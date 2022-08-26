ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Avenue and 5th Street scheduled to close for construction

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
The intersection of Central Avenue and 5th Street will be closed for construction starting Monday.

The City of Naples and Bonness, Inc. will be repairing two damaged crosswalks in the area. The project is scheduled to be completed within two days.

The City of Naples is asking motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to be aware of the construction and expect delays in the area. Anyone with questions about the project can contact the city’s Street and Traffic Operation Supervisor, David Rivera, at 239-213-5011 or drivera@naplesgov.com.

