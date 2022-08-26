ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Man sentenced to jail after undercover predator stings

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0984So_0hWlwzRA00

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man to up nine years in prison after he was the target of multiple undercover stings in which he thought he was talking to underage girls.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, in April of 2021, investigators using a fake account believed to be that of a 13-year-old girl were contacted by 48-year-old James Burrows, of Union Dale.

As stated in the affidavit, Burrows had asked how old the female was, and then said he was “old enough to be her father.” Police say he made no attempt to stop talking to her.

Burrows used the social media app “MEWE” to send the girl inappropriate pictures, and videos of him urinating and performing lewd acts, and in return asked her to send him pictures, according to court documents.

Man accused of rape of an 8-year-old

Upon further investigation, police found that Burrows was previously charged with corruption of a minor in 2014 and he is also suspected of contacting another account posing as a teenage girl.

In October of 2021, a child predator catcher posed as a 14-year-old girl and was in contact with Burrows on Facebook Messenger. According to investigators, the conversation between the two turned into requests similar to the ones Burrows asked in the previous undercover sting, including sending a video of himself urinating.

Burrows was arrested in November 2021 and again in February of 2022 for allegedly communicating with another child predator catcher posing as a young child.

Burrow was sentenced to two to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 8

Anthony B. Irvine
2d ago

Predators like this can not be rehabilitated and will always be a danger to children. Sexual predators, particularly those targeting juveniles, should be executed.

Reply
5
Hulk
2d ago

I think every site should have a way to keep 18 and above separate from 17 and under or they too can be held accountable just like Guns are when a deranged cycle attacks!!! Why are people not yelling about that???

Reply
2
Related
NewsRadio WILK

Luz. Co. prison employee charged with delivering drugs to inmates

The Luzerne County District Attorney's office announced the arrest of an employee at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. On Friday, Christopher Maloney of Scranton was charged in connection with distribution of controlled substances to an inmate. According to DA Sam Sanguedolce, Maloney, who was a kitchen cook at the facility had been delivering controlled substances inside the facility in exchange for cash. The DA's Office, along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, PA State Police and the FBI were also involved in the investigation. Maloney has a preliminary hearing on the charges next month.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Cook at Luzerne County prison accused of delivering drugs to inmate

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of corrections employee Christopher Maloney after they say an undercover sting revealed he distributed controlled substances to an inmate. According to the DA’s office, Maloney, 37, of Scranton, who was a cook at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested Friday on charges […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

State parolee arrested by Crawford Police

CRAWFORD – A Bloomingburg man has been arrested and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail following his arrest by Crawford Town Police. Edwin Haenelt was arrested last Friday on a parole warrant from the State Department of Corrections and Community Renewal. Following his arrest, he was turned over to...
BLOOMINGBURG, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl

Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union Dale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Wayne, PA
Union Dale, PA
Crime & Safety
Wayne County, PA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Burrows
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for Athens Twp. high-speed police chase

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Broome County man has been arrested after a high-speed police chase that involved him driving over 100 MPH in the wrong lane on I-86, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine N.Y., was arrested on August 24, 2022. after an Athens Township Police Department officer responded […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old girl. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crime scene at 5:06 am on Sand Hollow Drive in Luzerne County where a 17-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound to her head. First responders […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of leading PSP in high-speed chase now in custody

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On August 27, state police said a man evaded troopers in a multi-county high-speed chase. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in Wyoming County when they encountered Cory Shiner, the subject of the call, on his way back to the residence. Before […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Predator#Violent Crime
NorthcentralPA.com

Luzerne County girl fatally shot

Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
TOWANDA, PA
rewind1077.com

Owego Police seek help locating driver in alleged hit and run of minor

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities are searching for a driver involved in an alleged hit and run in Tioga County. Owego Police Officers responded to the area of Talcott Street and Cove Street for a report of a minor struck by a vehicle. It happened around 7 p.m. last night. The driver allegedly had a physical altercation with the injured juvenile before fleeing. The vehicle is described as a black SUV with a pink sticker in the rear window. The driver is described as a male with bald or short hair, average height, and weight. Those are the only details the victim could provide. The victim was treated by Owego EMS for minor injuries and released to a parent. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Owego Police Department at (607)-687-1010.
OWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Co-worker allegedly stole phones

Berwick, Pa. — An employee at a snack food factory stole his co-workers' phones when they were left unattended, police say. Ramon Tejeda Pinales, 49, is now facing theft charges after he allegedly swiped an iPhone and a LG Stylo from his fellow employees at Wise Foods factory in Berwick. Terry Boyer, Wise operations manager, contacted Berwick police on July 7 to report both thefts, saying there was surveillance video...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Woman sentenced for role in state trooper’s murder

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— After 13 years of prosecution, a woman was sentenced to time in state prison for providing the gun that led to the fatal shooting of a Pennsylvania State Trooper. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Emily Gross and Daniel Autenrieth both went to a gunshop in Pennsylvania to purchase […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton police officer accused of fraudulently obtaining thousands in federal funds

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton Police Officer was charged with theft on Thursday after allegedly fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars in federal funds. Court documents allege sergeant Jeffrey Vaughn, age 50, obtained over $5,000 in compensation by claiming he worked a patrol shift in lower-income housing complexes when he did not. The maximum penalty […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy