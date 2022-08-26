ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax County Covid cases continue decline, as free at-home test program winds down

Put in your final requests for free at-home COVID-19 tests now, because once Labor Day weekend arrives, that will no longer be an option. The federal government’s offer of free, at-home test kits to all households will be put on hold Friday (Sept. 2) after Congress failed to renew funding for the program, which launched in January during the pandemic’s biggest surge so far.
Education Next

School Superintendents Head for the Exits

In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
Fairfax medical cannabis dispensary will open this week near GMU

Another medical cannabis dispensary is opening this week in Fairfax. Beyond/Hello will open its second local dispensary at 10521 Fairfax Blvd in the City of Fairfax. The new location will begin serving patients on Wednesday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. Beyond/Hello, owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is one of the only...
FCPS implements new cell phone policy

As students began the new school year, they encountered new expectations regarding the use of cell phones during the school day. On June 16, the Fairfax County School Board (FCSB) voted to alter the Student Rights and Responsibilities (SR&R) to restrict the use of phones and phone accessories for the 2022-23 school year.
Landon School Prepares to Relocate Historic Building

Landon School, a private, college prep school for boys located at 6101 Wilson Ln in Bethesda, will be relocating a historic, 80+ year old building on their campus on Wednesday, August 31. According to the school, “It is a massive undertaking and preparations have been underway for the last several months to make sure the building, which was built more than 80 years ago, is properly preserved and prepared for the move.” Montgomery County based Coakley & Williams Construction is handling the move. A time lapse of the construction can be seen below.
Ex-Fairfax County teacher on gender transition training: 'Parent rights are being obstructed left and right'

Fox News acquired documents that show teachers in a Virginia school district are being trained to help students with their gender transitions without parental consent. “This is just completely tragic what is happening. Parent rights are being obstructed left and right by the school system, and they’re using loopholes and laws to try and get around it… parents need to know,” former Fairfax County special education teacher Debra Tisler told “America Reports.”
Vienna Courts duplex plan prioritizes accessibility, but lack of green space a concern

The Town of Vienna has another development plan on the table that promises to help diversify its housing stock. Developer Steve Bukont, president of contractor BFR Construction, is seeking to rezone Vienna Courts (127-133 Park Street NE) from transitional to low-density, multifamily uses so the four buildings of office condominiums could be replaced with 28 residential units in 14 two-story duplexes.
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 22-26

The weekend is almost here. Before you welcome a new kitty or bunny into your home or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can...
