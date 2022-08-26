Read full article on original website
Compound Genetics Launching Compound Flower In California VIA Kiva Sales And Service
Compound Genetics, a cannabis seed breeder, entered into an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of brands, to launch Compound Flower into the California market. "We're excited to be launching Compound Flower in California with Kiva Sales and Service,"...
Who Owns More Land: Bill Gates, McDonald's or The Catholic Church?
Land is the investment of choice for moguls. Bill Gates has invested heavily in farmland. People have said for years that McDonald’s Corp is actually a real estate company that sells food. You might not have realized that the Catholic Church owns lots of real estate. Which of these billion-dollar entities owns more of what might be considered the most precious commodity on earth — land? Benzinga did the research, and the results might surprise you.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Joe Rogan Takes Potshot At Kamala Harris Over Brittney Griner 'Hypocrisy' - But Is He Correct?
Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan recently criticized the Biden administration for not fulfilling its campaign promise to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level. During an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which featured Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Rogan cited Vice President Kamala Harris for lamenting Brittney Griner's jail sentence in Russia even though she has put “thousands” of people in jail for the same crime during her tenure as California state attorney general.
Charge Them 'An Arm And A Leg!' Florida Gov. DeSantis Takes Aim At Cannabis Stocks
The situation is looking gloomy for cannabis companies in the Sunshine State. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis thinks medical cannabis businesses should pay a lot more for the chance to legally operate in in Florida. The state “should charge these people more,” DeSantis said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I...
Weed Behind The Wheel: CBD-Rich Cannabis Has 'No Significant Impact' On Driving, Says Forensic Study
A new study found “no significant impact” on driving ability after smoking CBD-rich marijuana and no effects on vital signs, even though all study participants had exceeded the legal limit for THC in their blood, first reported Marijuana Moment. In Switzerland, 33 participants were each given a joint...
California's senate just passed a 'fast food council' law that could force McDonald's, Starbucks, and other chains to raise wages up to $22 an hour
Labor advocates say the bill will give workers a voice, while opponents say it could raise prices.
How To Pick Where You Live Based on Your Budget
You're looking to start over in a new town, but you're not sure where to move. As a budget-minded person, you want to choose somewhere that checks your main boxes -- i.e., city vs. country, warm vs....
Auberge Resorts Arrives in the Hudson Valley
Auberge Resorts is landing in the Hudson Valley just in time for the peak fall season. Wildflower Farms will open its doors in September, the latest Northeast location for the luxury hotel group, whose other acclaimed properties include the Mayflower Inn and Spa in Connecticut, The Vanderbilt in Rhode Island and White Barn Inn in Maine. Like its sister locations, Wildflower Farms is geared toward the luxury guest, with a particular eye toward urban travelers yearning to spend time in nature. Resort general manager Manolo Sorensen describes Wildflower Farms as an “antidote to city living,” offering guests the luxury of open...
'It's like ice': Nearly 300,000 tomatoes spill onto California highway causing chain of crashes
A crash involving a big-rig truck caused nearly 300,000 tomatoes to scatter across I-80 in California. Passing vehicles ground them into a slippery red pulp.
Corning Introduces New Optical Cable Manufacturing Facility Supported By AT&T
Corning Inc GLW expanded manufacturing capacity for optical cable based on a long-term relationship with AT&T Inc T as the carrier expands its fiber service. As part of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in November 2021, Congress earmarked $42.5 billion for grants for states to expand broadband infrastructure, Reuters reports.
