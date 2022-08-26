ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
ONEIDA, NY
30 new businesses in Central New York

Summer is winding down and people are trying enjoy a last vacation before school starts. That was reflected in the business community with only 30 new businesses filing certificates in Central New York last week. Seventeen of them were in Onondaga County and 13 were in Cayuga and Madison counties.
Update: All eastbound lanes of Thruway just east of Utica reopened

Update as of 11:45 a.m.: All lanes are reopened, according to the New York Thruway Association. Update as of 8:30 a.m.: The crash involved a pickup truck and tractor-trailer in a work zone, said Trooper Tara McCormick, a spokesperson for State Police. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and as a result the lanes are expected to be closed for two hours, she said.
Nina B. Morabito – August 22, 2022

Nina B. Morabito, 89, of Oswego, passed away on August 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Healthcare Center in Oswego, after a long illness. She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Santo C. Morabito and Rocca (Potenza) Morabito. After graduation from Oswego High School in 1951, Nina...
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
2 fatal crashes reported in Madison County in less than 24 hours

ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two fatal crashes happened in Madison County in less than 24 hours, one in Oneida and the other in the town of Lincoln. On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to Fairview Avenue where a pickup truck had gone off the road and hit a tree. Police and fire crews found John Loomis was the only person in the vehicle and was not responsive. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before Loomis was taken to Oneida Health where he later died from his injuries.
Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
