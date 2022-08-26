Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
South Street Headhouse District Hosting South Street FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
Police: Bend shooting victim in Oregon fought gunman, prevented deaths
The victim of a shooting in Bend, Oregon, fought the gunman and helped prevent deaths this weekend, local authorities said at a news conference Monday. Driving the news: Safeway employee Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, confronted the gunman in the produce section of the grocery market, police spokesperson Sheila Miller said.
DOJ says only a "limited" number of Trump documents may be privileged
Only a "limited set" of the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home may be protected by attorney-client privilege, the Department of Justice said in a court filing Monday. Driving the news: The filing comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Trump last week...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duggan says ShotSpotter may have prevented mass shooting
Investigators continue piecing together Sunday's shooting that left three dead and another hospitalized.Driving the news: During a news conference yesterday, Detroit police chief James White outlined Sunday's daylong manhunt.Led by DPD with Michigan State Police, the ATF and the FBI, it ended in the arrest of a 19-year-old without incident.The police were able to identify the suspected gunman through an individual close to his family who identified him from an image captured on a private security camera.What happened: The shootings took place across the west side from about 4:45am to 7:10am, police said. The suspect was arrested at 5:30pm at...
Miami-Dade commissioner charged in corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County commissioner who had been eyeing a run for sheriff surrendered Tuesday on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations. Joe Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, according to an arrest warrant. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each. Martinez, 64, surrendered at a county jail Tuesday and has already pledged to fight the charges. He is likely to be suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, although no decision was immediately announced on that. Martinez is a former police lieutenant who has been considering a run for Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024. That post was created through a voter referendum; Miami-Dade is currently the only Florida county without an elected sheriff.
New Mexico man accused of trying to create ISIS "safe haven"
A New Mexico man has been indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the Department of Justice said. Driving the news: The man was arrested for allegedly trying to "provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization" and attempting to "obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding," DOJ said.
Trump taps former Florida solicitor general as lead lawyer in DOJ probe
Former President Trump has hired Florida's former solicitor general, Chris Kise, to represent him in the criminal case that resulted in the search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence, a source familiar confirmed. Why it matters: The news comes as questions lingered over who would represent Trump in the Southern District...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi can still block felons from voting, court rules
A federal appeals court upheld a Mississippi law Wednesday that restricts voting rights for felons. Why it matters: The law, which was developed during the Jim Crow era, blocks former felons from voting. Close to 5.85 million Americans with felony and misdemeanor convictions cannot vote across the country, according to the ACLU.
The ongoing legal troubles of Alex Jones
Families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have accused Alex Jones of sending millions of dollars to himself while still claiming bankruptcy, NBC News reports. Why it matters: Jones has faced a number of legal challenges since he was ordered to pay damages for spreading conspiracy...
Gunman kills 3 at Houston property after starting fire to lure victims out
A man in Houston killed three of his neighbors after setting fire to multiple units at a rental complex Sunday and shooting at those evacuating, before he was shot and killed by a police officer, authorities said. Details: The shooting happened at about 1am Sunday. The suspected gunman, whose name...
Biden to take on Republicans over gun control, crime and attacks on FBI – live
President heads to Pennsylvania for major speech in which he is expected to renew calls for an assault weapons ban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff's deputies chase loose chickens around Washington house
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Washington assisted an animal control officer with wrangling five chickens spotted wandering loose around a vacant property. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies assisted the department's animal control officer with the capture of five chickens found running loose outside a vacant house in Puyallup.
Alex Jones' company to face another Sandy Hook defamation trial
Alex Jones' company, Free Speech Systems, agreed Monday to face a second defamation trial in connection to its false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax, Reuters reports. Driving the news: The Connecticut trial next month will determine how much Jones and the right-wing parent company...
Axios
Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
48K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0