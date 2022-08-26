A jury last week found a Tampa Bay man guilty of a federal hate crime for a 2021 racially motivated attack against a Black family in Pinellas County. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Leahy was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Aug. 25 as he awaited sentencing. A date has not yet been scheduled.

LARGO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO