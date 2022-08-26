During interactions with the police, people in Juneau with prior convictions could be asked to provide a DNA sample. “They do a cheek swab, is typically how that’s done,” said Lt. Krag Campbell from the Juneau Police Department. “We try to minimize any interruption in the person’s day. And we can collect that very quickly and let the person go on about their business.”

JUNEAU, AK ・ 19 HOURS AGO