Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
5 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, VirginiaChannelocityFairfax, VA
Related
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Denies Ravens Offered $250M Guaranteed in Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson hasn't spoken publicly much about his contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, but we now know that the team hasn't offered him a $250 million guaranteed contract. Jackson confirmed that much, at least, while replying to a tweet Monday:. That reply came on the same day that an...
Broncos to trade veteran OLB Malik Reed to Steelers
The top fill-in starter for Von Miller and Bradley Chubb over the past three seasons, Malik Reed has a new home. The Broncos are sending the veteran outside linebacker to the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Denver will collect a late-round pick for the contract-year linebacker. While Reed has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagles to release S Anthony Harris
After cutting Jaquiski Tartt, the Eagles are moving on from their other experienced safety. The team is releasing Anthony Harris, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Harris started for the team last season and re-signed on a one-year deal worth $2.5M this offseason, but a recent report indicated he might not be safe. The Eagles guaranteed Harris just $1M.
Bleacher Report
Peter King on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: Fantasy Players 'Should Be Wide Awake on Him'
Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is turning heads, and the fantasy football community should be taking note. Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he "saw somewhere that ... Doubs was a 'super sleeper,' and that’s nuts to me. Doubs, barring injury, could be on the field for 700 snaps this year, and his quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, and Davante Adams isn't there anymore."
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Reportedly Finalizing New Contract
After months of expecting Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded by the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran quarterback surprised the football world on Monday when he agreed to a restructured contract to remain on the team for the 2022 season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo's new one-year deal contains no-trade...
Bleacher Report
Eagles Rumors: Jalen Reagor Trade Market 'Heating Up' Ahead of 53-Man Roster Deadline
Jalen Reagor's disappointing run with the Philadelphia Eagles is reaching its endpoint. Geoff Mosher of Inside the Birds reported Reagor's trade market is "heating up" ahead of Tuesday's deadline for 53-man roster cuts. It's likely the 2020 first-round pick will be traded or released by the 4 p.m. ET cutoff...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys to cut QBs Cooper Rush, Will Grier
This certainly does not mean Prescott Solo will be the Cowboys’ QB plan. In fact, both Rush and Grier are expected back. Rush does not need to clear waivers to return to the Cowboys, though Grier does. The team hopes to have each back soon, Archer adds. Teams use...
Bleacher Report
NFL Agent Rips Deshaun Watson's Browns Contract: 'Disgusting...Franchise Malpractice'
The Cleveland Browns' decision to acquire Deshaun Watson and sign him to a guaranteed contract has been widely criticized, including among NFL agents. "Disgusting. Complete, 100 percent franchise malpractice. Sends the wrong message," one NFL agent said, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. Watson was accused of sexual assault or...
Bleacher Report
Josh Gordon Reportedly Released from Chiefs Contract; KC Open to WR Returning to Team
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly set to release wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of the NFL 53-man roster cutdown deadline Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Gordon has shown "great character" during his time in Kansas City, and the Chiefs are open to bringing him back, but he is currently the "odd man out."
Dolphins to cut WRs Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden
The Dolphins cut both on Tuesday, per ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter and NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero (Twitter links). Miami’s trade inquiries did not fall entirely on deaf ears, at least in Williams’ case. Multiple teams reached out about the former UDFA, Pelissero adds. But he can now be obtained via waiver claim.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says Former Teammate Went Under Anesthesia to Take Pain Medicine
Aaron Rodgers has become known for his unconventional approach to healing and recovery. On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback explained how past experiences have influenced him not to rely on prescribed pain medications and instead seek out natural healing methods. "I...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Terry McLaurin Talks Benefits of Therapy After Brian Robinson's Shooting
Washington Commanders wide receiver spoke to reporters on Monday about the shooting of teammate and running back Brian Robinson, expressing his relief that the injuries he suffered weren't life-threatening. Here’s Terry McLaurin on finding out about BRJ and how Brian has fit in with the Commanders so far <a href="https://t.co/6DuMIKFp16">pic.twitter.com/6DuMIKFp16</a>...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 'Some Resolution' for 49ers QB Expected on Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers may finally decide on a course of action with Jimmy Garoppolo as early as Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport predicted on the Pat McAfee Show that "we'll get some resolution by tomorrow at 4 [p.m. ET]." He added the Niners could choose to wait since there's time beyond Tuesday's final deadline for roster cuts before Garoppolo's $24.2 million salary becomes fully guaranteed.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh: Michigan QB Plan Was 'Biblical' in Origin; 'No Person' Knows the Future
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the process to select the team's starting quarterback is "biblical." "That's biblical, no person knows what the future holds," Harbaugh told reporters. Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy have been battling for the starting job throughout training camp, but Harbaugh announced Saturday that each player will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
NFL Agent: If Christian Kirk 'Got $72M, Will Ja'Marr Chase Get $250M?'
Perhaps nobody celebrated Christian Kirk's deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars more than his fellow wide receivers and the agents who represent those pass-catchers. Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars this offseason, which was rather stunning considering his career-best season in 2021 saw him tally 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo's Reported Return to 49ers Stuns NFL Twitter, Draws Criticism
Jimmy Garoppolo will be a member of the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season after all. While it was widely understood that San Francisco was moving on from the veteran quarterback and handing the offense over to Trey Lance—who it traded up to select with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft—no trade ever materialized.
Bleacher Report
Laviska Shenault Traded to Panthers from Jaguars for Undisclosed Draft Compensation
The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on from a second-round draft pick after just two seasons. The Jaguars traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. to the Carolina Panthers on Monday for "undisclosed draft compensation." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported the deal. "Carolina has been in the market for offensive weapons,"...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Sleeper Alert: Saints' Chris Olave 'Will Be the Most Productive Rookie WR'
When the New Orleans Saints made Ohio State star Chris Olave the third wide receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL draft with the No. 11 overall pick, it was clear they believed in his talent and upside. So far, it appears he's been proving them right, to the...
Comments / 0