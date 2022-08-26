ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Northwestern

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium. It was over when: Casey Thompson's pass deflected off Wyatt Liewer's hands for a game-sealing interception. An obvious one, perhaps, but Nebraska still had the time left to drive down the field for a field goal that could send the game into overtime. A successful catch from Liewer would have set Nebraska up with a first down at its own 26-yard line with 1:30 left to play. Instead, Northwestern's Xander Mueller collected the tip ball to end the game.
The grades: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

DUBLIN — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from the Huskers’ game against Northwestern in Ireland. The run game in the first half was virtually nonexistent. It, in addition to some defensive areas, was one of my biggest worries for Nebraska heading into the second half. Adjustments were made and the run game came to life somewhat midway through the third quarter, courtesy Anthony Grant. The lion’s share of Grant’s yardage came off his 46-yard rushing score from the third quarter. Grant finished with 101 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. There were a few other running backs used Saturday, like Ajay Allen and Jaquez Yant, but Grant was far and away the lead back.
NU offense shows promise but falters late with disastrous end to game

All of the pieces were there for Nebraska's offense early in the game against Northwestern. Quick, accurate passes from Casey Thompson? Check. Tough yards on the ground when they needed it? Check. But, the challenge in all of those arenas is doing it consistently for all four quarters, something that...
Northwestern rallies by Nebraska in Dublin

DUBLIN — Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to help Northwestern rally for a 31-28 victory over Nebraska in Saturday's season opener in Ireland. Northwestern handed the Cornhuskers their seventh consecutive loss going back to last season and added more pressure on embattled coach Scott Frost, who took the blame for a failed onside kick that changed the momentum of the game in the third quarter.
Don Walton: Ted Sorensen saluted in celebration at UNL Law College

"Consistently wise decisions can only be made by those whose wisdom is constantly challenged." Those were the words of Ted Sorensen that were on display at last week's ceremony at the University of Nebraska College of Law dedicating a bust of John F. Kennedy's White House counselor and speech writer who was a member of the UNL law class of 1951.
