Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/26/22–8/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Killing of Greeley woman a heartbreak in the community
Family gathered with friends and supporters Saturday at the store where a 22-year-old woman was working as she was abducted and killed Friday evening. The family has identified Angelica Vega of Greeley as the victim in the attack. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, accusing him of killing Vega."We are devastated," wrote Candi Luis Gonzales, an aunt to Vega. "Our families are broken and we are lost for words we don't understand why this happened to her. We are filled with so much pain that can never be fixed we are filled with so much anger towards the monster who...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District to provide free tutoring services to students thanks to PAPER
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Students in grades 3–12 will be able to access free online tutoring in Laramie County School District 1 thanks to its partnership with PAPER. PAPER is a secure, online tutoring service that provides students with unlimited 24/7 academic support. Tutors with PAPER have been specially...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Ronnie Martin Cranmoe, 64 –...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN
Cheyenne OBGYN has announced the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a wealth of...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/11/22-8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Sunny start to the week for Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can look forward to a few sunny days to start off the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Aug. 29, is set to be sunny with a high of 81. Winds will begin in the north-northwest at 10 mph before shifting to the east-northeast. The evening will feature a low of 54 with mostly clear skies. Winds will blow at 5–10 mph from the east before shifting to the southwest.
Greeley store broken into, employee found dead in car, suspect in custody
A woman was found dead in her vehicle after going missing Friday evening and now a suspect is in custody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
National average for gas down $1.20 from peak; Laramie County sees 11-cent drop
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of gasoline fell for the 11th consecutive week, and in Laramie County that drop totaled about 11 cents for an average of $3.70 per gallon. GasBuddy, a national price tracker, reported a 5-cent drop in the national average to...
Cheyenne East Races Past Campbell County
Cheyenne East has some very high hopes in football this season and the Thunderbirds made a statement right off the bat with a 47-28 win over Campbell County on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East scored the first 40 points of the game all in the first half and received 3 touchdowns from Sheridan transfer Dom Kaszas. He scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter, which was followed by a 34-yard TD, and caught a 23-yard pass from Cam Hayes for a score in the 3rd quarter. Drew Jackson, Jensen Renton, and Jakob Culver also scored touchdowns for East with Jackson rining up 100 yards on the ground plus 109 yards worth of balls through the air.
capcity.news
Candidate filing deadline today for Wyoming’s General Election
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The deadline is today for independent candidates seeking election in Wyoming to file to appear on General Election ballots this fall. Independent candidates have until the Secretary of State’s Office closes to file, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. Independent candidates wanting to run for federal, statewide, state legislative or county offices must submit petitions signed by registered voters. Details about the number of required signatures and other independent candidate filing requirements are available from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have another sunny day before possible thunderstorms later this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can look forward to another sunny day before possible showers later in the week. Today, Aug. 30, is set to be clear and sunny with a high of around 88. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10 mph before shifting to the south-southeast in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 55 and southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph. These winds will turn to the west after midnight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecheyennepost.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
Comments / 0