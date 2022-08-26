ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Owns More Land: Bill Gates, McDonald's or The Catholic Church?

Land is the investment of choice for moguls. Bill Gates has invested heavily in farmland. People have said for years that McDonald’s Corp is actually a real estate company that sells food. You might not have realized that the Catholic Church owns lots of real estate. Which of these billion-dollar entities owns more of what might be considered the most precious commodity on earth — land? Benzinga did the research, and the results might surprise you.
Joe Rogan Takes Potshot At Kamala Harris Over Brittney Griner 'Hypocrisy' - But Is He Correct?

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan recently criticized the Biden administration for not fulfilling its campaign promise to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level. During an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which featured Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Rogan cited Vice President Kamala Harris for lamenting Brittney Griner's jail sentence in Russia even though she has put “thousands” of people in jail for the same crime during her tenure as California state attorney general.
Auberge Resorts Arrives in the Hudson Valley

Auberge Resorts is landing in the Hudson Valley just in time for the peak fall season. Wildflower Farms will open its doors in September, the latest Northeast location for the luxury hotel group, whose other acclaimed properties include the Mayflower Inn and Spa in Connecticut, The Vanderbilt in Rhode Island and White Barn Inn in Maine. Like its sister locations, Wildflower Farms is geared toward the luxury guest, with a particular eye toward urban travelers yearning to spend time in nature. Resort general manager Manolo Sorensen describes Wildflower Farms as an “antidote to city living,” offering guests the luxury of open...
