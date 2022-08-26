Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KVAL
Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Safeway Mass Shooting Victim Likely Saved Lives, TriMet's New Looooong Bus, and Get Them Free COVID Tests Quick!
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Oooo-weeeeee, this week...
Son who beat mother to death with bat gets life in prison
TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who beat his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat has been sentenced to life in prison. A Washington County circuit court judge on Monday sentenced 47-year-old Garth Beams, 47, of Tualatin for the 2018 killing, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Beams was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful […]
KVAL
Eugene Police: 'Prolific burglar' sentenced to 15 years for pandemic burglaries
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a 'prolific burglar' who victimized several Eugene businesses at the height of the pandemic has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a year of investigative work. Thomas Dale Young, 40, from Independence, Oregon, pled guilty to 19 Burglary counts from 15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
987thebull.com
Video Released In Shooting Of Man By Hillsboro Police
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Video released late Friday afternoon shows the events leading up an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Police say 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano attacked Lieutenant Neil Potter near his patrol car at Southeast 10th and Washington near the north end of the police department on the afternoon of August 19th.
KVAL
Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care
SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
WWEEK
Three Dead in Shooting at Bend Safeway
A man wielding an AR-15-style rifle killed two people at a Bend Safeway on Sunday. The shooter, who has not been identified, was found shot dead when police arrived. The man fired shots into a Big Lots store in Bend’s east side around 7 pm, before storming a neighboring Safeway, killing one person in the entryway and another in the rear of the store, according to an account of the incident given by a spokeswoman for the Bend police at a press conference last night.
KVAL
Weekend in Salem marked by gun violence; police say two shootings turn fatal
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police dealt with three shootings over the weekend, with incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning becoming deadly. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3900 Block of Lone Oak Road SE of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say a dispute had ensued between a man and his former domestic partner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
philomathnews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County
Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
kptv.com
Police respond to rampant illegal street racing over the weekend in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police responded to numerous calls about illegal street racing over the weekend. Officials say it caused roadblocks and incidents that involved multiple people being shot. According to a press release, at least four people were shot this weekend at what police are calling illegal races.
Portland street takeover: Squealing tires, gunshots
Three people were shot at a street takeover in Portland Sunday night at the same time police were responding to different shootings across the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
Police arrest man who threatened to kill TriMet employee at Gresham Transit Center
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened to kill a TriMet supervisor and made statements that he was armed with a firearm, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Gresham police responded to the Gresham Central Transit Center after TriMet dispatch reported the incident at about 3:25 p.m....
SURVEY: Portlanders fear assault, mentally disturbed people when walking alone
Portlanders are afraid of being attacked and encountering people with serious mental health or drug issues when walking alone in their own neighborhoods, a recent study commissioned by Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office shows.
987thebull.com
Man Sentenced For Murdering Mother
TUALATIN, Ore. – An Oregon man is sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering his mother. 47-year-old Garth Beams was convicted last week of killing 74-year-old Wendy Henson in Tualatin with a baseball bat in July 2018. Henson was a published author, known for writing the book ‘Honor...
msn.com
Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
ncwlife.com
Cowlitz County court case backlog frustrates, tires victims
As an advocate, Deborah Nelson would tell survivors of sexual violence their cases would take 18 to 24 months on average to work through the court system. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that timeframe is more like 3 1/2 or four years, she said. “The language of, ‘Well...
thereflector.com
Sheriff’s candidate Reynolds says ‘quid pro quo’ allegations are false
One of two candidates for Clark County sheriff is claiming “nasty rumors” about dealings with a former hopeful for the seat are false. On Aug. 22, Rey Reynolds, a Vancouver Police Department corporal and one of two moving on to vie for the sheriff’s seat in November following the August primary election, denied “quid pro quo” allegations regarding him and David Shook. Shook was eliminated in the primary, with Reynolds and sheriff’s office chief criminal deputy John Horch moving on.
Comments / 0