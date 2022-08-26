ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

scttx.com

Noble Children's Service Garage Sale Fundraiser Sept. 9, 10

August 29, 2022 - Noble Children's Services is holding a Garage Sale at our office in Center, TX on September 9th (9-5pm) and September 10th (9-12noon). All profits go towards creating events and providing needed items for the children in our foster homes. We would love for you to stop by and shop to support the children in our agency.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Shelby County Family Life Center Celebrates with Ribbon Cutting Event

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors joined with members of Abundant Love Ministries and community members in celebrating the opening of the facility. Pastor Marlin Cloudy expressed appreciation to everyone there, the late Rick and James Campbell, and he thanked Shelby Savings Bank. Other ministers from the church spoke and gave praise for being able to celebrate establishing the facility.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!

If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
Center, TX
Texas Society
Center, TX
scttx.com

Shelby County Republican Club Next Meeting is Sept. 6

August 29, 2022 - The next Shelby County Republican Club meeting will be Tuesday, September 6th. We will meet at Las Margaritas Restaurant on the Square in Center. Eat (if you wish. Dutch Treat.) at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:00 pm. Our Guest Speaker will be Johanna Ruis-Siso. It...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

VFW Post 8904 Traveling for VJ Day Program with WWII Veteran Procell

Mr. Procell was a 21-year-old member of the US Navy from Shelby County, Texas when the Japanese formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945. While we have read and possibly saw a movie or documentary of the event, Mr. Procell actually lived it. He was there, anchored in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS North Carolina on that historic day.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant

MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Boil Water notice rescinded for all Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 customers

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County residents who customers of Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 no longer need to boil water prior to personal consumption. Angelina County FWSD No. 1 has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday. Angelina County FWSD No. 1 serves water customers in the Cedar Grove Community, approximately 1 mile north of the City of Lufkin along FM 2251. A map of the District’s service area can be found at www.acfwater.org/district-map.html.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Experience The Ellen Trout Zoo Like Never Before In Lufkin, Texas

A few weeks ago I went on a family outing to the Ellen Trout Zoo. It was a great day for it and just one of the most special places in East Texas. The kids had a great time, and they actually spent more time playing on the train, and riding the Z&OO Railroad than they did staring at the animals. For the price that was paid and the fun that was had, it was a bargain.
LUFKIN, TX
KTAL

Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Around 11:50 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call to the scene on Clyde Place Vivian Rd. near Hwy 170, northeast of Oil City. Deputies found the car fully engulfed in fire when they arrived.
OIL CITY, LA
KICKS 105

Lufkin ISD Receives Multimillion-Dollar GEAR UP Grant

A lot of folks have their minds on high school football today, and rightly so. However, the Lufkin Independent School District has just released some great news. Lufkin ISD has once again been awarded a highly competitive discretionary grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The district was notified via email of the multimillion-dollar grant that will be in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin).
LUFKIN, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Marshall's Millie Brown Sanders Aided War Resistance in Philppines

Mildred “Millie” Brown Sanders was born in Marshall, Texas, on or around September 3, 1892. She was the daughter of Fulton Brown and Penny Pettiway. It was reported that her father was a full-blooded Cherokee Indian. He did work at the home of Dr. Addison Sears of Marshall. By the 1900 Census around age seven Millie was living in Rosborough Springs in southern Harrison County with her grandparents Israel and Phena Lane.
MARSHALL, TX

