Man, 32, fatally shot on front steps of Michigan home
DETROIT – A 32-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times while on the front steps of a Michigan home, authorities said. Dijon Nelson, of Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at a residence on the 17840 block of Maine Street in Detroit.
Man shoots victim multiple times, killing him, after "brief discussion" at Detroit home
A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old man after the two had a short conversation in Detroit on Thursday, according to authorities.
WNEM
Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant. The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township. Investigators say his body was wrapped in...
Mother of 5 is one victim of what Detroit Police call 'random' shooting rampage
Dr. Dass says Lari Brisco was one of three people who Detroit police say a shooter randomly decided to kill Sunday morning. She worked at her Oak Park Practice as a medical receptionist.
HometownLife.com
Inkster woman charged after toddler killed in Farmington Hills crash
The Oakland County Prosecutor's office charged a 29-year-old woman from Inkster with child endangerment and the operation a vehicle while intoxicated that led to a death after a fatal car crash happened in Farmington Hills Saturday, Aug. 27. If convicted on both counts, she could face up to 16 years...
Mother of 5 is one of four victims in deadly ‘random’ shooting rampage
DETROIT – A mother of five was waiting for a bus in Detroit when she was fatally shot in what police are calling a “random” shooting rampage. Lari Brisco, 43, was one of four victims Sunday morning, WYXZ Detroit reports. Three of them died. The shootings happened between 4:45 a.m. and 7:10 a.m., The Associated Press reports. Around 6:50 a.m., Brisco, who was waiting for a bus, became the third victim; she was shot multiple times.
The Oakland Press
Police: Woman who crashed car killing own child had blood alcohol content over 3 times legal limit
An Inkster woman accused in a wrong-way drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills will be released on personal bond once she can be fitted with an alcohol monitoring tether, a magistrate decided. Shelby Symone Ellis, 29, was arraigned Monday before 47th District Magistrate...
WNEM
Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
Mother of 6 faces charges in death of 3-year-old in wrong-way Farmington Hills crash
A mother with six kids in her car was drunk and driving in the wrong direction when she caused a crash that killed her 3-year-old child, according to Farmington Hills Police.
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
fox2detroit.com
Man walking dog survives random shooter in Detroit
John Palik was taking his dog for a walk in Detroit on Sunday morning when a man shooting random people opened fire. Both Palik and his pet were shot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salvation Army helps Metro Detroit widow who spent months waiting for husband’s death certificate
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit widow who really suffered because of mistakes at the Wayne County Morgue received life-changing news. Those mistakes are being corrected and someone came forward to help her out of her financial mess that was made worse by the morgue. “I sat at...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit shooting spree suspect was arrested after tip from 'somebody close' to assailant, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit mayor said it was an individual close to the shooter that was allegedly targeting victims randomly on Sunday that helped police arrest him and end threats of an active shooter on the city's west side. Mike Duggan and Chief James White said "somebody close"...
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
DETROIT — (AP) — A person waiting for the bus and another walking their dog were among four people shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to fire randomly over about 2 1/2 hours in Detroit, police said. Police arrested a suspect Sunday night after an hourslong...
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced for killing youngest of his 4 children
A former Oxford Township man who admitted to killing his infant daughter was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of second-degree homicide. Christopher Scott Williams, 29, was ordered to spend 25 to 75 years in prison for the death of Emily Williams, the youngest of his four children. Emily died April 12, 2019, the victim of Shaken Baby Syndrome.
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago.
Woman seen breaking into cars found hiding in truck
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Newport woman suspected of breaking into several cars and trying to steal one vehicle was arrested Saturday morning after being found hiding inside a truck. Police were called at 12:28 a.m. Aug. 27, to a home in the 12000 block of S. Telegraph Road...
Young Indiana man drowns in Oakland County lake while trying to swim to floating platform with friends
A young Indiana man is dead after drowning while swimming with two friends in Oakland County Sunday evening. Joshua Auxier of Fountain City, Indiana, was pulled from the water of Sears Lake in Milford Township.
14-year-old girl electrocuted by downed power line in Monroe
A 14-year-old girl has died after being electrocuted by a downed power line in Monroe Monday evening.
The Ann Arbor News
