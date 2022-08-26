ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code

FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Local food innovator changes life after a massive stroke

ST. LOUIS – Kurt Stiles nearly lost his life and had to regain what a massive stroke took from him. He’s worked really hard to get his life back, and in doing so, he’s lost weight, written about his story in a book along with giving the reader some great recipes. Plus, he’s created Pure Plant Jerky, a creative and tasty take on the snack.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to St. Louis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to St. Louis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
5 On Your Side

Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS — Tower Grove Park was packed with more than 80 tents on Saturday featuring crafts and cravings from around the world to celebrate the return of the Festival of Nations hosted by the International Institute. “Giving them an opportunity like this one, in which they can not...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries. On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis. Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AdWeek

Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
FORT SMITH, AR
5 On Your Side

Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

More security after shooting injures four people near Jennings schools

JENNINGS, Mo. – A shooting near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools briefly put the campuses on lockdown Monday morning. No Jennings students were injured in the incident. St. Louis County Police and Jennings officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue just after 7 a.m. They found two people with gunshot wounds […]
JENNINGS, MO

