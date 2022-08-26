MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County commissioner who had been eyeing a run for sheriff surrendered Tuesday on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations. Joe Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, according to an arrest warrant. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each. Martinez, 64, surrendered at a county jail Tuesday and has already pledged to fight the charges. He is likely to be suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, although no decision was immediately announced on that. Martinez is a former police lieutenant who has been considering a run for Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024. That post was created through a voter referendum; Miami-Dade is currently the only Florida county without an elected sheriff.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO