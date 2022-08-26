Read full article on original website
Council voting on medical marijuana dispensaries again Tuesday
The Tuscaloosa City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether or not to will allow medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. Last week’s 5-1 vote failed because it required unanimous consent. District 3 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Norman Crow voted against the measure. District 7’s Cassius Lanier was absent.
Stillman showcases Black businesses with shopping event
Stillman College opened its campus to the community Friday, offering one-stop-shopping for customers interested in supporting Black-owned businesses. The Black Wall Street shopping event gave Stillman students, alumni and the community a chance to showcase their products and entrepreneurial spirit. Vendors were selling items like jewelry, clothing, beverages and food.
Theatre Tuscaloosa hosting auditons for ‘Launch Day’ Aug. 29, 30
Love performing or want to give it a try this fall? Theatre Tuscaloosa is holding auditions for “Launch Day (Love Stories from the Year 2108)” on Aug. 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. in the Bean-Brown Theatre on Shelton State Community College’s Martin Campus. “Launch Day,” by...
Walker County Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizen’s Academy in October
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is offering the public a look at what they do on the job and for the community through a Citizen’s Academy in October. Beginning Oct. 6, the academy features eight classroom sessions and demonstrations that cover topics including specialized firearms training, K9 officers, how the SWAT team operates and more. The class is free, and Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said it’s a great educational tool.
Mercedes celebrates production of all-electric SUV in Vance
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International is celebrating the production of their first all-electric SUV, and it’s being built exclusively in Vance. On Aug. 25, the company hosted state officials, local workforce leaders and plant team members to unveil the EQS. It was a fun atmosphere featuring music by the Sons Of...
First Black female astronaut delivers encouraging speech at the University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA – A former NASA astronaut shared how she went from a little Black girl in Decatur with dreams of the unknown to a mission specialist aboard the space shuttle Endeavor. Dr. Mae Jemison spoke to students and faculty at the University of Alabama Friday, Sept. 26, as part...
Gas price drop slows to 2.4 cents over pas week
Average gas prices in Alabama dropped another 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, down to an average of $3.42 a gallon, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 37.8 cents lower than this time last month but remain 63.8 cents...
Tuscaloosa shooting leaves one person in critical condition
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday, August 27. Investigators said the shooting took place around 6:30pm on McFarland Blvd at the Midtown Village. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment....
Bars, restaurants prepare for game-day influx
On Saturday, the University of Alabama and much of downtown Tuscaloosa will be packed with Crimson Tide fans ready for the first football game of the season. Bars, restaurants and other businesses across the city have been prepping for the fall season influx long before now. On Sept. 3, the...
Saban, Anderson, Young speak to media ahead of Utah State
Alabama Football is wrapping up fall camp heading into Saturday’s first game. On Monday, head coach Nick Saban, junior quarterback Bryce Young, and junior outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr spoke to the media. Saban talked about Alabama’s opponent on Saturday, Utah State, and relayed the message that he’s been instilling in his team.
Bright Spots: Longtime Rama Jama’s owner retiring. Again
For University of Alabama fans, you could say it’s an end of an era. The man behind the iconic restaurant Rama Jama’s is retiring. Again. But don’t tell former owner Gary Lewis that’s what he’s doing, even though he sold the restaurant in 2017. “I...
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at Creekwood Village, located off Stillman Boulevard. One male victim is in critical condition, investigators said. Any witnesses are urged to contact the Tuscaloosa...
Heading to Saturday’s Bama game? A whole lot has changed
The Bryant-Denny Stadium experience for 2022 is a whole lot different than years past, and the changes go a lot further than selling beer. Here’s a list of the major changes alongside some important reminders:. Alcohol sales. Bryant-Denny will be offering beer and wine at most concessions locations alongside...
