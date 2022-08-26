ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch

The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

See Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting 'Dancing With the Stars' in Magical New Teaser

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, have entered the world of Disney in the latest promo for Dancing With the Stars. In the teaser, shared to Instagram Monday, Banks and Ribeiro, who are co-hosting season 31 of the long-running series, marvel at the show's new landscape now that the dance competition series has made the move to streaming, going from ABC to Disney+.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wells Adams
Person
Ashley Iaconetti
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Bachelor In Paradise
ETOnline.com

Ashton Kutcher Details 12-Pound Weight Loss, Mila Kunis' Support as He Debuts New Training Series (Exclusive)

As Ashton Kutcher gets further into his training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, his body is going through a dramatic transformation. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he shares with ET, while noting that “my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Lachey and the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Cast Goof Off in Season 1 Bloopers (Exclusive)

When the cameras start rolling, it's all business on the set of NCIS: Hawaii. But sometimes, long days at work bring out the goofy side for the stars of the CBS drama. ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek at the season 1 gag reel, as featured in the upcoming season 1 DVD release, and the cast -- led by leading lady Vanessa Lachey -- sure knows how to have a laugh when they flub their lines or get the case of the giggles in the middle of a scene!
HAWAII STATE
ETOnline.com

'Summer House’s Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Are Engaged

Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carle Radke are engaged! ET can confirm that the couple got engaged on Saturday. According to People, Radke popped the question to Hubbard on Southhampton’s Dune Beach. The proposal was private, and captured by Bravo cameras, and will be shown to viewers during season 7 of Summer House.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy