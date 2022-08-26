ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Could Federal Cannabis Legalization Backfire? Report Says It Could Trigger Higher Prices In California, Benefiting Illicit Market

By Nicolás Jose Rodriguez
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
City
Modesto, CA
City
Weed, CA
Benzinga

Vapor Cartridge Patents FDA Approvable Cannabis Drug Delivery Tech

Vapor Cartridge Technology LLC has invented and patented an FDA approvable environmentally friendly cost-effective process, for extracting the essential oils/resins from botanical plants (e.g., cannabis) and an FDA approvable device for delivering a pure and exact dose of the extracted oils/resins as a consistently reliable precise inhalable vapor. According to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

3 Undervalued REITs That Could Turn Around Soon

Between inflation worries and recession signals, the stock market is currently acting volatile. Some analysts, like Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, have recently noted that stocks are in the beginning stage of a bear market cycle. After four good days last week in which the major indices were trending higher, stocks gave up their gains on Friday and really succumbed to selling pressure on the following Monday morning.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Benzinga

Why First Solar Stock Is Rising Today

First Solar Inc FSLR shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced plans to invest up to $1.2 billion in scaling production of American-made PV solar modules. First Solar said the investment is expected to expand the company's ability to produce American-made solar modules for the U.S. solar market to over 10 gigawatts by 2025.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Warren Buffett And Bill Gates Love Farmland As An Investment

Most serious investors are at least familiar with the names Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Buffett is the famous chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. He’s also known as the Oracle of Omaha, one of the most successful investors of all time. Gates is the founder — along with the late Paul Allen — and former chairman and CEO of Microsoft. The Forbes Real-Time Billionaire’s list for 2022 shows Bill Gates is the fifth richest person in the world, with a net worth of approximately $111 billion, while Warren Buffett is the seventh richest, with a net worth of about $101 billion. Gates and Buffett are personal acquaintances — Gates once served on the board of Berkshire Hathaway.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Legalization#Cannabis Industry#Federal Legalization#Black Market#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Senate#New Frontier Data#Abc#American#Bay Express
Benzinga

USDA Halts Tyson's Indiana Pork Plant Export To China: Reuters

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has suspended Tyson Foods Inc's TSN pork processing plant in Logansport, Indiana, from exporting products to China, Reuters reported. Neither the Agriculture department nor Tyson Foods have put forth the reason for halting exports. "We work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
74K+
Followers
162K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy