Multiple Sources Share One Thing Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wasn't Happy With While Dating Pete Davidson

Nearly a month ago, we learned that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split up after nine months of being together. After sparks flew for the pair during Kim’s SNL hosting debut, they quickly became inseparable. Despite some particular negativity coming from her ex Kanye West throughout their relationship, the couple thrived until recently deciding to go their separate ways. As Kim Kardashian moves forward, there’s an element of her relationship with Davidson that she reportedly wasn’t happy with.

Recent reports are saying that Kim Kardashian is “open” to dating again after a few weeks without Pete Davidson, but she may look for someone older this time around. Per a source’s words to Hollywood Life , the couple’s age gap did seem to factor into their compatibility long term. As the source shared:

Pete is younger than her by 12 years and although age is only a number, it does carry with it certain things that make her and Pete not relatable.

Kim Kardashian is 41 years old and the mother of four children, whereas Pete Davidson is 28 years old. The report also said that the two celebrities are at two different places in their lives right now and “Kim does not want the same things” as Pete does.

Once Kim decides to start another relationship, she’s apparently “ready to date someone older,” per a previous report from E!. The American socialite is looking for the “right person” who “understands her life” and won’t be “compromising” her freedom. It sounds like she is leaving her relationship with Pete with her priorities ready about what she wants our of her next partnership.

However, their age gap was not the only factor against the couple when they decided to break up. It was initially cited that their demanding schedules and long distance relationship also led to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ending things. Davidson has been filming a movie called Wizards! in Australia alongside Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott among other talents.

There is also the factor of Kanye West, who has publicly called out Pete Davidson numerous times while he was with Kim Kardashian. While the source says that the rapper is not the reason they broke up, the tension didn’t necessarily help their relationship either. The couple have been together as Kim has been dealing with her divorce with Kanye West and apparently Kim still needs to “wrap up” those loose ends before placing focus on her next relationship. Kanye is apparently dating again right now and not trying to win his ex back.

Despite the breakup, it sounds like things ended amicably between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Ahead of Season 2 of The Kardashians premiering on September 22, you can view the entire first season with a Hulu subscription .

