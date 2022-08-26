ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Axios

Police: Bend shooting victim in Oregon fought gunman, prevented deaths

The victim of a shooting in Bend, Oregon, fought the gunman and helped prevent deaths this weekend, local authorities said at a news conference Monday. Driving the news: Safeway employee Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, confronted the gunman in the produce section of the grocery market, police spokesperson Sheila Miller said.
BEND, OR
Axios

DOJ says only a "limited" number of Trump documents may be privileged

Only a "limited set" of the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home may be protected by attorney-client privilege, the Department of Justice said in a court filing Monday. Driving the news: The filing comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Trump last week...
POTUS
Axios Detroit

Duggan says ShotSpotter may have prevented mass shooting

Investigators continue piecing together Sunday's shooting that left three dead and another hospitalized.Driving the news: During a news conference yesterday, Detroit police chief James White outlined Sunday's daylong manhunt.Led by DPD with Michigan State Police, the ATF and the FBI, it ended in the arrest of a 19-year-old without incident.The police were able to identify the suspected gunman through an individual close to his family who identified him from an image captured on a private security camera.What happened: The shootings took place across the west side from about 4:45am to 7:10am, police said. The suspect was arrested at 5:30pm at...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Miami-Dade commissioner charged in corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County commissioner who had been eyeing a run for sheriff surrendered Tuesday on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations. Joe Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, according to an arrest warrant. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each. Martinez, 64, surrendered at a county jail Tuesday and has already pledged to fight the charges. He is likely to be suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, although no decision was immediately announced on that. Martinez is a former police lieutenant who has been considering a run for Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024. That post was created through a voter referendum; Miami-Dade is currently the only Florida county without an elected sheriff.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Axios

New Mexico man accused of trying to create ISIS "safe haven"

A New Mexico man has been indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the Department of Justice said. Driving the news: The man was arrested for allegedly trying to "provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization" and attempting to "obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding," DOJ said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Axios

Mississippi can still block felons from voting, court rules

A federal appeals court upheld a Mississippi law Wednesday that restricts voting rights for felons. Why it matters: The law, which was developed during the Jim Crow era, blocks former felons from voting. Close to 5.85 million Americans with felony and misdemeanor convictions cannot vote across the country, according to the ACLU.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Axios

The ongoing legal troubles of Alex Jones

Families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have accused Alex Jones of sending millions of dollars to himself while still claiming bankruptcy, NBC News reports. Why it matters: Jones has faced a number of legal challenges since he was ordered to pay damages for spreading conspiracy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Sheriff's deputies chase loose chickens around Washington house

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Washington assisted an animal control officer with wrangling five chickens spotted wandering loose around a vacant property. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies assisted the department's animal control officer with the capture of five chickens found running loose outside a vacant house in Puyallup.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
