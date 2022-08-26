ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Multiple Sources Share One Thing Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wasn't Happy With While Dating Pete Davidson

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaIze_0hWm2FNS00

Nearly a month ago, we learned that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split up after nine months of being together. After sparks flew for the pair during Kim’s SNL hosting debut, they quickly became inseparable. Despite some particular negativity coming from her ex Kanye West throughout their relationship, the couple thrived until recently deciding to go their separate ways. As Kim Kardashian moves forward, there’s an element of her relationship with Davidson that she reportedly wasn’t happy with.

Recent reports are saying that Kim Kardashian is “open” to dating again after a few weeks without Pete Davidson, but she may look for someone older this time around. Per a source’s words to Hollywood Life , the couple’s age gap did seem to factor into their compatibility long term. As the source shared:

Pete is younger than her by 12 years and although age is only a number, it does carry with it certain things that make her and Pete not relatable.

Kim Kardashian is 41 years old and the mother of four children, whereas Pete Davidson is 28 years old. The report also said that the two celebrities are at two different places in their lives right now and “Kim does not want the same things” as Pete does.

Once Kim decides to start another relationship, she’s apparently “ready to date someone older,” per a previous report from E!. The American socialite is looking for the “right person” who “understands her life” and won’t be “compromising” her freedom. It sounds like she is leaving her relationship with Pete with her priorities ready about what she wants our of her next partnership.

However, their age gap was not the only factor against the couple when they decided to break up. It was initially cited that their demanding schedules and long distance relationship also led to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ending things. Davidson has been filming a movie called Wizards! in Australia alongside Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott among other talents.

There is also the factor of Kanye West, who has publicly called out Pete Davidson numerous times while he was with Kim Kardashian. While the source says that the rapper is not the reason they broke up, the tension didn’t necessarily help their relationship either. The couple have been together as Kim has been dealing with her divorce with Kanye West and apparently Kim still needs to “wrap up” those loose ends before placing focus on her next relationship. Kanye is apparently dating again right now and not trying to win his ex back.

Despite the breakup, it sounds like things ended amicably between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Ahead of Season 2 of The Kardashians premiering on September 22, you can view the entire first season with a Hulu subscription .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashians Kids Spent A Lot Of Time With Pete Davidson. How They’re Reportedly Doing After Mom’s Big Split

Across the last several months, Pete Davidson kind of came off like a family guy. He told Kevin Hart he wants kids of his own, but beyond what he said about family, he was also seen bonding with Kim Kardashian’s kids North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago, sometimes even without mom around. When a break-up happens, it can sometimes be hard on the younger folk in the family, but how are the kid’s feeling after mom’s oft-reported on split?
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

After Megan Fox Brought Back The Side Part, Her Pal Kourtney Kardashian Brought Back Jennifer Aniston's Famous The Rachel Look From Friends

Some of fashion’s finest trends have been about looking back at a famous look from the past and reinventing it for the modern day – or even to remind people why an old school idea should be in style again. Recently, Megan Fox did so by bringing back the side part after Gen Z rejected the hairstyle. Now, her close friend Kourtney Kardashian is getting nostalgic too by getting “The Rachel” after vacationing with her new hubby, Travis Barker.
BEAUTY & FASHION
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Kanye
Person
Naomi Scott
Cinemablend

Bombshell Report Suggests Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz Was Seen Kissing Another Co-Star Amidst Divorce From Katie Maloney

It was a sad day for fans of Vanderpump Rules – a reality series about workers at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants – when it came out in March that its longtime couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were divorcing after nearly three years of marriage and 12 years total of being together. The decision was ultimately Maloney’s, who has only shared so far that she wasn’t feeling fulfilled in the relationship and that they were still living together for a brief time after separating. In a surprising turn of events, though, a bombshell new report suggests that Schwartz is already moving on. Allegedly, he was seen kissing another co-star of his.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Kim And Kanye#Snl#Hollywood Life#American
Cinemablend

Beverly Hills Cop 4 Just Took A Huge Step Forward As Two Stars Join Eddie Murphy In The Cast

If you're a Beverly Hills Cop fan who lost faith long ago that a new sequel would ever happen, we don't blame you. The project has spent an ungodly amount of time in development hell, and it's so often the case in Hollywood that projects like that end up dissipating into nothingness. Now, though, the impossible seems to be possible, as not only has Beverly Hills Cop 4 started production with the title Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, but the project has brought on Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to join Eddie Murphy in the cast.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

After Britney Spears Dropped A Video With New Allegations, Mom Lynne Spears Responded With An Allegation Of Her Own

Last night, Britney Spears posted and then deleted a twenty-plus minute video in which she talked extensively about her personal life and the time she was under a conservatorship. She blasted her family, especially her parents, for restricting her freedom and made a series of allegations. She claimed her father kept her from friends. She claimed her mother and two girlfriends held her down on a gurney and had her taken away in an ambulance. She claimed her Las Vegas residency ended because she refused to do a dance move, leading to her show being cancelled and her being asked to lie and say her father was sick.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

John Stamos Calls Robert Downey Jr. 'A Genius,' But Explains Why He Had To Come At Iron Man A Different Way

When it comes to playing superheroes these days, it's often the case that actors find themselves with big shoes to fill. Any performer who ever takes on the role of Iron Man again, for example, will be judged by the standard of what Robert Downey Jr. did during his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is an experience that John Stamos can speak to personally, as he voices Tony Stark on the animated hit Spidey And His Amazing Friends, and he recently called the star a "genius" as he discussed finding his own take on the beloved character.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Has Responded To Ex Jennifer Flavin’s Divorce Claims About Money

It’s been less than a week since it was revealed that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were headed toward a divorce, but a remarkable amount has happened in that time. New tattoos, new dogs, and, of course, money, are all part of the separation that has now become a legal matter, and Stallone has now responded to accusations that he’s been excessively spending money.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Sounds Like Jordan Peele Is Teasing A Potential Nope Sequel Thanks To A Cut Character

Spoilers ahead for Jordan Peele’s Nope. Filmmaker Jordan Peele might have made his Hollywood debut as a comedian, but he’s since become an accomplished Oscar-winning filmmaker in his own right. After debuting as a director in the horror hit Get Out, he’s produced two more wildly successful entries in the genre, the last of which was Nope. And it sounds like Peele is teasing a potential Nope sequel thanks to one cut character from the UFO movie.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

I’m Sad About OG Hocus Pocus Stars Not Returning For The Sequel, But The Reason Makes Sense

Of course, not all the original Hocus Pocus stars didn't come back for the sequel, but this might be for a good reason. Many OG Hocus Pocus fans already know some OG stars aren’t returning for the sequel outside of the Sanderson Sisters, including Thackery Binx voice actor Jason Marsden. It makes sense given the witchy trio will be terrorizing a new set of Salem teenagers. But there was still a part of the fandom who was hoping some original castmates would make cameos in some way. Now, we know that’s not happening. I’m sad about some OG stars aren’t coming back for the sequel, but now, there’s an obvious reason that makes sense.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

What Jennifer Garner Was Up To As Ben Affleck And JLo Married For The Second Time

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a weekend full of wedding celebrations, but what was Jennifer Garner up to?. As long as there have been celebrities, the public has followed famous couples. And no famous pair has quite as much hype and adoration right now as Bennifer 2.0. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot in Vegas, before having a big wedding party and second ceremony in Gerogia. And now we know what Jennifer Garner was up to as Affleck and JLo exchanged vows for the second time.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jamie Lee Curtis Shares More Epic Halloween Ends Footage, But RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Is Still Noticeably Missing

Kyle Richards will appear in Halloween Ends as Lindsey Wallace, but we haven't seen the RHOBH icon in footage. The horror genre has been thriving as of late, to the joy of hardcore fans. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters during this renaissance, including John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween. David Gordon Green’s 2018 movie was such a big success that two more sequels were quickly ordered. Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared some epic Halloween Ends footage, but Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards is still noticeably missing.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

After Sydney Sweeney Defended Hoedown Party With MAGA-Inspired Gear Tomi Lahren Has Weighed In

Sydney Sweeney may be basking in the glow of the Hollywood spotlight at this point in her career, but she’s definitely no stranger to the downfalls that come with all the attention. The actress, who is nominated for two 2022 Emmy Awards for her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria, faced backlash after throwing her mother a birthday party with what appeared to be MAGA-themed party hats. When she attempted to mollify the situation on social media, however, Sweeney and her fanbase caught the attention of Fox News political commentator Tomi Lahren.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
147K+
Followers
36K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy