Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Related
KMOV
Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code
FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
KMOV
Cardinal Ritter Prep’s Black male educators make a difference in students’ lives
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture celebrating Black male educators at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School has gone viral. The photo was taken on the first day of school to show the school’s commitment to diversity and representation. “There’s an honor and respect for it here that just...
See weight loss of woman after working with Simply Health
You watch the calories, spend hours exercising each week, and yet the weight is not coming off.
Jennings School District addresses safety concerns after quadruple shooting near schools
JENNINGS, Mo. – The Jennings School District has added more security to keep students safer after four people were shot on Monday. The shooting happened around 7 a.m. near Jennings Junior and Senior High School on Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive. Investigators said the four victims were not enrolled in the district. The schools were […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX2now.com
Local food innovator changes life after a massive stroke
ST. LOUIS – Kurt Stiles nearly lost his life and had to regain what a massive stroke took from him. He’s worked really hard to get his life back, and in doing so, he’s lost weight, written about his story in a book along with giving the reader some great recipes. Plus, he’s created Pure Plant Jerky, a creative and tasty take on the snack.
KSDK
Career Central: St. Louis needs 911 dispatchers, CDL certified drivers
ST. LOUIS — City Streets Dept. needs drivers with CDL certification. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and the City of St. Louis are teaming up to fill open positions in the Streets Department. Plan to drop by the WOHL Recreation Center, 1515 Kingshighway Boulevard, St....
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to St. Louis
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to St. Louis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KMOV
St. Louis church vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A church in St. Louis was broken into and vandalized on Saturday. The Church of Non-Denomination’s members are trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild what they can. Pastor Jack Hill’s family founded the church more than 50 years ago and has been in...
RELATED PEOPLE
St. Louis American
Jazz St. Louis picks jazz musician Victor Goines as its president and CEO
Victor Goines, an acclaimed musician and educator, will become president and CEO of Jazz St. Louis on on Sept. 19. Goines’ tenure succeeds that of Gene Dobbs Bradford, who led the Grand Center-based organization for 23 years before leaving in December to lead the Savannah Music Festival in Georgia..
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park
ST. LOUIS — Tower Grove Park was packed with more than 80 tents on Saturday featuring crafts and cravings from around the world to celebrate the return of the Festival of Nations hosted by the International Institute. “Giving them an opportunity like this one, in which they can not...
Break-ins reported at marijuana dispensaries in St. Louis, Festus Monday
ST. LOUIS — Early Monday morning, a string of activity and attempted break-ins were reported at marijuana dispensaries in the region. Beginning at about 4 a.m., a group of suspects in two dark-colored vehicles attempted to burglarize the Star Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Festus on West Gannon Drive, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
KMOV
Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries. On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis. Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hartmann: There's Nothing Exceptional About the AT&T Tower
Honoring the failed skyscraper as "historic" would insult St. Louis' real treasures
kbia.org
Boeing pushes $5 million into manufacturing workforce incubator in north St. Louis
Leaders from Boeing announced a partnership on Friday with the St. Louis Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center on Friday to foster a more diverse workforce and position St. Louis as a national hub for manufacturing. The announcement comes with a $5 million dollar grant to build a 130,000 square foot facility...
KSDK
Search underway for rare missing dog in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A search is underway in Missouri for an endangered dog last seen in the St. Louis area missing since Friday. He was last seen in West County near Laude around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the owners said. Otterhounds are one of the rarest breeds of dogs...
Victims of ‘sheriff’s deputy scam’ have warning for others
Amy Johnson from Belleville handed over $600 to a scammer pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, telling her she had to pay up or face arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
More security after shooting injures four people near Jennings schools
JENNINGS, Mo. – A shooting near Jennings Junior and Senior High Schools briefly put the campuses on lockdown Monday morning. No Jennings students were injured in the incident. St. Louis County Police and Jennings officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue just after 7 a.m. They found two people with gunshot wounds […]
St. Louis officer returns to work 7 months after being struck on I-64
An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department returned to work Monday, several months after a harrowing incident that nearly cost him his life.
Comments / 0