Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Loved ones say final goodbyes to Rolling Meadows family killed in Hampshire crash
Tom and Loren Dobosz and their four children were killed, along with another 13-year-old passenger in their vehicle, last month on Interstate 90 in Hampshire.
Woman visiting Chicago killed day before birthday by speeding Corvette
A woman visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed when a speeding Corvette careened into her while "showing off" with another Corvette and cutting through traffic, according to police and witnesses.
Woman visiting Chicago killed in Clearing by speeding Corvette 'showing off,' police, witnesses say
CHICAGO -- Shawman Meireis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend, on her way to a late dinner, when two Corvettes came racing toward her on Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport. They were cutting off each other and weaving through traffic until one of them hit a car and careened into...
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
'We need him to come home': Chicago area families make emotional plea for help finding missing men
Chicago area families of two missing men made an emotional plea for help finding them.
Lake Michigan ‘Playpen’ tragedies: Woman who lost feet grateful to be alive; man who drowned remembered
CHICAGO — Celebrations ended tragically this month in Lake Michigan’s “Playpen” area when a boat rammed into a mom of two, leaving her without feet, and another boating accident claimed the life of a man remembered as a “great dad and a great brother.”. Friday...
Man killed in Sheridan Park shooting while standing on sidewalk: Chicago police
CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death late Monday night in Sheridan Park on the North Side. The man, 30, was standing on the sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 4600-block of North Dover Street when two male suspects walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.
Skydiving accident victim identified as Chicago man
OTTAWA (25 News Now) - A man killed, found after a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon has been identified as a man from Chicago. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as Brenton Watkajtys, 38. No other information was released. The incident continues to be investigated by the coroner’s and...
Two people shot on same block in Chicago, just 13 hours apart
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the same block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday, just 13 hours apart. Chicago police said that a man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck around 2 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Superior Street. He died.
Humboldt Park shooting: Man shot into restaurant where ex worked, killing patron, prosecutors say
CHICAGO -- A man is accused of shooting into a West Town restaurant where his ex-girlfriend worked, fatally striking a patron sitting at the bar. Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar, 2701 W. Division St around 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said. He had once dated a woman, 27, who started working at the restaurant about a month ago.
Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Young mom shot, killed in Little Village; family holds fundraiser to pay for funeral
"She was a very caring person, so it's hard to accept the fact that she's no longer here."
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website
Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged
Videos captured a chaotic confrontation between drag racers and police.
One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting
DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
Woman in crosswalk run over and killed in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was run over and killed when two cars collided in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said that a man, 27, was driving a sedan southbound on Cicero Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when he changed lanes and collided with another car being driven by a 19-year-old woman.
