Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge woman accused of kidnapping baby during car theft in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been charged after a car theft led to the kidnapping of a baby Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Rebecca Ann Wells is being charged with kidnapping and grand larceny, according to deputies. Deputies said they responded to...
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after vehicle stolen, baby kidnapped in Greenville Co.
One person was arrested after deputies said they stole a vehicle and kidnapped a toddler Tuesday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody after robbing store in Lyman, dispatch says
LYMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a robbery in Lyman. Dispatch said a suspect robbed the Family Dollar located at Greenville Highway and was stopped by law enforcement in the Papa John’s parking lot located at 12165 Greenville Highway. The suspect...
WIS-TV
Deputies find missing teenager in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Caleb Mosey was found safe on Monday after he was reported missing.. Deputies said Mosey was last seen walking along Baythorne Way in Pelzer. They added that he may be in a black hoodie with white and red writing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police warn residents about scammers pretending to be officers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is warning residents about scammers pretending to be officers and demanding money from people over the phone. Officers said the scammers are claiming to be from the Greenville Police Department and telling people they need to pay money to avoid being...
WYFF4.com
3 Injured in shooting at an Upstate bar, deputies say
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said three people were injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said that on Sunday at around 2:34 a.m., they responded to the Tumeby's Tap Room on Old Georgia Highway. The deputies said when they arrived,...
FOX Carolina
Inmate dies while in custody at prison in Spartanburg Co., coroner says
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate at a state prison in Spartanburg County has died while in custody. The coroner said he was called to the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree Monday afternoon in reference to an inmate death. Upon arrival, the coroner saw the inmate appeared to have died by suicide.
thejournalonline.com
ACSO investigates 7-Eleven robbery – Hwy. 81 & I-85
Anderson county deputies work at the scene of an armed robbery Friday night. It happened at the 7-11 on Highway 81 at I-85. A suspect vehicle and photo was provided to deputies and the suspect was apprehended by deputies according to the sheriffs department Facebook page. (Photo by David Rogers)
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after man dies during altercation in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Monday night following an altercation on Lusk Drive in Abbeville County. Officials from Coroner’s Office said they responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. According to officials, the victim died...
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged after target practice turns deadly
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said one person was charged after a deadly target practice incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Songbird Lane at around 6:30 p.m. about a shooting on Saturday. Once on scene, deputies found one victim, unresponsive...
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
FOX Carolina
Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist has died after crashing overnight in Greenville County. Troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
FOX Carolina
Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
wspa.com
Motorcyclist dies in early-morning crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning following a crash in Greenville County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Trooper Nick Pye said the single-vehicle collision happened on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive around 1:15 a.m. Trooper Pye said the driver of a...
3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman hears gunfire, looks out kitchen window, gets killed by bullet, SC coroner says
A South Carolina woman was killed in her own kitchen, when she heard gunfire, looked out the window and was hit by a “stray bullet,” according to Cherokee County officials. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a...
FOX Carolina
Cherokee County Bar Shooting
A bullet came through the window of Kesha Tate's home and hit her in the chest. Her neighbor, Nicholas Lucas, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from memory loss. According to deputies, 72-year-old Harold Leon Brazzel was last seen on Friday at around noon near Asbury Park Road. Brazzel is six-feet-four inches tall, weighs 220 pound and...
Comments / 0