BERLIN (AP) — Germany is well-prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage due to Russia’s squeeze on European gas supplies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Tuesday, even as fears grow about the rising prices that will hit consumers across the continent this winter. He spoke at the start of a two-day government retreat, attended also by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which focused on the impact that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had on Europe’s energy supply. Scholz cited Germany’s decisions to reactivate oil and coal-fired power plants, mandate the filling of natural gas storage facilities and lease floating liquefied natural gas terminals. A decision on extending the operating life of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants is also expected soon. “All of this and many further measures have contributed to us being in a much better situation as far as supply security is concerned than could have been foreseen a couple of months ago,” Scholz told reporters at the government guest house in Meseberg, north of Berlin.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO