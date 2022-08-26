Landon School, a private, college prep school for boys located at 6101 Wilson Ln in Bethesda, will be relocating a historic, 80+ year old building on their campus on Wednesday, August 31. According to the school, “It is a massive undertaking and preparations have been underway for the last several months to make sure the building, which was built more than 80 years ago, is properly preserved and prepared for the move.” Montgomery County based Coakley & Williams Construction is handling the move. A time lapse of the construction can be seen below.

