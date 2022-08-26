Read full article on original website
CBJ Permit Center to have new hours starting in September
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Permit Center will have new hours starting mid-September. Starting the week of Sept. 19, the CBJ Community Development Department will be open to the public Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Members of the public can still schedule...
Public comments sought on CBJ's Blueprint Downtown project
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Draft Blueprint Downtown's public comment period has been extended until Sept. 12. According to a city press release, the mission of Blueprint Downtown is to create a long-term area plan that reflects current public desires and incorporates past work from relevant existing community plans. That plan...
Agendas now available for CBJ's Monday Assembly meetings
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The public can now access the agendas and meeting packets for the upcoming Monday meeting. Both meetings will take place Monday, Aug. 29th. At 5:00 p.m., the Assembly agenda consists of Lands and the Housing & Economic Development Committee and is accessible through a Zoom webinar.
CBJ Assembly makes appointment to the Systemic Racism Review Committee
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly held a special meeting Thursday to make an appointment to the Systemic Racism Review Committee. The special assembly meeting was Thursday, Aug. 25th via Zoom Webinar. The Assembly appointed Ephraim Froehlich to a term beginning immediately and ending June...
Juneau Police are collecting DNA samples from people with certain past convictions
During interactions with the police, people in Juneau with prior convictions could be asked to provide a DNA sample. “They do a cheek swab, is typically how that’s done,” said Lt. Krag Campbell from the Juneau Police Department. “We try to minimize any interruption in the person’s day. And we can collect that very quickly and let the person go on about their business.”
ADFG: Waterfowl season opens Sept. 16 in Southeast Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Hunters are reminded of waterfowl regulations which change the timing of season. Opening and closure dates on an alternating yearly schedule. This year, the season will begin on Sept. 16 in Game Management Units 1 through 4. Each year, the season opening date will change,...
USFS: Moths take flight after causing extensive defoliation across Southeast Alaska
Western blackheaded budworms are transforming from voracious caterpillars into moths and are emerging throughout the area. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Residents and visitors may notice a lot of small brownish-gray moths fluttering around. According to the U.S. Forest Service, western blackheaded budworms are transforming from voracious caterpillars into moths and...
CBJ Docks and Harbors is asking boaters to check their vessels
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to a National Weather Service weather warning, the CBJ Docks & Harbors Department is asking boaters to check their vessels. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement predicting two to six inches of rain in the Juneau area over the next few days.
The Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund awards $28,646 in grants to 13 non-profits
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Community Foundation's Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund announced on Friday their distribution of $28,646 in grants to thirteen non-profits in Southeast Alaska. The Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund was established in 1993 in memory of Brian Douglas and Wythe Dornan who were active members of the community. Since...
Former Juneau hospital administrator charged with felony theft for alleged fraudulent travel claims and online purchases
On Friday morning, state prosecutors charged a former top-level employee at Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital with two felony counts of theft in the first degree. State troopers arrested Bradley Grigg, formerly the hospital’s chief behavioral health officer, Thursday evening for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the city-owned hospital. He participated in the arraignment by video call from Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
Mercedes Muñoz releases summer ceramic collection
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sunday morning at the Rie Muñoz Gallery, Mercedes Muñoz had a variety of functional pottery for sale. The release was 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The line was wrapped around the door waiting for entrance. Muñoz shared what inspires her art. "I...
What makes Auke Bay’s Indian Point, or X’unáxi a sacred site?
Guests: From the Sealaska Heritage Institute — Rosita Worl President and Dr. Charles Smythe, Senior Ethnologist. Every piece of land has a story. For Indigenous peoples, ties to the land are often erased from history after it is usurped — even sacred sites like Indian Point on the outskirts of Juneau. A new book published by Sealaska Heritage Institute hopes to change that.
Shots fired leads to arrest for Misconduct Involving Weapons charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two men are behind bars after firing a handgun in the air on Friday. On Aug.26, at about 10:20 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area of Trout Street and Jordan Ave. Responding officers heard additional gunshots once they arrived on scene.
16th annual Great Land Cup tournament at Aant’iyeik Fields
Shannon Crossley prepares to throw her disc in the distance-run Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Over the weekend, disc golf players competed in three rounds for the Great Land Cup. Shannon Crossley, the Communications Director for Juneau Disc Golf Club talked about the event. "We...
