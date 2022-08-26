ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

In Memory: Aug. 29

Bernice Elizabeth Eastwood, 81, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Sonata Vero Beach Memory Care in Vero Beach. Bernice was born in West Haven, Connecticut to the late Alexander and Beatrice Horan Hunter. She spent her youth in West Haven before entering the US Air Force. She moved to Vero Beach 23 years ago from Guilford, CT.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Roseland Ecumenical Food Pantry Needs Community Support

Volunteers at the Roseland Ecumenical Food Pantry need your help with food donations for households experiencing food insecurity on the Treasure Coast. Previous to Covid, they averaged 30 people per food pick-up day, and now they are averaging 70. Sadly, 10.5 percent (13.8 million) of U.S. households were food insecure...
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sebastian, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sebastian, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
sebastiandaily.com

Fellsmere Police Department mourns the loss of a volunteer

Former Fellsmere Police Department volunteer Bill Lawrence passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 80. He was a volunteer for approximately four years, from 2014 to 2018. Lawrence was trained in traffic direction and control, basic patrol procedures, house checks, pedestrian safety, and courier services, and...
FELLSMERE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Police#Vatland Honda#Longest Drive 1st 2nd#Closest
msn.com

Camelot RV Park in Malabar: What to Expect

The first campground on our #whereverimayroll extended vacation was Camelot RV Park in Malabar, Florida. I’ve driven by this attractive property countless times from Vero Beach (my old home) to Melbourne or one of the other East coast cities I like to frequent. Camelot has exceptional views of the Indian River Lagoon (the Intracoastal) across the road. The campground is near bustling Palm Bay and world-famous Melbourne.
MALABAR, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
click orlando

Melbourne police officer dragged by car in high school parking lot

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday, accused of dragging a police officer to the ground with his car in a school parking lot. Kyre’e Johnson, 25, was arrested near Palm Bay Magnet High School in Melbourne. A Melbourne police officer who was working off-duty to escort...
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

70% chance of tropical depression near Florida this week

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70 percent chance of forming during the next five days near Florida’s coast. Early computer models show the system, known as Invest 91L, moving closer to Florida and steering away to the north and northeast. At this time, there is no...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire damages home in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Fire caused noticeable damage to a house in Brevard County late Monday night. Firefighters rushed to Clairbourne Avenue off Highway A1A in Satellite Beach around 10 p.m. Channel 9 was at the scene as Brevard County Fire Rescue crews knocked down flames. Photos: Fire damages...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
WESH

Launch Day: Artemis 1 launch set to lift off from Florida

Many have been excited about the Artemis 1 launch day Monday. The launch is expected to come early Monday morning and liftoff from Launch Pad 39-B. Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Brevard County in hopes of catching a great view. Anywhere from 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy