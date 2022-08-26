ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Ashland, OH
Ashland County, OH
ashlandsource.com

Fredericktown Local Schools

Could Fredericktown's latchkey program serve as a model for other Knox County school districts?. A two-part series: Fredericktown Local Schools is the only public school district in Knox County with a latchkey program. Local officials believe latchkey programs could help mitigate Knox County's child care shortage. This is the first in a two-part series examining how Fredericktown's program operates and what other districts might be able to learn from it.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Council AD-HOC Meeting ends before it starts

BUCYRUS—Thursday night’s committee meetings for the Bucyrus City Council went smoothly for the first few minutes anyway. During the Finance Committee meeting, Chairman Dan Wirebaugh invited the new manager of a shoe store that is due to open in Bucyrus to speak. Cory Bright, Manager of the new...
BUCYRUS, OH
whbc.com

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 27-year-old Waynesburg man badly injured in that accident at US Ecology in Canton Township last week has died. The township fire department had said that employee Ray Sullivan had suffered critical injuries in the leak of hydrogen sulfide at the Central Avenue SE facility last Monday.
WAYNESBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Historic aircraft at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The history of aircraft that flew in World War II was on display at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport this past weekend, including the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond LIL” planes, along with other jets and some smaller trainer aircraft. The world-famous Boeing B-29 Superfortress was a heavy bomber […]
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
newsforce247.com

Morrow County Fair Opens for Day One on Monday!

The first day of the 172nd Morrow County Fair! Today is Morrow County Commissioners Day!. -Candies & Baked Goods in place between 8 and 10 am. -Exhibitor Check-in and Booth-set up is 9 am to 8 pm. -Horse and Pony ABC Judging is 9 am until 7 pm. -Harness Racing...
MORROW COUNTY, OH

