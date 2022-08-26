St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community

ROCKLEIGH, N.J. -- Imagine the night before your wedding, a fire rips through your venue. It could have been several brides' nightmare when that actually happened in northern New Jersey this past weekend.But as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis found out Monday, some couples were still able to have their "happily ever after."When the blaze broke out at The Rockleigh on Thursday night, smoke and flames were shooting out of the building, which was evacuated right before a wedding.Seeing this, Danica DeVito had to brace herself."I was just in shock, like mind blown, like very, very upset," DeVito said.Her wedding was two...

