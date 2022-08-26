Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
Your guide to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off this week
Get your bibs and wet wipes ready, Reno, because here comes a hot gooey mess of bliss. The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off returns to the Nugget Casino Resort on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for a six-day festival showcasing the best rib cookers in the U.S. ...
msn.com
People Drive From All Over Nevada To Eat At This Tiny But Legendary Taco Shop
Bring your taste buds to experience delightful taco delights at the Taco Shop in Reno, Nevada! This perfectly tiny Taco Shop is perfect if you’re looking for a Mexico getaway, complete with toes in the sand and freshly made street tacos. Find the bright pink hues of the Taco Shop waiting for you!
KOLO TV Reno
Legends Bay Casino prepares for grand opening
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Outlets at Legends in Sparks is now a place where you can go to gamble. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal and his employees spent the day putting the finishing touches on Legends Bay Casino on Monday, one day ahead of its grand opening. “We...
FOX Reno
Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
mynews4.com
Momentum building again for large regional athletic park along Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Momentum is building once again to create a large regional athletic park just south of the Truckee River between Rock and McCarran boulevards. The conceptual plan for the so-called Living River Parkway, last updated in late 2019, shows at least eight flat fields, four baseball/softball diamonds, an amphitheater, trail systems and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
Timeline of the life and likely death of the Sinai Mansion
• 1916: Construction is completed on the home of Eugene William Howell at 448 Hill St. in Reno. Five generations of Howells lived there. • 1977: The house is bought by David P. Sinai and others for law offices. ...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas commissioner hosting free picnic event on Saturday
Commissioner Danny Tarkanian is hosting a barbecue event this weekend to honor the “hard-working residents of Douglas County.”. The Labor Day weekend celebration event, Tark in the Park, will include free barbecue, drinks and ice cream along with music bounce houses and other activities. The event, open to all,...
nevadabusiness.com
2023 Reno Rodeo Officers Ready for the New Year
RENO, Nev. — Now that the dust has settled on the 2022 Reno Rodeo, the 2023 officers are already busy planning for next year. Incoming Reno Rodeo President Greg “Lightning” Williams has been actively involved with the rodeo for over four decades, having held multiple positions within the organization. Williams will be assisted by First Vice President Carrie Ann Sattler, who is set to take over as the organization’s first female president next year, and newly elected Second Vice President Jim Neil, who will be president in 2025.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Thunderstorms, heat wave in Lake Tahoe forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms start of the week for the Truckee-Lake Tahoe region and the warmth returns with a possibly record-breaking heat wave will last through Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement calling for isolated thunderstorms and...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
2news.com
Capitol City Gun Club celebrates 80th anniversary
Club members and the community came out to Carson City on Sunday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Capitol City Gun Club. A variety of shooting games and contests were featured throughout the day with cash prizes for the winners. “In the spring of 1942 ten dedicated shotgun shooters had...
KOLO TV Reno
Flooding closes Manogue High School campus
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus. There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday. Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend. The...
KCRA.com
'Gateway to Burning Man': Reno braces for its busiest week as 25,000 Burners arrive
RENO, Nev. — Hotels sell out. Costumes fly off the shelf. And there’s nary a bicycle nor a coconut water to be found. It’s the busiest holiday of the year in Reno — not Christmas or the Fourth of July, but Burning Man. For tens of...
Sierra Sun
History: Diamonds in the rough
Sometimes you just get lucky. The Truckee-Donner Historical Society is very fortunate to have been the recipient of an absolute treasure trove of 63 new books, many now out of print, over 300 maps, documents, reports, photographs, and aerial imagery from Thomas Macaulay, the “Reno Iceman.”. Although he passed...
KOLO TV Reno
One dead in downtown Reno shooting
RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
What's the racial makeup of Washoe County homeless shelter? | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here are the latest local government and political headlines, plus a response to a reader question about the demographics of the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter. ...
Reno City Council puts on hold a plan to save historic mansion. Now, it's likely doomed
Reno’s historic Sinai Mansion – also called the Howell House – will likely be torn down despite a proposal made last November to move it to a new location on the Truckee River. The Nevada Museum of Art, which owns the 106-year-old building, has started construction on a $60 million, 50,000-foot expansion that...
