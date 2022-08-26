Read full article on original website
How to defend your farm against corn rootworm
A hidden monster lurks under the soil, destroying corn crops and farmers’ bottom lines. Midwest flooding may have significantly lowered populations in 2015, but expansive testing and farmer surveys show corn rootworm is on the rise. “We’ve started to see somewhat of a population increase, especially in the last...
Farmers see intensive management pay in a dry year
CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA. Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.
3 Big Things Today, August 30, 2022
Corn, soybean and wheat futures all fell in overnight trading as some speculative investors take a step back after the recent runup in prices and as some rainfall moves into growing areas of the U.S. Corn futures rose to the highest level in two months in yesterday's session and wheat...
CBOT soybeans end lower on favorable U.S. weather, big harvest
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday on expectations for a large U.S. crop and favorable weather ahead of the harvest, traders said. * Front-month September soybeans sank 70-1/2 cents to end at $15.34-3/4 a bushel. Most-active November soybean futures settled down 23-1/2 cents at $14.37-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal were $1.4 lower at $427.10 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil fell 0.44 cent to 66.44 cents per lb. * After the close of trading on Friday, advisory service Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast of 4.531 billion bushels. The corn crop was projected to be smaller than USDA's forecasts. * Rains in August have helped soybean crops, brokers said. * Traders were buying corn and selling soybeans in spread trades, brokers said. * The USDA is expected to rate 56% of the nation's soybeans in good to excellent condition in a weekly report later on Monday, down 1 percentage point compared with last week's ratings. Estimates ranged from 55% to 58%. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Chang)
Consider margin protection for your 2023 crops
Margin Protection (MP) for the ’23 crop provides coverage against an unexpected decrease in operating margin (revenue minus select variable input costs). It is an area-based plan, using both expected and final county yields along with nationally indexed variable input costs. An indemnity payment may be made when the harvest margin falls below the trigger margin due to a decrease in revenue and/or an increase in those input costs. MP coverage is typically an add-on product to a Revenue Protection (RP) or Yield Protection (YP) base policy.
CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 25-30 cents, wheat down 12-15 cents, corn down 10-12 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 15 cents per bushel. * Profit-taking seen pressuring wheat market after...
GRAINS-Corn eases from two-month high, lower U.S. crop outlook curbs losses
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, as the market took a breather after hitting a more than two-month high in the previous session on support from the deteriorating condition of the U.S. crop. Wheat dipped, although the market traded close to last session's seven-week top,...
CBOT wheat futures end higher on short covering
CHICAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday on short covering and technical buying, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 37-1/2 cents at $8.42-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active contract reached its highest price since July 12, after falling last week to its lowest price since February. Corn futures also rose at the CBOT. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery advanced 30-1/4 cents to finish at $9.12-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX December spring wheat futures jumped 23-3/4 cents to end at $9.33-1/4 a bushel. * Analysts on average expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report due out later on Monday, to rate 64% of the U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. That would be unchanged from a week ago. * Analysts estimated the U.S. spring wheat harvest to be 52% complete, up from 33% by Aug. 21. * In Ukraine, a major wheat and corn supplier, agricultural exports could rise to 6 million to 6.5 million tonnes in October, double the volume seen in July, the country's agriculture minister said. * The Russia-focused Sovecon consultancy said it raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the 2022/23 marketing season which started on July 1 by 200,000 tonnes to 43.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Heavy rain, tropical activity could threaten harvest In the South
Rainfall was more miss than hit in the Corn Belt in the final full week of August, week-ending August 27. According to data from WeatherTrends360, this was the fourth driest final week of August in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole. Temperatures averaged around normal for the week overall.
Loco for locomotives
When our two sons were little, attending the Annual Steam Threshing Jamboree at Prairie Village, in Madison, South Dakota, was a yearly late summer ritual. There was something for everyone at the Jamboree. The boys liked the workhorses and the hit-and-miss engines, and my wife enjoyed perusing the flea market. I liked everything about the Jamboree, from the old tractors to the steam-powered sawmill to the displays of household items from days of yore. You know you’re getting old when stuff from your childhood can be seen in a museum.
5-step sow conditioning program
Successful implementation of a feeding and body condition program for sows is key. Follow these five steps recommended by Sergio Canavate, technical services manager with Pig Improvement Company. Read the full article here.
Case IH debuts driverless autonomous spreader
Case IH has revealed the Case IH Trident 5550 applicator with Raven Autonomy technology, the agriculture industry’s first autonomous spreader. “This is a significant milestone in our accelerated product development efforts between Case IH and Raven, highlighting our intense collaboration and robust product innovation following CNH Industrial’s acquisition of Raven in late 2021,” says Scott Harris, Case IH global brand president.
Prices close mixed | Monday, August 29, 2022
At the end of the trading day, prices closed in line with the trend from earlier in the day. September corn closed up 14¢ while September soybeans closed down 67¢. CBOT wheat closed up 35¢. KC wheat is up 29¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 23¢.
Corn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hit U.S. crops
HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Monday to their highest level in about two months after a U.S. crop inspection tour forecast smaller harvests following hot and dry weather. Soybeans fell after the crop tour forecast a large U.S. harvest. Wheat was pressured by cheap export...
Evening Edition | Monday, August 29, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about the XtremeAg team's intensive crop management, the USDA Crop Progress report, and one farmer's success with cover crops and no-til in North Dakota. Crop Management in South Dakota and Alabama. XtremeAg’s Chad Henderson cuts into his drought damaged corn, while Lee Lubbers sees the...
Grains end day down | Tuesday August 30, 2022
September corn ended the day slightly up from this morning but still down over all at $6.81. September soybeans popped back up above $15 but still down 24¢. CBOT wheat ends the day down 23¢. KC wheat is up a penny. Minneapolis wheat is down 13¢. Live...
Corn condition drops for fourth straight week
The USDA released its 22nd Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 26, 86% of the U.S. corn crop...
The biologicals boom
While the scientific terms and jugs filled with living organisms may be new, humans have been cultivating soil health since the dawn of agriculture. “The history of using biologicals has almost been around as long as agriculture has been around,” says Adam Kayser, a technical agronomist for Novozymes. “Early on, farmers across the world somehow understood that when they cultivated a crop into a new piece of land and added soil from land where they previously grew that crop, they — and I use the term loosely — inoculated the soil. This made their crop do a bit better.”
