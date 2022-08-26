Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
NU’s team leaders looking to pick up the pieces, move forward from season-opening loss
A sullen Garrett Nelson didn’t have much to say. The team captain had been his usual fiery self just hours earlier, eager to get a new season underway as a leader of the Husker defense. But, after NU allowed over 500 yards of offense in a 31-28 loss to...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start
The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps. When the AVCA poll was released Monday, Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll. The voting...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Nebraska can't afford Irish hangover after inexplicable loss to Northwestern
DUBLIN — Try as Nebraska fans might, the answer to the Huskers’ continued woes isn’t at the bottom of a plastic pint. No, all the free alcohol due to connectivity issues at Aviva Stadium wasn’t enough to drown the sorrows stemming from Saturday’s inexplicable 3-point loss to Northwestern when Nebraska was the double-digit favorite.
Kearney Hub
Frost, Huskers seeking 'something to believe in' after falling 31-28 to Northwestern
The trip to the Emerald Isle was excitement-filled. Not just because Nebraska would get the chance to play a game overseas, but also because of the new-look roster and coaching staff that flashed a glimmer of hope that this season would be different. But, like many games before, Saturday's season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Northwestern
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium. It was over when: Casey Thompson's pass deflected off Wyatt Liewer's hands for a game-sealing interception. An obvious one, perhaps, but Nebraska still had the time left to drive down the field for a field goal that could send the game into overtime. A successful catch from Liewer would have set Nebraska up with a first down at its own 26-yard line with 1:30 left to play. Instead, Northwestern's Xander Mueller collected the tip ball to end the game.
Kearney Hub
The grades: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
DUBLIN — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from the Huskers’ game against Northwestern in Ireland. The run game in the first half was virtually nonexistent. It, in addition to some defensive areas, was one of my biggest worries for Nebraska heading into the second half. Adjustments were made and the run game came to life somewhat midway through the third quarter, courtesy Anthony Grant. The lion’s share of Grant’s yardage came off his 46-yard rushing score from the third quarter. Grant finished with 101 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. There were a few other running backs used Saturday, like Ajay Allen and Jaquez Yant, but Grant was far and away the lead back.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's fresh faces experience setback indicative of recent Husker history
The new guys were all over the place. If the result felt the same for Nebraska — yet another one-score setback in a 31-28 loss to Northwestern — it came with a parade of fresh faces on the field following a busy offseason of adding 16 players from the transfer portal among 30-plus newcomers overall.
Kearney Hub
Blackshirts, special teams, turnovers: How 3 storylines played out in Nebraska-Northwestern
Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's outcome between Nebraska and Northwestern at Aviva Stadium:. Entering Saturday: The Nebraska defense entered the fall as the perceived strength of the team after an impressive 2021 campaign when the unit took a considerable step under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kearney Hub
NU offense shows promise but falters late with disastrous end to game
All of the pieces were there for Nebraska's offense early in the game against Northwestern. Quick, accurate passes from Casey Thompson? Check. Tough yards on the ground when they needed it? Check. But, the challenge in all of those arenas is doing it consistently for all four quarters, something that...
Kearney Hub
Game notes: Scott Frost takes responsibility for onside kick; Blackshirts struggle with communication
DUBLIN — Scott Frost referred to the decision three separate times during his press conference. Players repeatedly downplayed it. Why did Nebraska opt for an onside kick with an 11-point lead and everything going its way midway through the third quarter?. “I made that call, so it’s on me,”...
Kearney Hub
Northwestern rallies by Nebraska in Dublin
DUBLIN — Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to help Northwestern rally for a 31-28 victory over Nebraska in Saturday's season opener in Ireland. Northwestern handed the Cornhuskers their seventh consecutive loss going back to last season and added more pressure on embattled coach Scott Frost, who took the blame for a failed onside kick that changed the momentum of the game in the third quarter.
Kearney Hub
Don Walton: Ted Sorensen saluted in celebration at UNL Law College
"Consistently wise decisions can only be made by those whose wisdom is constantly challenged." Those were the words of Ted Sorensen that were on display at last week's ceremony at the University of Nebraska College of Law dedicating a bust of John F. Kennedy's White House counselor and speech writer who was a member of the UNL law class of 1951.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Innovative Papillion program to loan mobility, medical devices receives overwhelming response from community
PAPILLION — Community reaction to the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department’s innovative new program to loan mobility and medical devices has been intense, according to the project organizer. The mission of the Mobility Library — “to lend out wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, etc., in time of need at no cost...
Comments / 0