Sky-high inflation is driving America's wealthy families to Walmart
Virtually no one is immune to inflation, especially given consumer prices are the highest they've been in the last 40 years. Even America's wealthiest families are feeling the pinch in some ways. As they seek refuge from price increases, that group is now increasingly looking to America's largest value option:...
How Walmart Shoppers' Food Habits Are Changing With Inflation
High inflation has not been a friend to anyone we know, least of all the retail sector, which saw consumers cut back on spending just to make their dollars stretch out a bit more. The effect of that cutback was particularly brutal on companies like Walmart which, back in May, said its earnings had fallen short of what stock analysts had expected thanks to increases in fuel prices, higher labor costs, and high inventories (per CNBC).
The Data Point: 83% of Consumers Bought Groceries in July, Down 87% in June
With inflation and unleashed summer travel demand putting the hurt on weakened paychecks, more consumers — especially younger demos — dined out for a better deal. For the report “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains” PYMNTS surveyed 2,669 U.S. consumers about spend trends during the summer of inflation, and found that grocery shopping took a hit, as restaurant prices have risen at a slower rate than groceries.
FOXBusiness
Consumers 'tightening their belts' amid high inflation: Shopping expert
Shopping expert Trae Bodge revealed on Tuesday the best deals to look out for this Labor Day weekend as consumers are being "very careful" amid an inflationary environment. "We hope that things will loosen up as we move forward into the holiday season, but right now, I think consumers are being very careful," Bodge told "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday.
Local Payments, Platforms Key to Keeping Asian Consumers Spending on Luxury Brands
The rise of eCommerce — and specifically, preferred payment methods — is a lifeline for luxury brands, for the marquee names that, in large part, depend on cross-border spending to keep top lines robust. That’s especially true for those companies seeking to maintain the loyalties (and wallet share!)...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Lowe's warns of sales hit as pandemic-led home improvement boom fades
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) on Wednesday warned of a hit to 2022 sales as Americans facing high inflation cut back spending on discretionary home goods including patio furniture and grills.
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
Inflation steers budget shoppers away from Walmart. Bringing them back may not be easy
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) could face an uphill battle to reclaim U.S. shoppers who opted for the neighborhood dollar store or Aldi rather than driving farther to a Walmart Supercenter when gasoline was $5 a gallon.
CNBC
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says even wealthier families are penny-pinching
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a CNBC interview that even wealthier families are looking to save money, as they feel pinched by the high price of groceries. "People are really price-focused now, regardless of income level" he said. Food prices are up 10.9% over the past 12 months as...
GoTab: Resistance to Automation Keeps Stadium Payments Stuck in the Past
As digital technologies become increasingly advanced, new opportunities are emerging to connect previously disparate ecosystems within unified payment systems and consumer-facing platforms. Noting an opening, restaurant commerce platform GoTab announced Monday (Aug. 22) the launch of GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations, through which venues such as food halls and sporting arenas can process each food seller’s transactions through a single platform, streamlining payouts and simplifying the consumer payment experience.
Amazon’s No. 1 Mattress Poses Hazardous ‘Nightmare’, Lawsuit Claims
One of Amazon’s top-selling home products is the target of several lawsuits alleging a health hazard. Zinus, the South Korean-based maker of an inexpensive line of green tea mattresses sold by Amazon and other retailers, was named in multiple lawsuits for causing harm to users. The two most recent suits, filed in California and Illinois, allege flame-resistant fiberglass from inside the mattress has caused health issues for a number of people. The California suit, a class action claim filed in Sacramento on behalf of Vanessa Gutierrez, Jeremy and Mariana Miller, and Leonard and Theresa Miller, alleges that fiberglass fibers from the Zinus...
Meta Lets Indian Advertisers Pay in Interest-Free Installments
Saying it wants to strengthen working capital support for small businesses in India, Meta has announced it will allow them to pay for advertising campaigns in three monthly installments without having to pay interest. This new financial support feature called No Cost Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) lets businesses choose an...
Report: Blockchain Investor Animoca Brands to Raise Another $100M
Singapore government investment manager Temasek is reportedly joining a $100 million funding for blockchain investor Animoca Brands, adding to the nearly $435 million Animoca has raised since January. Temasek will lead the financing, which adds to a funding round that has already seen Animoca raise $359 million in January and...
Meta Joins Amazon, Walmart in Bid for Indian eCommerce Market
Meta has joined forces with Indian eCommerce company JioMart to give customers the chance to buy groceries within Meta’s WhatsApp chat. Users in India can see JioMart’s full grocery selection on WhatsApp, add items to their cart, and pay within the WhatsApp chat, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 29) press release.
Instant Digital Tip Payouts Boost Restaurant Worker Pay by as Much as $4/Hour
Tipping can account for as much as 60% of a restaurant worker’s wages, so how and when those funds find their way into the worker’s hands can have a seismic impact on how they make ends meet and navigate their own financial lives. Drew Edwards, CEO of Ingo...
AOL Corp
Netflix's new ad-supported tier will return company to growth: analyst
Netflix's (NFLX) upcoming ad-supported tier will cost between $7 to $9 a month, according to a new Bloomberg report — and one analyst is confident this price range will prove successful. "This is going to work," Michael Pachter, managing director at Wedbush Securities, told Yahoo Finance Live in a...
pymnts
