — A 44-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he fell near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Circle K increased a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who assaulted a Phoenix store employee and a Yavapai County sergeant was involved in a fatal collision that killed a 74-year-old pedestrian.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Cottonwood
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day. The Cottonwood Public...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Protecting Our Groundwater and Rivers
We encourage you to vote for those candidates who understand water issues and promise to work for solutions that help our area. Our state legislators continue to fail to protect our water in our aquifers and rivers. In the Prescott Active Management Area, which includes Dewey-Humbolt, Prescott Valley, Prescott, and...
AZFamily
Woman killed after being hit by a car driven by YCSO sergeant in Yarnell, deputies say
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car that was being driven by a Yavapai County sergeant. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday night around 7 p.m. on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell. Deputies on the scene reported that the sergeant was on his way home from his shift when the crash happened. At this time, impairment isn’t suspected to be a factor, The Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is now investigating to try to figure out what happened.
theprescotttimes.com
AZGFD Local Fishing Report and News
From I-17, travel west on highway 69 toward Prescott Valley, turn left on Glassford Hill Road. Turn right on 2nd street to 5th street. Follow Fain Park signs to the lake.Restrooms, fishing dock, bridge, ramadas, drinking water, historical artifacts, and free parking. There is a fishing dock and hiking trails available.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Prescott City Hall Sale Moving Forward
All bidding proposals indicated they will involve complete demolition of existing structures. City officials are reviewing five bids submitted by four bidders interested in purchasing the existing Prescott City Hall. The bids range from $2 million to $2.55 million. The bids were submitted by Stroh Architecture of Prescott for $2...
AZFamily
Metros sending the most people to Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Flagstaff from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SignalsAZ
Sedona’s WagFest and Fair Returns Sept 17
The city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department invites all dog lovers to the WagFest & Fair, on Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Posse Grounds Park Pavilion. This free dog lover’s event will feature canine resource vendors showcasing the area’s best dog-related products and services, a free raffle, and interactive presentations by canine experts.
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Radio Red Sage
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Radio Red Sage. The longest blooming sage in crimson-red that signals spring with continual flowers that broadcast right through Autumn. Hummingbirds and gardeners alike fall for this knee-high bloomer that deserves a prominent location in the garden’s hotter spots. Keep lightly clipped for a low informal hedge or a single specimen in borders or courtyard containers. Javelina and deer-proof.
