Read full article on original website
Related
Prince George’s County Public Schools To Lift Mask Mandate
Students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks starting on Sept. 6. Prince George’s County Public Schools will drop its recently reinstated mask mandate on Sept. 6, CEO Monica Goldson announced on Monday after students returned for the first day of school. Maryland’s second-largest school system...
NBC Washington
‘He's Got No Experience': Spotsylvania Parents Raise Questions About Potential Superintendent Candidate
A debate is brewing in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, as a group of parents rally together to try and stop the appointment of a new superintendent for the public school system while officials stay tight-lipped about his connection to the school board chair. The potential nominee in question is Mark Taylor,...
Prince George's County Public Schools opens new school; still fighting staffing challenges
ADELPHI, Md. — Prince George’s County Public Schools is kicking off the year with some familiar challenges but also exciting changes, like a brand new elementary school. Cherokee Lane Elementary is piloting what PGCPS is the first of its kind in Maryland for schools -- modular construction. Part...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County Covid cases continue decline, as free at-home test program winds down
Put in your final requests for free at-home COVID-19 tests now, because once Labor Day weekend arrives, that will no longer be an option. The federal government’s offer of free, at-home test kits to all households will be put on hold Friday (Sept. 2) after Congress failed to renew funding for the program, which launched in January during the pandemic’s biggest surge so far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Protesters voice frustration with data centers in Virginia
The constant hum coming from data centers in Prince William County is driving community members past the point of frustration. Now, they're pushing for change -- not only in policy but in who would vote for it
WTOP
OIGE finds Prince George’s Co. school board ethics panel spent over $100K investigating members
The Office of the Inspector General for Education in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has issued several recommendations for the school board following an investigation into the management of that board’s Ethics Advisory Panel. “In September 2021, the OIGE initiated an investigation after receiving a series of complaints, submitted...
Glenn Youngkin: Fairfax County schools cutting out parents is ‘wrong,’ ‘contravenes state law’
Glenn Youngkin: Fairfax County schools cutting out parents is ‘wrong,’ ‘contravenes state law’
School Superintendents Head for the Exits
In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffxnow.com
Fairfax medical cannabis dispensary will open this week near GMU
Another medical cannabis dispensary is opening this week in Fairfax. Beyond/Hello will open its second local dispensary at 10521 Fairfax Blvd in the City of Fairfax. The new location will begin serving patients on Wednesday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. Beyond/Hello, owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is one of the only...
thehighlandernews.com
FCPS implements new cell phone policy
As students began the new school year, they encountered new expectations regarding the use of cell phones during the school day. On June 16, the Fairfax County School Board (FCSB) voted to alter the Student Rights and Responsibilities (SR&R) to restrict the use of phones and phone accessories for the 2022-23 school year.
alxnow.com
Alexandria Mayor pushes back on Virginia Attorney General’s characterization of violence in ACPS
(Updated 1:20 p.m.) Alexandria’s Mayor Justin Wilson and School Board Chair Meagan Alderton are pushing back against a top ranking state official’s characterization of Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) as rife with violence. Prompted by the murder of a student earlier this year and several instances of violence...
mocoshow.com
Landon School Prepares to Relocate Historic Building
Landon School, a private, college prep school for boys located at 6101 Wilson Ln in Bethesda, will be relocating a historic, 80+ year old building on their campus on Wednesday, August 31. According to the school, “It is a massive undertaking and preparations have been underway for the last several months to make sure the building, which was built more than 80 years ago, is properly preserved and prepared for the move.” Montgomery County based Coakley & Williams Construction is handling the move. A time lapse of the construction can be seen below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WUSA
The family of Christopher Brown hosts community back to school event in Southeast DC
Aug. 9, 2020, Washington, D.C. had their largest mass shooting. More than 20 people were shot at a block party on Dubois St. SE. Christopher Brown, 17, was killed.
WTOP
Northern Virginia officials discuss affordable housing, transportation and education during regional chamber forum
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Virginia leaders want to make strides in affordable housing across the region. Housing was among the many topics touched on...
wufe967.com
Ex-Fairfax County teacher on gender transition training: 'Parent rights are being obstructed left and right'
Fox News acquired documents that show teachers in a Virginia school district are being trained to help students with their gender transitions without parental consent. “This is just completely tragic what is happening. Parent rights are being obstructed left and right by the school system, and they’re using loopholes and laws to try and get around it… parents need to know,” former Fairfax County special education teacher Debra Tisler told “America Reports.”
DC mayor's 'no shots, no school' program postponed hours after separate COVID vaccine mandate struck down
Washington, D.C. is pushing back the enforcement date for a COVID-19 vaccine policy which requires that students over the age of 12 receive a coronavirus vaccine in order to participate in school. Democrat Mayor Muriel Browser's administration previously had a "No Shots, No School" policy in place for the upcoming...
ffxnow.com
Vienna Courts duplex plan prioritizes accessibility, but lack of green space a concern
The Town of Vienna has another development plan on the table that promises to help diversify its housing stock. Developer Steve Bukont, president of contractor BFR Construction, is seeking to rezone Vienna Courts (127-133 Park Street NE) from transitional to low-density, multifamily uses so the four buildings of office condominiums could be replaced with 28 residential units in 14 two-story duplexes.
Augusta Free Press
Inspector General report: Virginia wasn’t, but should’ve been, prepared for Jan. 3-4 snowstorm
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Lessons learned from a 2018 snow event near Bristol were not applied by Virginia leaders before the disaster on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area earlier this year. This is according to an independent review from the...
VDOE issues Superintendent memo on educator misconduct reporting requirements
The Virginia Department of Education released a memo on educator misconduct reporting requirements in response to two major cases involving the alleged sexual misconduct of public school employees.
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 22-26
The weekend is almost here. Before you welcome a new kitty or bunny into your home or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories can...
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0