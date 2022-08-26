Read full article on original website
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
A Bullish Sign Appears On Monolithic Power Systems's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Monolithic Power Systems MPWR. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 250 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Rubicon Technology RBCN's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
NAPCO Earns Price Targets Bump By Analysts Following Upbeat Q4 Performance
Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NSSC with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $33. NAPCO reported fourth-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $43.2 million, beating the consensus. EPS of $0.20 beat the consensus. NAPCO has begun FY23 with strong...
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium
Massmart Holdings Ltd MMRTY bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc WMT. Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price. Since acquiring...
'Man Who Solved The Market,' Quant Legend James Simons, Last Held These Two Dividend Stocks
Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, which uses a quantitative strategy when buying and selling out of positions. The story of the secretive mathematician who amassed a net worth of over $28 billion as an algorithm pioneer was told in the book, "The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution," by Gregory Zuckerman.
Culp's Earnings Outlook
Culp CULP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Culp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. Culp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Kirkland's Reports Mixed Q2 Results
Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 11.1% year-on-year to $102.10 million, beating the consensus of $97.17 million. Comparable same-store sales decreased 8.6% versus last year, including a 9.1% decline in e-commerce sales. The gross profit margin contracted 1,650 basis points Y/Y to 18.1%. The operating loss...
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
Analyst Hikes Price Target, Expects Rockwell Medical To Take Steps To Improve Debt Position
HC Wainwright has increased the price target on Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI from $3 to $8, with a Buy rating, reflecting a 1-for-11 reverse stock split effected in May and a renewed focus on the hemodialysis concentrates business. Rockwell Medical recorded Q2 sales of $18.7 million, the highest quarterly revenue...
Analyzing JD.com's Short Interest
JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) short percent of float has fallen 3.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.97 million shares sold short, which is 1.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why IN8bio Is Trading Higher By 46%, Here Are 54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 54.4% to $0.3220. IN8bio, Inc. INAB jumped 46% to $2.89 after a Form 4 Filing showed Cavu Advisors purchased 51,214 shares at an average price of $2.02. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on IN8bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
Cowen & Co. Maintains Market Perform Rating for Farfetch: Here's What You Need To Know
Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain its Market Perform rating of Farfetch FTCH and raise its price target from $9.00 to $11.00. Shares of Farfetch are trading down 1.31% over the last 24 hours, at $10.20 per share. A move to $11.00 would account for a 7.9% increase from...
Short Volatility Alert: Wells Fargo & Company
On Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Company WFC experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.11% to $43.92. The overall sentiment for WFC has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The...
$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
What's Going On With Cenntro Electric Group Limited Shares Diving Today?
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd CENN shares are trading lower by 5.32% to $1.34 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. The company last week announced their new Logistar 100s, a light electric commercial van, rolled off the production line and are scheduled for delivery beginning September to Europe followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South America markets.
Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For August 30
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
