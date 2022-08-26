ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Legends Bay: Northern Nevada's first new casino in 20 years opens Tuesday

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The opening of Legends Bay Casino in Sparks on Tuesday will mark a milestone in northern Nevada's developing economy. Legends Bay will be the first new casino to open in our region in over two decades. Plans for the casino have been in the works for about half of that time, dating back to 2008 when the project was first proposed.
Legends Bay Casino prepares for grand opening

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Outlets at Legends in Sparks is now a place where you can go to gamble. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal and his employees spent the day putting the finishing touches on Legends Bay Casino on Monday, one day ahead of its grand opening. “We...
Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
Momentum building again for large regional athletic park along Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Momentum is building once again to create a large regional athletic park just south of the Truckee River between Rock and McCarran boulevards. The conceptual plan for the so-called Living River Parkway, last updated in late 2019, shows at least eight flat fields, four baseball/softball diamonds, an amphitheater, trail systems and more.
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
Douglas commissioner hosting free picnic event on Saturday

Commissioner Danny Tarkanian is hosting a barbecue event this weekend to honor the “hard-working residents of Douglas County.”. The Labor Day weekend celebration event, Tark in the Park, will include free barbecue, drinks and ice cream along with music bounce houses and other activities. The event, open to all,...
2023 Reno Rodeo Officers Ready for the New Year

RENO, Nev. — Now that the dust has settled on the 2022 Reno Rodeo, the 2023 officers are already busy planning for next year. Incoming Reno Rodeo President Greg “Lightning” Williams has been actively involved with the rodeo for over four decades, having held multiple positions within the organization. Williams will be assisted by First Vice President Carrie Ann Sattler, who is set to take over as the organization’s first female president next year, and newly elected Second Vice President Jim Neil, who will be president in 2025.
Thunderstorms, heat wave in Lake Tahoe forecast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms start of the week for the Truckee-Lake Tahoe region and the warmth returns with a possibly record-breaking heat wave will last through Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement calling for isolated thunderstorms and...
RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
Capitol City Gun Club celebrates 80th anniversary

Club members and the community came out to Carson City on Sunday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Capitol City Gun Club. A variety of shooting games and contests were featured throughout the day with cash prizes for the winners. “In the spring of 1942 ten dedicated shotgun shooters had...
Flooding closes Manogue High School campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus. There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday. Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend. The...
History: Diamonds in the rough

Sometimes you just get lucky. The Truckee-Donner Historical Society is very fortunate to have been the recipient of an absolute treasure trove of 63 new books, many now out of print, over 300 maps, documents, reports, photographs, and aerial imagery from Thomas Macaulay, the “Reno Iceman.”. Although he passed...
One dead in downtown Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
