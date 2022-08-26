After a standout debut at the Georgia State Tournament, Kendal Kemp has earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors. Florida’s Alexis Stucky was also selected. Kemp was invaluable in the Tiger’s tournament sweep over Belmont, Georgia State, and Marist. Over the three matches in two days, the 6’6” Minnesotan middle blocker averaged 2.09 blocks per set and tied the school record for most blocks in the three-set match against Belmont with nine.

AUBURN, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO