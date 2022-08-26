Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego Unified welcomes students, staff back to school
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Unified schools will return to class Monday without required masks for the first time in nearly two and a half years since the pandemic. The district says that instead of relying on the CDC's COVID community level alert, they'll use their...
When is the City going to fixed damaged streets in Rancho Bernardo?
SAN DIEGO — People living in Rancho Bernardo and Poway were pleased to see the construction, until they found out it was for the sidewalks and not the streets that have been in poor condition. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen spoke with a construction worker in Rancho Bernardo who...
Sweltering conditions for students with no A/C in Rancho Bernardo classrooms
SAN DIEGO — Hot temperatures, high humidity, and no air conditioning is something that students in Rancho Bernardo have endured for most of their first week back to school, being forced to hold class outside in some cases. CBS 8’s Brian White visited the campuses of Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School Wednesday to check on the progress being made. He found that the air conditioning system was up and running and filling classrooms with cool air for the time being at least.
Remembering loved ones lost to addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day
DEL MAR, Calif. — People from across San Diego came together in North County for International Overdose Awareness Day Sunday. The day aims to spread awareness, reduce the stigma around addiction and remember those lost to overdoses. This awareness day comes as San Diego was just named a fentanyl...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kusi.com
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
California senate passes bill to protect fast-food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Working at a fast-food restaurant is already stressful for fast-food workers, but imagine dealing with customer orders at a workplace that has no working air conditioning, that’s what Andy Gonzalez encountered on Sunday at the Burger King on First Street in Coronado. When CBS 8...
San Diego Humane Society rescues deaf dog from deep Sorrento Valley ravine
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society came to the rescue Monday after a special-needs dog fell about 100 feet into a steep, brushy ravine in Sorrento Valley and could not get back out on his own. The owners of the 8-year-old Australian shepherd, Hobo, called...
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Carlsbad to review State of Emergency declared for bike and e-bike safety
CARLSBAD, Calif. — The City of Carlsbad is putting its state of emergency up for review. The city declared the state of local emergency on August 23 for bicycle and e-bike safety, following a worrying increase in the number of collisions. According to the city, there have been 57...
COVID-19 vaccination rate remains low among kids as schools return to session
SAN DIEGO — With the fall semester here, public health officials say vaccination rates for children remain low. It’s all in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases down and keep kids safe. "We want our schools to be safe places for our kids to go back and learn...
Larry Millete mental competency hearing pushed back to Sep. 26
SAN DIEGO — The Chula Vista man accused of murdering his wife, Maya Millete, appeared before a judge Monday afternoon for a mental competency hearing. The hearing lasted less than five minutes. "Forensic doctors have asked for a little bit more time," announced Judge Cindy Davis. She said the...
Family of ducklings rescued from storm drain in San Marcos
LAKE SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Neighbors in San Marcos heard panicked quacking. A family of ducklings was trapped in a storm drain. In this Zevely Zone, I visited Lake San Marcos for the rescue story. This duck tale is another example of how people do not need a special title or training to become volunteers to make the world a better place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Skateboarder stabs man in Oceanside
A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air.
Brain tumor survivor learns to walk again and buys fitness club
SAN DIEGO — A brain tumor survivor who taught himself how to walk again has bought a fitness club to inspire San Diegans. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Little Italy to hear one big comeback story. It was there I watched Kevin Switzer running on a treadmill...
Wrapped body found alongside road in San Diego County
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Art or eyesore? Neighbors want the 'paint job' on the front of a North County home removed
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Is it art... or an eyesore?. Neighbors in a quiet North County sub-division are demanding that the 'paint job' on the front of one home be removed and they are hoping the renter responsible for the work will also be removed. Their concerns go far beyond...
More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
Sidewalk woes in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A CBS 8 viewer in Oceanside says he can't get the city to fix sidewalks in his neighborhood. Dan Wyman says he's sent in requests for help on the City of Oceanside's app but so far, Wyman says he hasn't seen any action. So, he says he called CBS 8 for some help.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0