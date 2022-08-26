ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says

LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
LYMAN, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Caleb Mosey was found safe on Monday after he was reported missing.. Deputies said Mosey was last seen walking along Baythorne Way in Pelzer. They added that he may be in a black hoodie with white and red writing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mauldin, SC
Mauldin, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police warn residents about scammers pretending to be officers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is warning residents about scammers pretending to be officers and demanding money from people over the phone. Officers said the scammers are claiming to be from the Greenville Police Department and telling people they need to pay money to avoid being...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

3 Injured in shooting at an Upstate bar, deputies say

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said three people were injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said that on Sunday at around 2:34 a.m., they responded to the Tumeby's Tap Room on Old Georgia Highway. The deputies said when they arrived,...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says

ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

ACSO investigates 7-Eleven robbery – Hwy. 81 & I-85

Anderson county deputies work at the scene of an armed robbery Friday night. It happened at the 7-11 on Highway 81 at I-85. A suspect vehicle and photo was provided to deputies and the suspect was apprehended by deputies according to the sheriffs department Facebook page. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#The Bank Of America
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged after target practice turns deadly

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said one person was charged after a deadly target practice incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Songbird Lane at around 6:30 p.m. about a shooting on Saturday. Once on scene, deputies found one victim, unresponsive...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died after crashing overnight in Greenville County. Troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Motorcyclist dies in early-morning crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning following a crash in Greenville County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Trooper Nick Pye said the single-vehicle collision happened on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive around 1:15 a.m. Trooper Pye said the driver of a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Cherokee County Bar Shooting

A bullet came through the window of Kesha Tate's home and hit her in the chest. Her neighbor, Nicholas Lucas, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from memory loss. According to deputies, 72-year-old Harold Leon Brazzel was last seen on Friday at around noon near Asbury Park Road. Brazzel is six-feet-four inches tall, weighs 220 pound and...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy