AG Ashley Moody gets law-and-order endorsements from sheriffs across FL — but not all

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody traveled with Gov. Ron DeSantis to Texas on July 17, 2021, to highlight the immigration issue. Credit: Screenshot, KXAN News.

In her reelection bid for Attorney General, Republican Ashley Moody has received endorsements from 64 of 66 elected sheriffs in Florida, mostly Republicans but some Democrats, according to her campaign, but she lacks support in major voting blocs that could potentially impact the general election.

In Broward, a Democratic stronghold with a large population, Sheriff Gregory Tony was not listed as endorsing Moody.

Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, an appointed sheriff in Miami-Dade, also wasn’t listed. Miami-Dade is the most populated county in Florida — with about 2.7 million people — and nearly 40 percent of voters registered are Democrats, according to Division of Elections data.

In Alachua County, the home of flagship University of Florida, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr. also was not listed as endorsing Moody. Almost half the voters in each of Alachua and Broward counties are Democrats, the voter registration data show.

The list of 64 sheriffs came just after the primary election Tuesday, when Aramis Ayala, a Democrat who is a former state attorney and civil rights leader, won the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.

“Florida sheriffs are pillars of our law enforcement community, and we owe a debt of gratitude to these selfless and dedicated leaders who risk their lives each day to protect and defend our state and our nation,” Moody said in a written statement Thursday.

“Now is the time to defend, not defund, the police, and I am proud to always have their back as together we work to combat human and drug trafficking, opioid addiction, senior scams and more,” Moody added.

The press release from the Moody reelection campaign showed seven Democratic sheriffs in the list and three that are registered as No Party Affiliation, according to a directory from the Florida Sheriffs Association. The officers who are registered as NPA on the list are in Columbia, Polk and Volusia counties.

Moody received support from Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil and Gadsden County Sheriff Morris A. Young, who are both Democrats and Black. Moody’s opponent, Aramis Ayala, is Black. Most sheriffs in Florida are white and Republican, based an analysis by the Florida Phoenix.

Another Democrat, Orange County Sheriff John Mina, is listed among endorsements and stated in a written statement that “when it comes to the safety and security of our communities, partisanship goes out the window and public safety take priority.”

Mina added: “That’s why I am proud to endorse Attorney General Ashley Moody for re-election. General Moody has been a staunch supporter of our law enforcement community, an unwavering defender of the rule of law, and is constantly looking at ways our state can be innovative and forward-thinking in the pursuit of justice and safety.”

Moody and Ayala will face off in the November election.

Ayala is described “as Florida’s first Black state attorney and a fierce death penalty opponent” and has “made local and national headlines for her courage and proven leadership.”

She received the “NAACP Civil Rights Champion of Justice Award” in 2017.

“I’m running to protect our rights & freedoms, for safety & to build a fair economy,” Alaya said in a Twitter post Thursday.

The Phoenix attempted to contact the Ayala campaign, but the staff has not responded yet.

The post AG Ashley Moody gets law-and-order endorsements from sheriffs across FL — but not all appeared first on Florida Phoenix .