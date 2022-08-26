Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Turning Their Real-Life '90s Romance Into a Movie
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel's love story romance is getting the rom-com treatment! On a recent episode of Fishel's Pod Meets World podcast, the Boy Meets World actress had her ex as a guest on the show and they recalled dating during her senior year of high school. The two...
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch
The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone. In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." After fans...
ETOnline.com
See Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Co-Hosting 'Dancing With the Stars' in Magical New Teaser
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, have entered the world of Disney in the latest promo for Dancing With the Stars. In the teaser, shared to Instagram Monday, Banks and Ribeiro, who are co-hosting season 31 of the long-running series, marvel at the show's new landscape now that the dance competition series has made the move to streaming, going from ABC to Disney+.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette': Rachel Thinks Aven Could Be Her 'Happy Ending' After Hometown Date
Rachel Recchia may have found the one! Before Monday's "Men Tell All" special could get underway, The Bachelorette had leftover business from last week's Hometowns, as Rachel still had one man's family to meet. Thus, at the start of the episode, Rachel traveled to Salem, Massachusetts, to meet Aven's parents....
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette': Gabby Questions If She's Lovable as Rachel 'Blindsides' Zach in Dramatic Sneak Peek
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's journey is winding down, but the drama certainly isn't. At the conclusion of Monday's "Men Tell All" special fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming Fantasy Suite and finale episodes of The Bachelorette, all of which promise to be intense. "I am in love...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
ETOnline.com
Ashton Kutcher Details 12-Pound Weight Loss, Mila Kunis' Support as He Debuts New Training Series (Exclusive)
As Ashton Kutcher gets further into his training for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon, his body is going through a dramatic transformation. “The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he shares with ET, while noting that “my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”
ETOnline.com
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Share What Really Happened in Cabo Episode of 'Laguna Beach'
Fans of Laguna Beach know by now that what happens in Cabo, never stays in Cabo. The spring break episodes of the popular MTV reality series that chronicled the lives of Laguna Beach, California, teenagers were certainly some of the show's most notorious. In their Dear Media podcast, Back to...
ETOnline.com
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals He was a Stand-In Officiant for Sarah Hyland’s Wedding (Exclusive)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is sharing all the details about Sarah Hyland's wedding to Wells Adams. ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Ferguson at the premiere of his new film, Ivy + Bean, Monday night, about serving as the officiant at the intimate affair and the massive Modern Family reunion that followed.
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette: MTA': Gabby and Rachel React to Hayden and Chris Not Showing Up Amid Backlash (Exclusive)
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's Bachelorette villains did not want to face the music. On Monday's "Men Tell All" special neither Hayden Markowitz nor Chris Austin made an appearance, and this season's leading ladies had a lot to say about it. "I'm not surprised that Hayden didn't show up tonight,"...
ETOnline.com
Lynne Spears Reaches Out to Britney Spears After Voice Memo Drama: 'I Will Never Turn My Back on You'
Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, is speaking out after the singer made a series of bombshell claims about her 13-year conservatorship in a lengthy audio file, which she released publicly on YouTube over the weekend. In the 22-minute clip -- which has since been made private, though the audio of...
ETOnline.com
'The Conners': Original Star Michael Fishman Not Returning for Season 5
The Conners are losing one of their own. Michael Fishman, who played DJ on all 10 seasons of Roseanne and the first four seasons of the spinoff, is not returning for season 5 of the ABC sitcom, ET has learned. The news comes as season 5 is slated to premiere...
ETOnline.com
Vanessa Lachey and the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Cast Goof Off in Season 1 Bloopers (Exclusive)
When the cameras start rolling, it's all business on the set of NCIS: Hawaii. But sometimes, long days at work bring out the goofy side for the stars of the CBS drama. ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek at the season 1 gag reel, as featured in the upcoming season 1 DVD release, and the cast -- led by leading lady Vanessa Lachey -- sure knows how to have a laugh when they flub their lines or get the case of the giggles in the middle of a scene!
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All': Logan Reveals If He Regrets Accepting Rachel's Rose (Exclusive)
Logan Palmer had some major explaining to do on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. On the "Men Tell All" special, the man who switched from Team Rachel Recchia to Team Gabby Windey shared his perspective on everything as he sat down in the hot seat in front of host Jesse Palmer.
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year and Announces New Album at MTV VMAs 2022
The Video of the Year category at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards was a tough one, but Taylor Swift walked away with the win for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)." Swift then dropped a bombshell announcement on the crowd... she is releasing a brand new...
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All': Gabby Speaks Out Amid the Nate Controversy (Exclusive)
Gabby Windey has nothing but good things to say about Nate Mitchell. On Monday's "Men Tell All" episode of The Bachelorette, the electrical engineer addressed online rumors that have been circulating around him since his appearance on the show, none of which seem to bother the lady whose heart he was vying for.
ETOnline.com
'Summer House’s Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Are Engaged
Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carle Radke are engaged! ET can confirm that the couple got engaged on Saturday. According to People, Radke popped the question to Hubbard on Southhampton’s Dune Beach. The proposal was private, and captured by Bravo cameras, and will be shown to viewers during season 7 of Summer House.
