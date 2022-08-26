Report: NFC South Team Called About Jets WR After Trade Request

Denzel Mims, the 59th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, formally requested a trade from New York on Thursday.

Less than 24 hours after requesting a trade , Jets receiver Denzel Mims is already reportedly on the radar of a potential suitor in the NFC South.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Person , the Panthers have called the Jets about the disgruntled wideout amid his reported desire for a change of scenery. Mims, 24, has previous ties to the club through third-year coach Matt Rhule, who coached the 2020 second-round pick during his three seasons as a starter at Baylor.

Mims, a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019, has struggled mightily since entering the NFL two years ago. For his career, the former college star has appeared in just 20 games (11 starts) and recorded 31 receptions for 490 yards with zero touchdowns.

In a statement obtained by the New York Post announcing the trade request, Mims’ agent Ron Slavin acknowledged a lack of opportunities with the first team throughout the offseason as a reason behind the move.

“It’s just time,” Slavin said. “Denzel has tried in good faith but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities to work with the starting offense to get into a groove with them. We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not release him.”

