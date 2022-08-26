ST. LOUIS – Kurt Stiles nearly lost his life and had to regain what a massive stroke took from him. He’s worked really hard to get his life back, and in doing so, he’s lost weight, written about his story in a book along with giving the reader some great recipes. Plus, he’s created Pure Plant Jerky, a creative and tasty take on the snack.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO