Strong to severe storms are in the forecast for Illinois, but the National Weather Service says they are expected to miss the Springfield area. A briefing from Nicole Albano, a meteorologist at the NWS’ Lincoln office, included the news that there is a small – as in greater than zero – chance of tornadoes and hail. Most of the storm is expected to include Havana, Peoria, and – perhaps – northern McLean County.
