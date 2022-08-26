ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
The Associated Press

Germany upbeat on energy security; Baltics count on wind

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is well-prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage due to Russia’s squeeze on European gas supplies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Tuesday, even as fears grow about the rising prices that will hit consumers across the continent this winter. He spoke at the start of a two-day government retreat, attended also by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which focused on the impact that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had on Europe’s energy supply. Scholz cited Germany’s decisions to reactivate oil and coal-fired power plants, mandate the filling of natural gas storage facilities and lease floating liquefied natural gas terminals. A decision on extending the operating life of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants is also expected soon. “All of this and many further measures have contributed to us being in a much better situation as far as supply security is concerned than could have been foreseen a couple of months ago,” Scholz told reporters at the government guest house in Meseberg, north of Berlin.
