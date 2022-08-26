ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lizzo’s Boyfriend: Everything To Know about Myke Wright & Their Relationship

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Lizzo is on a superstar trajectory having recently released a new album to coincide with her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The sky’s the limit for the 34-year-old “About Damn Time” hitmaker as she’s even got a few acting credits on her resume (don’t sleep on her small, but charming role in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez). Now it appears the Grammy winner has found the last piece of the puzzle with her red-hot romance! Find out all about Lizzo’s boyfriend Myke Wright, below!

Myke Wright and Lizzo have been linked since 2021. (TPG / BACKGRID)

Myke Wright is a Detroit native.

Myke hails from the city of Detroit, Michigan. His parents fostered his artistic side and enrolled him in “Acting camps, guitar lessons, art exhibits and live performances” during his upbringing, according to VoyageLA. In high school, Myke and three friends formed an all-Black band called The Grey Level. Later, he formed an alternative hip hop group called Phresh Heir. “We didn’t feel like our music was black or white,” he told the outlet. “Our music was a mix of everything we liked and had fun sharing with people. It was authentic and people connected with it.”

He moved to LA to be a stand-up comedian.

In 2012, Myke decided to take a chance and move from his hometown to the bright lights of Los Angeles to dip his toe in the comedy world. “It felt good to be a beginner again, in a new city, far from anything recognizable,” Myke explained to VoyageLA. “There’s a lot of room for creativity, exploration and imagination.”

His standup routines landed him a bit of a following and performances on Adam Devine’s House Party and Laughs. “There’s no better feeling than to smile out into a sea of thousands of people and see they’re all smiling back to you,” he told the news source. The stage experience would also lead to acting parts in such projects as How to Be a Grown Up, Doubting Thomas, and the short Tell Me What You Know About Cyrus.

The multi-talented Myke is also a designer!

Myke Wright is a stand-up comedian, musician and designer. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Myke’s talents know no bounds, as he’s even contributed his design aesthetic to a Detroit-based luxury clothing brand called EMLE. He’s also branched out on his own, launching ümi, a “design and innovation company focused on improving the quality of human life through products and experience,” per VoyageLA. “My mother would always tell me ‘Make Your Life More Than Just Long’. I really took that to heart,” Myke told the outlet. “ümi is about getting all brightest minds together and forming material solutions for the problems humans face.”

Myke met Lizzo years before they dated.

Myke and Lizzo first met in 2016 when they were hired to be the hosts of the MTV music series Wonderland. Cut to 2021, and the pair are sparking romance rumors after a dinner date in Beverly Hills. By April, 2022, Lizzo couldn’t keep it a secret anymore and confirmed to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM series Radio Andy that she was indeed loved up with Myke. When asked if her fame interferes with her dating life, she replied, “If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

Comments / 0

 

