Woman Struck, Killed By Car In Sturbridge: Police

Sturbridge Police Department Photo Credit: Sturbridge Police on Facebook

A woman has died after being struck by a car in central Massachusetts, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash in the area of 709 Main Street in Sturbridge around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, Sturbridge Police said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman unresponsive in the embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Initial investigation revealed that a car was going east on Main Street when it veered into the breakdown lane and hit the woman, police said. The driver of the vehicle stopped the car and called 911.

The crash is under investigation.

