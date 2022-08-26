ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces

Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
QUEENS, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world blasts Ángel Hernández after latest blatant miss

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday in an exciting extra-inning game. While the Dodgers had several key contributors in their win, first base umpire Ángel Hernández was not one of them. Los Angeles scored a run to go up 3-2 heading into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ history-making home run

While Albert Pujols is set to retire at the end of the 2022 MLB season, the St. Louis Cardinals slugger might want to reconsider. Entering Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, he was hitting .273/.346/.519 with 14 home runs. Pujols added to that total on Monday and made MLB history in the process.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Braves mascot stiff-arms, pancakes children in football game

During halftime of Saturday’s NFL preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, another football game was played, and it featured an MLB mascot showing no mercy vs children. Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper brought vicious stiff-arms as a ball-carrier and pancaked the opposition on both...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Aroldis Chapman’s bizarre injury

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, the New York Yankees placed relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman on the injured list. You may be asking, what caused the injury? Let’s just say it’s something we haven’t seen a lot of. The Yankees announced that Chapman is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Tennis star admits to throwing matches after Celtics losses

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is a notorious Boston Celtics basketball fan regularly wearing the NBA team’s apparel and memorabilia to his matches and media appearances. But by the tennis star’s own admission, it sounds like he sometimes lets Celtics losses impact his play a little more than he probably should.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens mascot getting carted off

Above all things, the goal of a preseason game is to get out of it healthy. Unfortunately, that can’t always happen. The Baltimore Ravens learned that lesson the hard way during Saturday’s game against the Washington Commanders. There was an apparently serious and potentially season-ending injury suffered by one of the Ravens — the mascot, Poe.
thecomeback.com

Packers veteran could miss first regular season game in 15-year career

Longtime Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby has been one of the most reliable players in the NFL over his 15-year career, starting every regular season game for the organization since his NFL debut in 2007. Crosby has not appeared for the Packers thus far in the preseason while recovering...
GREEN BAY, WI

