Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
veronews.com
In Memory: Aug. 29
Bernice Elizabeth Eastwood, 81, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Sonata Vero Beach Memory Care in Vero Beach. Bernice was born in West Haven, Connecticut to the late Alexander and Beatrice Horan Hunter. She spent her youth in West Haven before entering the US Air Force. She moved to Vero Beach 23 years ago from Guilford, CT.
sebastiandaily.com
Roseland Ecumenical Food Pantry Needs Community Support
Volunteers at the Roseland Ecumenical Food Pantry need your help with food donations for households experiencing food insecurity on the Treasure Coast. Previous to Covid, they averaged 30 people per food pick-up day, and now they are averaging 70. Sadly, 10.5 percent (13.8 million) of U.S. households were food insecure...
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First Recruiters Find Talent at Exotic Outpost During Hiring Event at Brevard Zoo
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – When it comes to hiring, it’s a jungle out there. That’s why Health First, the county’s largest non-governmental employer, set up at the Brevard Zoo Tuesday with a proposition – “come grow with us.”. More than 300 turned out for...
Brevard County Zoo project adds new designs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Zoo will soon get some new additions based on a proposed project. The zoo released renderings of a new aquarium and conservation campus that will be built along the Indian River Lagoon. The nearly $100 million project would attract thousands of visitors,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
Rocket-watchers in Vero Beach excited for the next Artemis 1 mission launch opportunity
VERO BEACH, Fla. — What started out as a busy boardwalk day ended up being pretty quiet for most of the Monday morning in Vero Beach after theArtemis 1 mission was scrubbed. The postponement of the Artemis 1 mission launch caused guests to pack up their bags and wait for the next time.
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors leave disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
sebastiandaily.com
Fellsmere Police Department mourns the loss of a volunteer
Former Fellsmere Police Department volunteer Bill Lawrence passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 80. He was a volunteer for approximately four years, from 2014 to 2018. Lawrence was trained in traffic direction and control, basic patrol procedures, house checks, pedestrian safety, and courier services, and...
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced a $2.7 million grant for the city of Fort Pierce to improve infrastructure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Respond to Armed Disturbance During Palm Bay vs. Bayside Football Game
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officers working security for the Palm Bay vs. Bayside high school football game on Friday night were alerted to a vehicle located in the parking lot, with occupants wearing ski masks and possibly armed. According to a Melbourne police spokesman,...
spacecoastdaily.com
WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Jones Slams Cocoa, Eau Gallie and Titusville Win Big
The Palm Bay Pirates host crosstown rival Bayside Bears in high school football Week 1 action. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark is on the play-by-play. Sponsors for tonight’s game include Erdman Automotive, Eastern Florida State College, Health First and All Points. WATCH LIVE: The Melbourne Bulldogs host the...
Spectators camp out for historic Artemis I launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crowds started to form Sunday ahead of the historic Artemis I launch, especially at Kirk Point Park in Titusville. People have parked their cars and campers up and down the side of the road, with a determination to be present for the launch Monday morning, no matter what.
msn.com
Camelot RV Park in Malabar: What to Expect
The first campground on our #whereverimayroll extended vacation was Camelot RV Park in Malabar, Florida. I’ve driven by this attractive property countless times from Vero Beach (my old home) to Melbourne or one of the other East coast cities I like to frequent. Camelot has exceptional views of the Indian River Lagoon (the Intracoastal) across the road. The campground is near bustling Palm Bay and world-famous Melbourne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extract Occupants from Tour Bus Collision on I-95 and State Road 528
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue Crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tour bus on State Road 407 between I-95 and State Road 528 on Monday morning. According to Brevard County Fire officials, the collision took place at around 5:30 a.m.
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
click orlando
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
click orlando
Melbourne police officer dragged by car in high school parking lot
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday, accused of dragging a police officer to the ground with his car in a school parking lot. Kyre’e Johnson, 25, was arrested near Palm Bay Magnet High School in Melbourne. A Melbourne police officer who was working off-duty to escort...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
sebastiandaily.com
70% chance of tropical depression near Florida this week
Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70 percent chance of forming during the next five days near Florida’s coast. Early computer models show the system, known as Invest 91L, moving closer to Florida and steering away to the north and northeast. At this time, there is no...
Fire damages home in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
WESH
Launch Day: Artemis 1 launch set to lift off from Florida
Many have been excited about the Artemis 1 launch day Monday. The launch is expected to come early Monday morning and liftoff from Launch Pad 39-B. Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Brevard County in hopes of catching a great view. Anywhere from 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected...
Comments / 0