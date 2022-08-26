ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Greene steps down as Auburn athletics director after four-plus years

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
USA TODAY
Allen Greene is stepping down as Auburn athletics director, the university announced Friday.

Greene served in the role for more than four years and was notable for firing eight-year football coach Gus Malzahn then hiring current coach Bryan Harsin, who is currently seen as being on the hot seat entering his second season at the helm.

Greene's contract was set to expire in January 2023, and he was widely seen as a lame duck as the end of the contract neared.

Auburn's new university president, Chris Roberts, took over in May and was regularly noncommittal when asked about negotiation talks regarding an extension for Greene. Roberts has named athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton as interim athletics director.

The school has provided no notice of a search timeline for a permanent AD.

“The decision to step away from Auburn Athletics is not an easy one, but it is the right time for me to begin the next step in my professional journey,” Greene said in a school release. “I am very proud of the work that we have done together to move our athletics program forward. Christy and I want to thank the Auburn family for allowing us to be a part of something truly unique, and I wish Auburn nothing but the best in the years ahead. I’m confident we leave Auburn athletics stronger than when we arrived.”

