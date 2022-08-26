ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
37 bread products linked to larger microbial contamination recall

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

MALDEN, Mass. — A wholesale baking company is recalling 37 of its products because they use an ingredient involved in a larger recall.

On Thursday, Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling select dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and bun products.

The products are being recalled because they contain an ingredient that Lyons Magnus is recalling due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Clostridium botulinum can cause a severe form of food poisoning starting anywhere from six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns, bites due to potential microbial contamination

While no illnesses associated with Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. bread products have been reported and no pathogens have been found in Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. products to date, this voluntary recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution to ensure customer safety.

The following product lots are affected by the recall.

There are also additional recalled products that are expired and should no longer be in the marketplace.

The company is advising that distributors and end users check their inventory for any of the recalled products and stop distributing or consuming them. People can contact their Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. representative to coordinate the return and replacement of the product.

Consumers can contact Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. at 800-339-0080 x165, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm ET, if they have any questions, or to request a replacement product.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

