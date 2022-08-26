Read full article on original website
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
Whitmer's Chances of Defeating Republicans After Michigan GOP Convention
Recent polling has shown the Democratic governor ahead of her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the state's gubernatorial contest.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?
There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism within Republican Party
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said Sunday that "there's no question we see some signs" of authoritarianism as members of his own party criticized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Well, there's no question we see some- some signs of that," Hogan said Sunday...
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
Reporter Luke Mogelson: ‘I was surprised by the lunacy of the conspiracy theories in Michigan’
Luke Mogelson is a contributing writer for the New Yorker magazine, reporting from conflict zones, and the author of a 2016 short story collection, These Heroic, Happy Dead. In his mid-20s, he served for three years in the New York national guard. His new book, The Storm Is Here: America on the Brink, draws on nine months of reporting in the US in the run-up to the Capitol riots on 6 January 2021. He lives in Paris.
Michigan Republicans in search of unity, momentum after raucous convention
LANSING — Michigan Republicans chose gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's pick for a running mate via a secret paper ballot and locked in other key nominees Saturday as the party prepares for what could be challenging bids to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats this fall. But that didn't...
Opinion: This simple election reform would make your vote more powerful
It was no surprise that the outcome in Michigan’s only majority-Black congressional district has led to blame, confusion, and regret. Black Detroiters have a long and proud history of Congressional representation at the seat of federal government in Washington D.C. From Charles Diggs to John Conyers to Barbara Rose Collins, this pride was not just symbolic, but represented a true reflection of the community. I chose to run for Congress because I believed I represented a new generation of that leadership. When I formally entered the race back in January, the only other announced candidate was a non-Black, self-funded multimillionaire who moved to...
Michigan absentee ballot applications for November election now available
Registered voters in Michigan can now apply to vote absentee in the upcoming November election. To apply to vote absentee, voters can apply online at the Michigan Voter Information Center at michigan.gov/vote, or print out the application and return it by mail, email or in person at their local city or township clerk's office. Information on local clerk office locations can also be found on the MVIC.
