Lehigh Acres Gazette

VARSITY CROSSING

VARSITY CROSSING. Located at Gunnery Rd and Lee Blvd just north of Lee Blvd. Plan to develop the property into an 8,000 sf retail center. Looks like there would be space for 5 tenants.
FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES

FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES. Located on Woodward Ct off Beth Stacey Blvd. Currently Under Construction. 3 Story 54 Unit Multi Family Residential Building. Right behind this on Beth Stacey is where one of the next Storage Centers will be located too.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Williams Ave and 5th St COMMERCIAL PROPERTY

Williams Ave and 5th St COMMERCIAL PROPERTY and GAS STATION. Seems the Hearing examiner has recommended for APPROVAL of both plans A and B. She has said though that she DOES NOT RECOMMEND the GAS STATION to be included. The gas station will be too intense for the area at this time with all the other projects going on in the area. Able Canal Pathway, Lehigh Park Expansion, and Lee Tran Bus Terminal.
CARLTON PARK

CARLTON PARK. Located West of Richmond Ave and North of Leeland Heights Blvd. Development Order for the proposed construction of 71 multi-family residential units with clubhouse.
