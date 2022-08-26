ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
hoiabc.com

Skydiving accident victim identified as Chicago man

OTTAWA (25 News Now) - A man killed, found after a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon has been identified as a man from Chicago. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as Brenton Watkajtys, 38. No other information was released. The incident continues to be investigated by the coroner’s and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Soccer Mom#Prosthetic Legs#Downtown Chicago#Accident#The Playpen#Cpd#Marine Unit
ABC7 Chicago

Humboldt Park shooting: Man shot into restaurant where ex worked, killing patron, prosecutors say

CHICAGO -- A man is accused of shooting into a West Town restaurant where his ex-girlfriend worked, fatally striking a patron sitting at the bar. Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar, 2701 W. Division St around 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said. He had once dated a woman, 27, who started working at the restaurant about a month ago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood. The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
97ZOK

Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago

Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website

Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
WGN News

One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting

DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
DOLTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman in crosswalk run over and killed in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was run over and killed when two cars collided in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said that a man, 27, was driving a sedan southbound on Cicero Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when he changed lanes and collided with another car being driven by a 19-year-old woman.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy