Williams Ave and 5th St COMMERCIAL PROPERTY and GAS STATION. Seems the Hearing examiner has recommended for APPROVAL of both plans A and B. She has said though that she DOES NOT RECOMMEND the GAS STATION to be included. The gas station will be too intense for the area at this time with all the other projects going on in the area. Able Canal Pathway, Lehigh Park Expansion, and Lee Tran Bus Terminal.

ECONOMY ・ 23 DAYS AGO