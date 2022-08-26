ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 29, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,483 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 29. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Despite fire, N.J. wedding venue finds way to hold events for couples

ROCKLEIGH, N.J. -- Imagine the night before your wedding, a fire rips through your venue. It could have been several brides' nightmare when that actually happened in northern New Jersey this past weekend.But as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis found out Monday, some couples were still able to have their "happily ever after."When the blaze broke out at The Rockleigh on Thursday night, smoke and flames were shooting out of the building, which was evacuated right before a wedding.Seeing this, Danica DeVito had to brace herself."I was just in shock, like mind blown, like very, very upset," DeVito said.Her wedding was two...
ROCKLEIGH, NJ
wbgo.org

East Newark Industrial Area to Become Five-Acre Park Along Banks of Passaic River

A new riverfront park is coming to East Newark, a place without much green space. BASF Corporation is converting an industrial area into a five-acre natural resources park along the banks of the Passaic River. There will be recreational activities, wildlife habitats and cultural events. East Newark Borough Administrator Ron Edwards said they are really looking forward to this.
EAST NEWARK, NJ
WNBF News Radio 1290

Susquehanna County ATV Crash Leaves New Jersey Man Seriously Hurt

Pennsylvania State Police say a New Jersey man is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in Susquehanna County Friday evening, August 26. Troopers say 61-year-old Robert Macon of Bayonne was driving the ATV south on Lester Road at the intersection with Hamlin Road in Forest Lake Township at around quarter of 7 when he failed to negotiate a turn and lost control.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man sentenced for 2019 Somerset County murder

SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man was sentenced by the Honorable Peter J. Tober, P.J.Cr. on Friday for the murder of Terrence C. Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, and related offense following the guilty verdicts returned by a petit jury on April 26, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County Pizzeria To Shutter

A Bergen County pizzeria that became one of the most popular in the area in just three years of business is shutting its doors. Tavolino announced its last day in business will be Saturday, Sept. 3. Located at 435 Paterson Ave., in Wallington, Tavolino opened in 2019 and was featured...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with trespassing in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 30-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after police said he trespassed on private property in Flemington Borough. On Friday, August 12, at around 3:30 p.m., a detective arrested Marco Sandoval of Flemington following an investigation into trespassing on private property, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

3-alarm fire damages apartment complex in Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — A three-alarm fire was reported late in the evening on Monday, Aug. 22, at 206 Millburn Ave. in Millburn in a 40-unit apartment complex. The Millburn Fire Department received reports of black smoke pouring out of a window at 8:56 p.m. at the apartment complex. Upon arrival, fire officials located the fire in the rear cockloft of the building.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Phillipsburg intersection reopens after tractor-trailer takes down traffic signal

Born and raised in Northwest NJ, Jay has a degree in Communications and has had a life-long interest in local radio and various styles of music. Jay has held numerous jobs over the years such as stunt car driver, bartender, voice-over artist, traffic reporter (award winning), NY Yankee maintenance crewmember and peanut farm worker. His hobbies include mountain climbing, snowmobiling, cooking, performing stand-up comedy and he is an avid squirrel watcher. Jay has been a guest on America’s Morning Headquarters,program on The Weather Channel, and was interviewed by Sam Champion.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

