Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
The Culpeper Switch Was a Bunker Built To Store Vast Amounts of Money, in Case of a Nuclear ApocalypseYana BostongirlCulpeper, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
WHSV
New Market hopes to build more homes
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The town of New Market is hoping to amend its Voluntary Settlement Agreement (VSA) with Shenandoah County to allow for more houses to be built in the area. The town and county entered into the agreement in 2012 and it set a growth area for...
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
WHSV
RAM needs volunteers for November clinic in Augusta County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is looking for volunteer medical, vision, and dental professionals, as well as general support staff for its 2-day pop-up clinic coming to the Augusta Expo Center on Nov. 19 and 20. General support volunteers will help with set up and take down,...
WHSV
New businesses booming are downtown Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you haven’t been to downtown Harrisonburg recently, things may look a little different. New businesses have been popping up across the downtown area. “It’s an classic old-school diner. We sell hot dogs, hamburgers, bowls of chili, all-day breakfast, and were open till midnight or...
themunchonline.com
Cozy Venable house for rent
Charming 4-bedroom, 3000 square-foot home available for rent in August 2022 in Charlottesville, VA's Venable neighborhood. House is walking distance to UVA and only a few miles from downtown.Located in one of Charlottesville's most sought-after neighborhoods. The area/house is be perfect for a family, or graduate students looking for shared housing. Pets allowed. Lease terms negotiable.
WHSV
ShenGo bus system a huge success in first year
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been almost a year since the ShenGo bus system launched in Shenandoah County, and thus far the county’s first-ever public transit system has been a huge success. The system launched in October and had over 400 riders in its first month, ridership has...
fox5dc.com
Manassas residents protest over noise pollution from Amazon data center
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Manassas residents say they're angry about the noise pollution coming out of the new Amazon data center with some holding a press conference Monday to urge the county board of supervisors to do something about it. The center is about two minutes...
WHSV
Massanutten Resort launches first solar array
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday morning at Massanutten Resort the flip was switched on how they use energy. “As part of the renewable energy, as part of starting to reduce our carbon footprint, it was something that we wanted to do,” Mike Shiflet, vice president of corporate development, said.
WHSV
Salvation Army shelter in Harrisonburg to resume operations September 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After months of major renovations, The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg will restart emergency shelter operations on September 9. The Salvation Army has also recruited and trained additional personnel for the shelter. Captain Duane Burleigh says the Family Services and Emergency Shelter provides families and single adults...
Augusta Free Press
Inspector General report: Virginia wasn’t, but should’ve been, prepared for Jan. 3-4 snowstorm
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Lessons learned from a 2018 snow event near Bristol were not applied by Virginia leaders before the disaster on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area earlier this year. This is according to an independent review from the...
fredericksburg.today
Food Bank distributing food at three locations this week
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has three drive-through food distributions this week. All who can benefit from these COVID-friendly distributions of free supplemental groceries are encouraged to participate. The first distribution will be on Monday, August 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Crossroads 30/301 Restaurant (31286 Richmond Turnpike,...
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
WHSV
Augusta County lowers personal property tax assessment ratio
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted at their Wednesday, Aug. 24 meeting to lower their personal property tax assessment ratio. Since vehicle values are up, many taxpayers are paying more for their personal property taxes. Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue, Jean Shrewsbury, said the change for locals would be significant.
WHSV
Rockingham County Public Schools seeking input on cell phone policy
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced last week that it would be revisiting it current policy on cell phones. In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl cited comments from both RCPS faculty and families over the last few years on the quote “negative impact of cell phone use in our educational environment.”
WTOP
Prince William Co. protesters say noise from Amazon data center hurting quality of life
Activists in Prince William County, Virginia, who say they are subjected to constant noise from the Amazon Data Center in Manassas, plan to protest outside the facility Monday afternoon, amid concerns the “area is being overrun with data center development.”. At 2 p.m., outside the Amazon Web Services facility...
theriver953.com
New 522 bridge scheduled to open
The new bridge over Opequon Creek on Route 522 southbound in Frederick County is scheduled to begin being used on August 30th. Replacement of the bridge began in the Fall of 2021. Throughout construction, motorists used temporary travel lanes to share the northbound bridge. Only the right will open initially...
rewind1051.com
Transformer fire causes outage
An equipment fire is being blamed for a power outage that affected thousands in the northern end of Rockingham County Sunday. Dominion Energy reports that a fire at the substation in Timberville cut power to most of Timberville and Broadway about two in the afternoon. The outage affected numerous businesses, including the Wal-Mart and Food Lion which both had to close.
theriver953.com
Stanley Fire Department respond to a major house fire
Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit reports by email that Stanley Fire Fighters responded to a major house fire. Six units and 29 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire in the Susan Lane area of the Roundhead Mountain Subdivision. Because of its remote location there was...
NBC Washington
‘He's Got No Experience': Spotsylvania Parents Raise Questions About Potential Superintendent Candidate
A debate is brewing in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, as a group of parents rally together to try and stop the appointment of a new superintendent for the public school system while officials stay tight-lipped about his connection to the school board chair. The potential nominee in question is Mark Taylor,...
WHSV
Staunton Fire and Rescue respond to fire on West Beverley
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to 1726 West Beverley St. for calls of smoke coming out of a home. Deputy Chief Perry Weller said the main occupant was able to remove a dog and get out safely. No injuries were reported, but the fire did displace two women and a boy, along with the dog.
