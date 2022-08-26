ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvua23.com

Council voting on medical marijuana dispensaries again Tuesday

The Tuscaloosa City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether or not to will allow medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits. Last week’s 5-1 vote failed because it required unanimous consent. District 3 Tuscaloosa City Council Member Norman Crow voted against the measure. District 7’s Cassius Lanier was absent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Stillman showcases Black businesses with shopping event

Stillman College opened its campus to the community Friday, offering one-stop-shopping for customers interested in supporting Black-owned businesses. The Black Wall Street shopping event gave Stillman students, alumni and the community a chance to showcase their products and entrepreneurial spirit. Vendors were selling items like jewelry, clothing, beverages and food.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Walker County Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizen’s Academy in October

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is offering the public a look at what they do on the job and for the community through a Citizen’s Academy in October. Beginning Oct. 6, the academy features eight classroom sessions and demonstrations that cover topics including specialized firearms training, K9 officers, how the SWAT team operates and more. The class is free, and Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith said it’s a great educational tool.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Mercedes celebrates production of all-electric SUV in Vance

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International is celebrating the production of their first all-electric SUV, and it’s being built exclusively in Vance. On Aug. 25, the company hosted state officials, local workforce leaders and plant team members to unveil the EQS. It was a fun atmosphere featuring music by the Sons Of...
VANCE, AL
wvua23.com

Gas price drop slows to 2.4 cents over pas week

Average gas prices in Alabama dropped another 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, down to an average of $3.42 a gallon, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 37.8 cents lower than this time last month but remain 63.8 cents...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa shooting leaves one person in critical condition

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday, August 27. Investigators said the shooting took place around 6:30pm on McFarland Blvd at the Midtown Village. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Bars, restaurants prepare for game-day influx

On Saturday, the University of Alabama and much of downtown Tuscaloosa will be packed with Crimson Tide fans ready for the first football game of the season. Bars, restaurants and other businesses across the city have been prepping for the fall season influx long before now. On Sept. 3, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Saban, Anderson, Young speak to media ahead of Utah State

Alabama Football is wrapping up fall camp heading into Saturday’s first game. On Monday, head coach Nick Saban, junior quarterback Bryce Young, and junior outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr spoke to the media. Saban talked about Alabama’s opponent on Saturday, Utah State, and relayed the message that he’s been instilling in his team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Bright Spots: Longtime Rama Jama’s owner retiring. Again

For University of Alabama fans, you could say it’s an end of an era. The man behind the iconic restaurant Rama Jama’s is retiring. Again. But don’t tell former owner Gary Lewis that’s what he’s doing, even though he sold the restaurant in 2017. “I...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at Creekwood Village, located off Stillman Boulevard. One male victim is in critical condition, investigators said. Any witnesses are urged to contact the Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Heading to Saturday’s Bama game? A whole lot has changed

The Bryant-Denny Stadium experience for 2022 is a whole lot different than years past, and the changes go a lot further than selling beer. Here’s a list of the major changes alongside some important reminders:. Alcohol sales. Bryant-Denny will be offering beer and wine at most concessions locations alongside...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

