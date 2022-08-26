ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Benzinga

A Bullish Sign Appears On Monolithic Power Systems's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Monolithic Power Systems MPWR. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 250 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Rubicon Technology RBCN's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
Benzinga

Culp's Earnings Outlook

Culp CULP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Culp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. Culp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Kirkland's Reports Mixed Q2 Results

Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 11.1% year-on-year to $102.10 million, beating the consensus of $97.17 million. Comparable same-store sales decreased 8.6% versus last year, including a 9.1% decline in e-commerce sales. The gross profit margin contracted 1,650 basis points Y/Y to 18.1%. The operating loss...
Benzinga

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
Benzinga

Analyzing JD.com's Short Interest

JD.com's (NASDAQ:JD) short percent of float has fallen 3.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.97 million shares sold short, which is 1.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Wells Fargo & Company

On Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Company WFC experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.11% to $43.92. The overall sentiment for WFC has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The...
Benzinga

$10.2 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Cenntro Electric Group Limited Shares Diving Today?

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd CENN shares are trading lower by 5.32% to $1.34 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. The company last week announced their new Logistar 100s, a light electric commercial van, rolled off the production line and are scheduled for delivery beginning September to Europe followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South America markets.
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Group Whale Trades For August 30

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Group GS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
