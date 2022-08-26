Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn's Kemp named SEC Freshman of the Week
After a standout debut at the Georgia State Tournament, Kendal Kemp has earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors. Florida’s Alexis Stucky was also selected. Kemp was invaluable in the Tiger’s tournament sweep over Belmont, Georgia State, and Marist. Over the three matches in two days, the 6’6” Minnesotan middle blocker averaged 2.09 blocks per set and tied the school record for most blocks in the three-set match against Belmont with nine.
Auburn Plainsman
Nick Brahms 'officially done with football'
Auburns starting center Nick Brahms will not be returning to football this season after undergoing knee surgery this past winter. He would have been the most experienced lineman in the SEC, with 33 career starts. Brahms would have been a sixth-year senior going into this season. Earlier today, head coach...
Auburn Plainsman
COLUMN | How Harsin can right the ship for Auburn this season
After a 6-7 debut season and a whole lot of offseason speculation, Tiger fans are left wondering what head coach Bryan Harsin needs to do in year two to salvage his career at Auburn. Taking some risks will be key in turning the momentum on his tenure on the Plains....
Auburn Plainsman
Prohaska records third shutout of season in scoreless battle with Wake Forest
No. 16 Auburn’s second straight game in its trip to ACC territory ended the same way as the first - with the score tied after 90 minutes. On Sunday, a hard-fought, aggressive contest resulted in a scoreless draw between the Tigers and Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. "Lots to...
Auburn Plainsman
Tyler Schmidt | News Writer
Hey Day Market open for dinner amongst raving fanfare. Thew new Hey Day Market is now open for dinner for students and community mebers. Auburn Student hopes to change the way greek life finds dates. By Tyler Schmidt | News Writer | January 27. Avery Arasin has created a dating...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn volleyball earns weekend sweep at Panther Invite to open season
After defeating Belmont and Georgia State in back-to-back games on Friday, Auburn persevered Saturday morning in a win over Marist by a score of 3-1 to complete an undefeated opening weekend. “We didn’t get back to the hotel until nearly 10 p.m. last night and then to flip around and...
Auburn Plainsman
Hey Day Market open for dinner amongst raving fanfare
Burgers sizzling, people chatting, a bustling new meeting place; all of this can be heard and seen at Hey Day, which opened for dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 23, after a week of only conducting lunchtime service. The food hall opened as classes began on Aug. 16. After a soft launch,...
Auburn Plainsman
Coronavirus
COVID hospitalizations at EAH lowest since June 2021. On Wednesday, March 9, there were only four patients at East Alabama Health facilities being treated for COVID-19, the fewest since June 2021. Masks optional on campus beginning Feb. 23. By Evan Mealins | Editor-in-chief | February 18. Face coverings are going...
Auburn Plainsman
Gunshots reported Monday night in south Auburn
At around 9:50 p.m. Monday, gunshots were reported near West Longleaf Drive. While no fatalities were reported, Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart of the Auburn Police Department said that a “very uncooperative” individual sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. That individual was ultimately transported by...
