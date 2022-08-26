Read full article on original website
Related
Group of kids as young as 8 badly vandalize Central NY artists’ work space, some art work
Utica, N.Y. — An art center in Utica was broken into and vandalized sometime between Friday and Sunday by a group of five young children, police said this week. The five children -- 8 to 11-years-old -- charged with breaking in and causing significant damage to the Sculpture Space, 12 Gates Rd., according to a news release from Utica police.
Monday was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
Oxygen tube catches fire at Syracuse senior living facility; sends 2 to hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people went to the hospital Monday after a fire at a senior living facility in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse. Someone was smoking while wearing medical oxygen, when the tubing caught fire while connected to an oxygen-concentrator machine, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. Someone...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
Crash between tractor-trailer, pickup truck stops eastbound traffic on Thruway in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- Thruway traffic was backed up for five hours headed east between exits 30 and 31 Monday morning due to a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in Schuyler. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in a construction zone. The tractor-trailer jackknifed against the concrete...
CNY site may still be in running for huge chip plant despite Micron’s interest in Texas
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Central New York’s hopes of landing a big semiconductor plant appeared to take a hit over the weekend with a report that Micron Technology Inc. is leaning toward building a $40 billion semiconductor plant in Texas. But now comes word the Syracuse region may still be...
Company news: Amanda Accamando hired to lead Beaver Lake Nature Center
Onondaga County Parks Commissioner Brian Kelley announced the appointment of Amanda Accamando as the new director of Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville. Accamando succeeds Heidi Kortright, who recently retired after a 37-year career at the nature center.
30 new businesses in Central New York
Summer is winding down and people are trying enjoy a last vacation before school starts. That was reflected in the business community with only 30 new businesses filing certificates in Central New York last week. Seventeen of them were in Onondaga County and 13 were in Cayuga and Madison counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego ‘in talks’ with Texas Roadhouse for potential location in city
OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is strapping up its boots for what could potentially be a new dining experience. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow addressed rumors on social media last week about a possible Texas Roadhouse coming to the Port City.
Turn Sentinel Heights into a community, nature space (Your Letters)
Regarding “In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close” (Aug. 25, 2022):. A sad end to the Sentinel Heights fire department is a rare opportunity for an amazing new beginning: the Sentinel Heights Nature Center!. A safe, peaceful space: Seniors sipping morning coffee,...
Syracuse nursing home opens Covid wing after outbreak infects 40 residents, 8 employees
Syracuse, N.Y. – Forty residents and eight employees of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for Covid-19. The nursing home at 990 James St. has opened a separate Covid wing where it is isolating infected residents, said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, a spokesman for Bishop. That wing is staffed by employees who care for Covid residents only.
Dreaded invasive bug that attacks grapes and apples has infested Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. – The rapidly spreading spotted lanternfly, feared by vineyard and orchard owners because of the damage it could cause to the state’s most important crops, has been found in Central New York. About a dozen lanternfly nymphs were discovered in the railyards of East Syracuse this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: All eastbound lanes of Thruway just east of Utica reopened
Update as of 11:45 a.m.: All lanes are reopened, according to the New York Thruway Association. Update as of 8:30 a.m.: The crash involved a pickup truck and tractor-trailer in a work zone, said Trooper Tara McCormick, a spokesperson for State Police. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and as a result the lanes are expected to be closed for two hours, she said.
iheartoswego.com
Nina B. Morabito – August 22, 2022
Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito. After graduation from Oswego High School in 1951, Nina...
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
WKTV
2 fatal crashes reported in Madison County in less than 24 hours
ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two fatal crashes happened in Madison County in less than 24 hours, one in Oneida and the other in the town of Lincoln. On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to Fairview Avenue where a pickup truck had gone off the road and hit a tree. Police and fire crews found John Loomis was the only person in the vehicle and was not responsive. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before Loomis was taken to Oneida Health where he later died from his injuries.
Madison County man dead after pickup truck hits tree in Oneida, police say
City of Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man died after the pickup truck he was in hit a tree in the City of Oneida, Sunday, police said. John R. Loomis, 67, of Lincoln, was driving at 2:30 p.m. on Fairview Avenue when the pickup truck hit a tree, according to a news release from the City of Oneida police.
Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
Day 7 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Monday after the first weekend of the New York State Fair is usually among the slowest days here, especially if the heat index rivals that of Venus. That said, such steamy days can be decent for Fair grazing. No lines, and sometimes larger-than-usual portions. That’s what I found, along with 49,911 other Fair friends.
See how much every town in Onondaga County pays to every school district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Taxpayers in Clay sent the most money of any Onondaga County town to a local school district in 2021, according records from the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The Liverpool Central School District collected over $55 million from Clay taxpayers last year. That’s the highest...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0