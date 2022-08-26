ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

San Diego Unified welcomes students, staff back to school

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Unified schools will return to class Monday without required masks for the first time in nearly two and a half years since the pandemic. The district says that instead of relying on the CDC's COVID community level alert, they'll use their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Sweltering conditions for students with no A/C in Rancho Bernardo classrooms

SAN DIEGO — Hot temperatures, high humidity, and no air conditioning is something that students in Rancho Bernardo have endured for most of their first week back to school, being forced to hold class outside in some cases. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the campuses of Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School Wednesday to check on the progress being made. He found that the air conditioning system was up and running and filling classrooms with cool air for the time being at least.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

California senate passes bill to protect fast-food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Working at a fast-food restaurant is already stressful for fast-food workers, but imagine dealing with customer orders at a workplace that has no working air conditioning, that’s what Andy Gonzalez encountered on Sunday at the Burger King on First Street in Coronado. When CBS 8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS 8

Family of ducklings rescued from storm drain in San Marcos

LAKE SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Neighbors in San Marcos heard panicked quacking. A family of ducklings was trapped in a storm drain. In this Zevely Zone, I visited Lake San Marcos for the rescue story. This duck tale is another example of how people do not need a special title or training to become volunteers to make the world a better place.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Sidewalk woes in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A CBS 8 viewer in Oceanside says he can't get the city to fix sidewalks in his neighborhood. Dan Wyman says he's sent in requests for help on the City of Oceanside's app but so far, Wyman says he hasn't seen any action. So, he says he called CBS 8 for some help.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

