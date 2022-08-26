ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks

Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos to trade veteran OLB Malik Reed to Steelers

The top fill-in starter for Von Miller and Bradley Chubb over the past three seasons, Malik Reed has a new home. The Broncos are sending the veteran outside linebacker to the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Denver will collect a late-round pick for the contract-year linebacker. While Reed has...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles to release S Anthony Harris

After cutting Jaquiski Tartt, the Eagles are moving on from their other experienced safety. The team is releasing Anthony Harris, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Harris started for the team last season and re-signed on a one-year deal worth $2.5M this offseason, but a recent report indicated he might not be safe. The Eagles guaranteed Harris just $1M.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'

Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys to cut QBs Cooper Rush, Will Grier

This certainly does not mean Prescott Solo will be the Cowboys’ QB plan. In fact, both Rush and Grier are expected back. Rush does not need to clear waivers to return to the Cowboys, though Grier does. The team hopes to have each back soon, Archer adds. Teams use...
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins to cut WRs Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden

The Dolphins cut both on Tuesday, per ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter and NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero (Twitter links). Miami’s trade inquiries did not fall entirely on deaf ears, at least in Williams’ case. Multiple teams reached out about the former UDFA, Pelissero adds. But he can now be obtained via waiver claim.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Commanders#American Football#Virginia Home#Tmz Sports#Fedex Field#The Los Angeles Rams#The Indianapolis Colts#The Philadelphia Eagles
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Says Former Teammate Went Under Anesthesia to Take Pain Medicine

Aaron Rodgers has become known for his unconventional approach to healing and recovery. On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback explained how past experiences have influenced him not to rely on prescribed pain medications and instead seek out natural healing methods. "I...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Commanders' Terry McLaurin Talks Benefits of Therapy After Brian Robinson's Shooting

Washington Commanders wide receiver spoke to reporters on Monday about the shooting of teammate and running back Brian Robinson, expressing his relief that the injuries he suffered weren't life-threatening. Here’s Terry McLaurin on finding out about BRJ and how Brian has fit in with the Commanders so far <a href="https://t.co/6DuMIKFp16">pic.twitter.com/6DuMIKFp16</a>...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 'Some Resolution' for 49ers QB Expected on Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers may finally decide on a course of action with Jimmy Garoppolo as early as Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport predicted on the Pat McAfee Show that "we'll get some resolution by tomorrow at 4 [p.m. ET]." He added the Niners could choose to wait since there's time beyond Tuesday's final deadline for roster cuts before Garoppolo's $24.2 million salary becomes fully guaranteed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

NFL Agent: If Christian Kirk 'Got $72M, Will Ja'Marr Chase Get $250M?'

Perhaps nobody celebrated Christian Kirk's deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars more than his fellow wide receivers and the agents who represent those pass-catchers. Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, which was rather stunning considering his career-best season in 2021 saw him tally 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo's Reported Return to 49ers Stuns NFL Twitter, Draws Criticism

Jimmy Garoppolo will be a member of the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season after all. While it was widely understood that San Francisco was moving on from the veteran quarterback and handing the offense over to Trey Lance—who it traded up to select with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft—no trade ever materialized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

