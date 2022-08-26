ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Sky-high inflation is driving America's wealthy families to Walmart

Virtually no one is immune to inflation, especially given consumer prices are the highest they've been in the last 40 years. Even America's wealthiest families are feeling the pinch in some ways. As they seek refuge from price increases, that group is now increasingly looking to America's largest value option:...
Mashed

How Walmart Shoppers' Food Habits Are Changing With Inflation

High inflation has not been a friend to anyone we know, least of all the retail sector, which saw consumers cut back on spending just to make their dollars stretch out a bit more. The effect of that cutback was particularly brutal on companies like Walmart which, back in May, said its earnings had fallen short of what stock analysts had expected thanks to increases in fuel prices, higher labor costs, and high inventories (per CNBC).
pymnts

The Data Point: 83% of Consumers Bought Groceries in July, Down 87% in June

With inflation and unleashed summer travel demand putting the hurt on weakened paychecks, more consumers — especially younger demos — dined out for a better deal. For the report “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains” PYMNTS surveyed 2,669 U.S. consumers about spend trends during the summer of inflation, and found that grocery shopping took a hit, as restaurant prices have risen at a slower rate than groceries.
FOXBusiness

Consumers 'tightening their belts' amid high inflation: Shopping expert

Shopping expert Trae Bodge revealed on Tuesday the best deals to look out for this Labor Day weekend as consumers are being "very careful" amid an inflationary environment. "We hope that things will loosen up as we move forward into the holiday season, but right now, I think consumers are being very careful," Bodge told "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday.
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
pymnts

GoTab: Resistance to Automation Keeps Stadium Payments Stuck in the Past

As digital technologies become increasingly advanced, new opportunities are emerging to connect previously disparate ecosystems within unified payment systems and consumer-facing platforms. Noting an opening, restaurant commerce platform GoTab announced Monday (Aug. 22) the launch of GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations, through which venues such as food halls and sporting arenas can process each food seller’s transactions through a single platform, streamlining payouts and simplifying the consumer payment experience.
Sourcing Journal

Amazon’s No. 1 Mattress Poses Hazardous ‘Nightmare’, Lawsuit Claims

One of Amazon’s top-selling home products is the target of several lawsuits alleging a health hazard. Zinus, the South Korean-based maker of an inexpensive line of green tea mattresses sold by Amazon and other retailers, was named in multiple lawsuits for causing harm to users. The two most recent suits, filed in California and Illinois, allege flame-resistant fiberglass from inside the mattress has caused health issues for a number of people. The California suit, a class action claim filed in Sacramento on behalf of Vanessa Gutierrez, Jeremy and Mariana Miller, and Leonard and Theresa Miller, alleges that fiberglass fibers from the Zinus...
pymnts

Meta Lets Indian Advertisers Pay in Interest-Free Installments

Saying it wants to strengthen working capital support for small businesses in India, Meta has announced it will allow them to pay for advertising campaigns in three monthly installments without having to pay interest. This new financial support feature called No Cost Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) lets businesses choose an...
pymnts

Report: Blockchain Investor Animoca Brands to Raise Another $100M

Singapore government investment manager Temasek is reportedly joining a $100 million funding for blockchain investor Animoca Brands, adding to the nearly $435 million Animoca has raised since January. Temasek will lead the financing, which adds to a funding round that has already seen Animoca raise $359 million in January and...
pymnts

Meta Joins Amazon, Walmart in Bid for Indian eCommerce Market

Meta has joined forces with Indian eCommerce company JioMart to give customers the chance to buy groceries within Meta’s WhatsApp chat. Users in India can see JioMart’s full grocery selection on WhatsApp, add items to their cart, and pay within the WhatsApp chat, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 29) press release.
AOL Corp

Netflix's new ad-supported tier will return company to growth: analyst

Netflix's (NFLX) upcoming ad-supported tier will cost between $7 to $9 a month, according to a new Bloomberg report — and one analyst is confident this price range will prove successful. "This is going to work," Michael Pachter, managing director at Wedbush Securities, told Yahoo Finance Live in a...
