Could Federal Cannabis Legalization Backfire? Report Says It Could Trigger Higher Prices In California, Benefiting Illicit Market

Compound Genetics Launching Compound Flower In California VIA Kiva Sales And Service
Compound Genetics, a cannabis seed breeder, entered into an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of brands, to launch Compound Flower into the California market. "We're excited to be launching Compound Flower in California with Kiva Sales and Service,"...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Weed Behind The Wheel: CBD-Rich Cannabis Has 'No Significant Impact' On Driving, Says Forensic Study
A new study found “no significant impact” on driving ability after smoking CBD-rich marijuana and no effects on vital signs, even though all study participants had exceeded the legal limit for THC in their blood, first reported Marijuana Moment. In Switzerland, 33 participants were each given a joint...
Vapor Cartridge Patents FDA Approvable Cannabis Drug Delivery Tech
Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC has invented and patented an FDA approvable environmentally friendly cost-effective process, for extracting the essential oils/resins from botanical plants (e.g., cannabis) and an FDA approvable device for delivering a pure and exact dose of the extracted oils/resins as a consistently reliable precise inhalable vapor. According to...
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
3 Undervalued REITs That Could Turn Around Soon
Between inflation worries and recession signals, the stock market is currently acting volatile. Some analysts, like Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, have recently noted that stocks are in the beginning stage of a bear market cycle. After four good days last week in which the major indices were trending higher, stocks gave up their gains on Friday and really succumbed to selling pressure on the following Monday morning.
Corning Introduces New Optical Cable Manufacturing Facility Supported By AT&T
Corning Inc GLW expanded manufacturing capacity for optical cable based on a long-term relationship with AT&T Inc T as the carrier expands its fiber service. As part of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed in November 2021, Congress earmarked $42.5 billion for grants for states to expand broadband infrastructure, Reuters reports.
Why First Solar Stock Is Rising Today
First Solar Inc FSLR shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced plans to invest up to $1.2 billion in scaling production of American-made PV solar modules. First Solar said the investment is expected to expand the company's ability to produce American-made solar modules for the U.S. solar market to over 10 gigawatts by 2025.
Why Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Love Farmland As An Investment
Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s also known as the Oracle of Omaha, one of the most successful investors of all time. Gates is the founder — along with the late Paul Allen — and former chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s list for 2022 shows Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $111 billion, while Warren Buffett is the seventh richest, with a net worth of about $101 billion. Gates and Buffett are personal acquaintances — Gates once served on the board of Berkshire Hathaway.
Nextleaf Q3 Revenue Grows 83% YoY, Majority Of Revenue From Glacial Gold
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L released its Q3 financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenue of $1.2 million, an increase of 83% compared to revenue of $655,861 in Q3 2021. The increase in revenue was a result of the company having transitioned to a branded...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Is Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
USDA Halts Tyson's Indiana Pork Plant Export To China: Reuters
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has suspended Tyson Foods Inc's TSN pork processing plant in Logansport, Indiana, from exporting products to China, Reuters reported. Neither the Agriculture department nor Tyson Foods have put forth the reason for halting exports. "We work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety...
