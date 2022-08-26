ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KVAL

Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
BEND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Safeway Mass Shooting Victim Likely Saved Lives, TriMet's New Looooong Bus, and Get Them Free COVID Tests Quick!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Oooo-weeeeee, this week...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Son who beat mother to death with bat gets life in prison

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who beat his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat has been sentenced to life in prison. A Washington County circuit court judge on Monday sentenced 47-year-old Garth Beams, 47, of Tualatin for the 2018 killing, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Beams was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful […]
TUALATIN, OR
987thebull.com

Video Released In Shooting Of Man By Hillsboro Police

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Video released late Friday afternoon shows the events leading up an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Police say 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano attacked Lieutenant Neil Potter near his patrol car at Southeast 10th and Washington near the north end of the police department on the afternoon of August 19th.
HILLSBORO, OR
KVAL

Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care

SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Three Dead in Shooting at Bend Safeway

A man wielding an AR-15-style rifle killed two people at a Bend Safeway on Sunday. The shooter, who has not been identified, was found shot dead when police arrived. The man fired shots into a Big Lots store in Bend’s east side around 7 pm, before storming a neighboring Safeway, killing one person in the entryway and another in the rear of the store, according to an account of the incident given by a spokeswoman for the Bend police at a press conference last night.
BEND, OR
KVAL

Weekend in Salem marked by gun violence; police say two shootings turn fatal

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police dealt with three shootings over the weekend, with incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning becoming deadly. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3900 Block of Lone Oak Road SE of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say a dispute had ensued between a man and his former domestic partner.
SALEM, OR
philomathnews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County

Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
987thebull.com

Man Sentenced For Murdering Mother

TUALATIN, Ore. – An Oregon man is sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering his mother. 47-year-old Garth Beams was convicted last week of killing 74-year-old Wendy Henson in Tualatin with a baseball bat in July 2018. Henson was a published author, known for writing the book ‘Honor...
TUALATIN, OR
msn.com

Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
OREGON STATE
ncwlife.com

Cowlitz County court case backlog frustrates, tires victims

As an advocate, Deborah Nelson would tell survivors of sexual violence their cases would take 18 to 24 months on average to work through the court system. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that timeframe is more like 3 1/2 or four years, she said. “The language of, ‘Well...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Sheriff’s candidate Reynolds says ‘quid pro quo’ allegations are false

One of two candidates for Clark County sheriff is claiming “nasty rumors” about dealings with a former hopeful for the seat are false. On Aug. 22, Rey Reynolds, a Vancouver Police Department corporal and one of two moving on to vie for the sheriff’s seat in November following the August primary election, denied “quid pro quo” allegations regarding him and David Shook. Shook was eliminated in the primary, with Reynolds and sheriff’s office chief criminal deputy John Horch moving on.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

