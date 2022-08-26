ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Wayne, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Westland, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Mother of 5 is one of four victims in deadly ‘random’ shooting rampage

DETROIT – A mother of five was waiting for a bus in Detroit when she was fatally shot in what police are calling a “random” shooting rampage. Lari Brisco, 43, was one of four victims Sunday morning, WYXZ Detroit reports. Three of them died. The shootings happened between 4:45 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., The Associated Press reports. Around 6:50 a.m., Brisco, who was waiting for a bus, became the third victim; she was shot multiple times.
WNEM

Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Michigan State Police#Violent Crime#Fox
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children

A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy