Read full article on original website
Related
wosu.org
One more big change coming to U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield
Ongoing construction on U.S. 30 in Mansfield has been the cause of major traffic backups and accidents in recent weeks. The Ohio Department of Transportation has an update on what drivers should anticipate in the coming months and how best to navigate the area. Work began in 2020 on the...
ashlandsource.com
Mansfield fabrication co. plans new 8,000 square-foot facility in Crestview district
MANSFIELD -- A local fabrication company that bought almost nine acres near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport in April plans to build an 8,000-square feet industrial building on the site. Mansfield City Council on Aug. 6 is scheduled to consider a 15-year, 50-percent abatement covering real property improvements for Mike Carroll,...
Icebreaker demonstration wind farm proposed for Lake Erie has ‘new lease on life’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that legal obstacles to the Icebreaker project have been removed, efforts to construct the demonstration wind farm in Lake Erie have started up again, and proponents are hopeful that conditions are now ripe for success. “We have a new lease on life,” said Ronn Richard, CEO...
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fishing for Labor Day? One of the best spots is located in Ohio
Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in-hand, says one fishing trip advisor. FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
Several schools closed, remote learning due to heat
Coventry Middle School will be closed for heat concerns on Monday.
ashlandsource.com
Fredericktown Local Schools
Could Fredericktown's latchkey program serve as a model for other Knox County school districts?. A two-part series: Fredericktown Local Schools is the only public school district in Knox County with a latchkey program. Local officials believe latchkey programs could help mitigate Knox County's child care shortage. This is the first in a two-part series examining how Fredericktown's program operates and what other districts might be able to learn from it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
cleveland19.com
Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
crawfordcountynow.com
Council AD-HOC Meeting ends before it starts
BUCYRUS—Thursday night’s committee meetings for the Bucyrus City Council went smoothly for the first few minutes anyway. During the Finance Committee meeting, Chairman Dan Wirebaugh invited the new manager of a shoe store that is due to open in Bucyrus to speak. Cory Bright, Manager of the new...
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
whbc.com
Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 27-year-old Waynesburg man badly injured in that accident at US Ecology in Canton Township last week has died. The township fire department had said that employee Ray Sullivan had suffered critical injuries in the leak of hydrogen sulfide at the Central Avenue SE facility last Monday.
Historic aircraft at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The history of aircraft that flew in World War II was on display at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport this past weekend, including the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond LIL” planes, along with other jets and some smaller trainer aircraft. The world-famous Boeing B-29 Superfortress was a heavy bomber […]
ashlandsource.com
How a Knox County ministry supports family relationships through faith-based coaching
MOUNT VERNON — Graduations typically signify new beginnings, and that holds true for Heidi Jo Rousseau's August graduation from Central Ohio Technical College. But her real new beginning started in 2018.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: What's going on at the Wagon Wheel bar?
ASHLAND — A reader recently saw that the Wagon Wheel bar on Orange St. had a boarded-up window and a dumpster outside. They wondered if the bar was under new ownership, or if it was just under renovation.
newsforce247.com
Morrow County Fair Opens for Day One on Monday!
The first day of the 172nd Morrow County Fair! Today is Morrow County Commissioners Day!. -Candies & Baked Goods in place between 8 and 10 am. -Exhibitor Check-in and Booth-set up is 9 am to 8 pm. -Horse and Pony ABC Judging is 9 am until 7 pm. -Harness Racing...
Comments / 0