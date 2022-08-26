ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

WHSV

New Market hopes to build more homes

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The town of New Market is hoping to amend its Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) with Shenandoah County to allow for more houses to be built in the area. The town and county entered into the agreement in 2012 and it set a growth area for...
NEW MARKET, VA
NBC 29 News

Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

RAM needs volunteers for November clinic in Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is looking for volunteer medical, vision, and dental professionals, as well as general support staff for its 2-day pop-up clinic coming to the Augusta Expo Center on Nov. 19 and 20. General support volunteers will help with set up and take down,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
HARRISONBURG, VA
themunchonline.com

Cozy Venable house for rent

Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

ShenGo bus system a huge success in first year

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been almost a year since the ShenGo bus system launched in Shenandoah County, and thus far the county’s first-ever public transit system has been a huge success. The system launched in October and had over 400 riders in its first month, ridership has...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Massanutten Resort launches first solar array

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday morning at Massanutten Resort the flip was switched on how they use energy. “As part of the renewable energy, as part of starting to reduce our carbon footprint, it was something that we wanted to do,” Mike Shiflet, vice president of corporate development, said.
MASSANUTTEN, VA
WHSV

Salvation Army shelter in Harrisonburg to resume operations September 9

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of major renovations, The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg will restart emergency shelter operations on September 9. The Salvation Army has also recruited and trained additional personnel for the shelter. Captain Duane Burleigh says the Family Services and Emergency Shelter provides families and single adults...
HARRISONBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Food Bank distributing food at three locations this week

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has three drive-through food distributions this week. All who can benefit from these COVID-friendly distributions of free supplemental groceries are encouraged to participate. The first distribution will be on Monday, August 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Crossroads 30/301 Restaurant (31286 Richmond Turnpike,...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan

A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
OCCOQUAN, VA
WHSV

Augusta County lowers personal property tax assessment ratio

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted at their Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting to lower their personal property tax assessment ratio. Since vehicle values are up, many taxpayers are paying more for their personal property taxes. Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue, Jean Shrewsbury, said the change for locals would be significant.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County Public Schools seeking input on cell phone policy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced last week that it would be revisiting it current policy on cell phones. In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl cited comments from both RCPS faculty and families over the last few years on the quote “negative impact of cell phone use in our educational environment.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

New 522 bridge scheduled to open

The new bridge over Opequon Creek on Route 522 southbound in Frederick County is scheduled to begin being used on August 30th. Replacement of the bridge began in the Fall of 2021. Throughout construction, motorists used temporary travel lanes to share the northbound bridge. Only the right will open initially...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Transformer fire causes outage

An equipment fire is being blamed for a power outage that affected thousands in the northern end of Rockingham County Sunday. Dominion Energy reports that a fire at the substation in Timberville cut power to most of Timberville and Broadway about two in the afternoon. The outage affected numerous businesses, including the Wal-Mart and Food Lion which both had to close.
TIMBERVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire

Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
STANLEY, VA
WHSV

Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home. Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.
STAUNTON, VA

