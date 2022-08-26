St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community

Read full article on original website
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 29, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,483 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 29. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
Despite fire, N.J. wedding venue finds way to hold events for couples
ROCKLEIGH, N.J. -- Imagine the night before your wedding, a fire rips through your venue. It could have been several brides' nightmare when that actually happened in northern New Jersey this past weekend.But as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis found out Monday, some couples were still able to have their "happily ever after."When the blaze broke out at The Rockleigh on Thursday night, smoke and flames were shooting out of the building, which was evacuated right before a wedding.Seeing this, Danica DeVito had to brace herself."I was just in shock, like mind blown, like very, very upset," DeVito said.Her wedding was two...
East Newark Industrial Area to Become Five-Acre Park Along Banks of Passaic River
A new riverfront park is coming to East Newark, a place without much green space. BASF Corporation is converting an industrial area into a five-acre natural resources park along the banks of the Passaic River. There will be recreational activities, wildlife habitats and cultural events. East Newark Borough Administrator Ron Edwards said they are really looking forward to this.
Luxury apartments, greenspace to highlight Garden State Plaza mall development
One of New Jersey’s biggest malls is on track to become even bigger with the addition of residential and more retail space.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds Revisited: County Executive Ed Day Sheds Light on the Legality of Renting Backyard Pools
Thank you for your response to the question about renting out a backyard pool. Only part of the question by SWQ was addressed, though. Can you please clarify if there are any limits on friends’ and family’s use of one’s backyard pool?. Sincerely,. Still Swimming With Questions.
Susquehanna County ATV Crash Leaves New Jersey Man Seriously Hurt
Pennsylvania State Police say a New Jersey man is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing an all-terrain vehicle in Susquehanna County Friday evening, August 26. Troopers say 61-year-old Robert Macon of Bayonne was driving the ATV south on Lester Road at the intersection with Hamlin Road in Forest Lake Township at around quarter of 7 when he failed to negotiate a turn and lost control.
Man sentenced for 2019 Somerset County murder
SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man was sentenced by the Honorable Peter J. Tober, P.J.Cr. on Friday for the murder of Terrence C. Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, and related offense following the guilty verdicts returned by a petit jury on April 26, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Part of New Jersey hiking trail closed after over 100 black vultures found dead in the area
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area.
Popular Bergen County Pizzeria To Shutter
A Bergen County pizzeria that became one of the most popular in the area in just three years of business is shutting its doors. Tavolino announced its last day in business will be Saturday, Sept. 3. Located at 435 Paterson Ave., in Wallington, Tavolino opened in 2019 and was featured...
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend. I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This place...
Man charged with trespassing in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 30-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after police said he trespassed on private property in Flemington Borough. On Friday, August 12, at around 3:30 p.m., a detective arrested Marco Sandoval of Flemington following an investigation into trespassing on private property, police said.
essexnewsdaily.com
3-alarm fire damages apartment complex in Millburn
MILLBURN, NJ — A three-alarm fire was reported late in the evening on Monday, Aug. 22, at 206 Millburn Ave. in Millburn in a 40-unit apartment complex. The Millburn Fire Department received reports of black smoke pouring out of a window at 8:56 p.m. at the apartment complex. Upon arrival, fire officials located the fire in the rear cockloft of the building.
22-Year-Old Drowns While Rafting In Delaware River In Barryville
A 22-year-old man from the region drowned while rafting over the weekend. The incident took. place Sullivan County around 3:10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the town of Barryville. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, troopers responded to Indian Head Campgrounds in the town of Barryville for a report of a...
Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Greater Morristown, NJ welcomes back Oktoberfest after a 3-year absence
While the summer clock has decided to sprint to the finish line, it is time to look at those fall events that we can still enjoy outdoors. One of these events is the Oktoberfest celebration that the Hillside Hose Co. 1 puts on in Morristown, NJ. After a long three-year...
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel to get expanded Mass schedule, rector
After an extended period of uncertainty for Roman Catholics who worship at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Montclair, the Archdiocese of Newark announced Saturday, Aug. 27, that the Mass schedule will be expanded significantly and a rector will be installed this fall to oversee the running of the church.
wrnjradio.com
Phillipsburg intersection reopens after tractor-trailer takes down traffic signal
