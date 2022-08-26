ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AG Ashley Moody gets law-and-order endorsements from sheriffs across FL — but not all

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H29EI_0hWluYjF00

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody traveled with Gov. Ron DeSantis to Texas on July 17, 2021, to highlight the immigration issue. Credit: Screenshot, KXAN News.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

In her reelection bid for Attorney General, Republican Ashley Moody has received endorsements from 64 of 66 elected sheriffs in Florida, mostly Republicans but some Democrats, according to her campaign, but she lacks support in major voting blocs that could potentially impact the general election.

In Broward, a Democratic stronghold with a large population, Sheriff Gregory Tony was not listed as endorsing Moody.

Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, an appointed sheriff in Miami-Dade, also wasn’t listed. Miami-Dade is the most populated county in Florida — with about 2.7 million people — and nearly 40 percent of voters registered are Democrats, according to Division of Elections data.

In Alachua County, the home of flagship University of Florida, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr. also was not listed as endorsing Moody. Almost half the voters in each of Alachua and Broward counties are Democrats, the voter registration data show.

The list of 64 sheriffs came just after the primary election Tuesday, when Aramis Ayala, a Democrat who is a former state attorney and civil rights leader, won the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.

“Florida sheriffs are pillars of our law enforcement community, and we owe a debt of gratitude to these selfless and dedicated leaders who risk their lives each day to protect and defend our state and our nation,” Moody said in a written statement Thursday.

“Now is the time to defend, not defund, the police, and I am proud to always have their back as together we work to combat human and drug trafficking, opioid addiction, senior scams and more,” Moody added.

The press release from the Moody reelection campaign showed seven Democratic sheriffs in the list and three that are registered as No Party Affiliation, according to a directory from the Florida Sheriffs Association. The officers who are registered as NPA on the list are in Columbia, Polk and Volusia counties.

Moody received support from Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil and Gadsden County Sheriff Morris A. Young, who are both Democrats and Black. Moody’s opponent, Aramis Ayala, is Black. Most sheriffs in Florida are white and Republican, based an analysis by the Florida Phoenix.

Another Democrat, Orange County Sheriff John Mina, is listed among endorsements and stated in a written statement that “when it comes to the safety and security of our communities, partisanship goes out the window and public safety take priority.”

Mina added: “That’s why I am proud to endorse Attorney General Ashley Moody for re-election.  General Moody has been a staunch supporter of our law enforcement community, an unwavering defender of the rule of law, and is constantly looking at ways our state can be innovative and forward-thinking in the pursuit of justice and safety.”

Moody and Ayala will face off in the November election.

Ayala is described “as Florida’s first Black state attorney and a fierce death penalty opponent” and has “made local and national headlines for her courage and proven leadership.”

She received the “NAACP Civil Rights Champion of Justice Award” in 2017.

“I’m running to protect our rights & freedoms, for safety & to build a fair economy,” Alaya said in a Twitter post Thursday.

The Phoenix attempted to contact the Ayala campaign, but the staff has not responded yet.

The post AG Ashley Moody gets law-and-order endorsements from sheriffs across FL — but not all appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Feds, state, Seminoles defend FL’s sports-betting deal in court; No Casinos group pushes back

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a fight over who can control gambling in Florida, the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have filed arguments with a federal appellate court defending their five-year, $2.5 billion gambling compact, which would allow sports betting statewide as long as all bets are funneled through computer servers on tribal land. No Casinos, an […] The post Feds, state, Seminoles defend FL’s sports-betting deal in court; No Casinos group pushes back appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the recent primary elections, two GOP races in Central Florida were neck and neck, with one candidate pulling off a narrow win in the state House after recounts and another refusing to concede a Congressional race. State Rep. Webster Barnaby, known for filing a Texas-style six-week abortion ban that died in the Florida Legislature, […] The post Aftermath of FL primary: One candidate narrowly wins after recounts; another won’t accept defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Fewer than half of FL 10th graders passed a statewide English exam in spring 2022

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In Florida’s public schools, the 10th grade statewide English Language Arts assessment has been a crucial exam — kids have to pass it to get a standard high school diploma. But the 2022 spring exam results show that fewer than half of Florida’s 10th graders passed the ELA exam, troubling because students will be getting […] The post Fewer than half of FL 10th graders passed a statewide English exam in spring 2022 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography. Both Crist and Ron DeSantis, who both have been elected governors, grew up in Pinellas County on the Gulf side of the peninsula. They both […] The post When it comes to geography, the gubernatorial teams are now very similar: Pinellas and Miami-Dade appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Who will rescue our tender youth from deviant professors and their noisome notions?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has been campaigning for brave warriors like anti-Drag Queen crusader Kari Lake, the next governor of the great state of Arizona, and Ohio’s J.D. Vance, who grew up so poor his family couldn’t afford to give him a REAL name but later made millions the old-fashioned way: getting Peter Thiel to be […] The post Who will rescue our tender youth from deviant professors and their noisome notions? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis suspends four female Broward County school board members and fills four vacancies with men

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday to suspend four elected school board members of the Broward County School Board in South Florida — Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Levinson. The action was effective immediately, and related to alleged incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority. The four women […] The post DeSantis suspends four female Broward County school board members and fills four vacancies with men appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The miniscule response rate of an “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” survey — ditched by hundreds of thousands of students — received only a passing mention Friday from the Florida Board of Governors that oversees the public university system. The board, which implemented the survey, discussed little about the draft survey findings at a virtual […] The post FL Board of Governors gloss over low turnout on “intellectual freedom” survey appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Aramis Ayala
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis may be swimming against the tide in his attack on ‘woke’ capitalism

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has made good on his promise to steer Florida’s state pension funds away from investment managers pushing a “woke” agenda by considering the environmental, social, and environmental consequences of investments. But an investment expert predicted in an interview with the Phoenix that Florida’s new policy will have zero effect in deterring investors […] The post DeSantis may be swimming against the tide in his attack on ‘woke’ capitalism appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

At 25, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is popular among progressives. Can he capture a FL seat in Congress?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maxwell Alejandro Frost is a Florida Democrat from a younger generation. He’s garnered attention from popular progressives from the Democratic Party and other organizations, and he’s earned a reputation by some groups as a fearless leader who is running for Congress. But can he win a U.S. House seat in November to represent District 10 […] The post At 25, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is popular among progressives. Can he capture a FL seat in Congress? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program Thursday, labeling it unconstitutional and unfair to Americans who didn’t amass significant education debt. He also argued it would feed inflation. “It’s very unfair, you know, to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan for somebody that got, like, a PhD […] The post Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis remains cautious on abortion; Fried says FL women need to know what governor will do

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With polls open across Florida on primary election day, Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed himself a brief gesture toward Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried during a Florida Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee on Tuesday: He crossed over to her and said, “Good luck.” Fried is running for the Democratic nominee for governor, and if she wins, she’d face […] The post DeSantis remains cautious on abortion; Fried says FL women need to know what governor will do appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Voter Registration#Florida Attorney General#Democrats#Ag Ashley Moody#Kxan News#Republicans#Democratic#Division Of Elections#University Of Florida
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course, to the Wausau Possum Festival in the […] The post Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses. That’s only a 2.4 response rate, according to draft survey results posted on the website of the Board of […] The post What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Primaries pitted incumbent against incumbent in some Senate, House primaries; several tight races

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Primary day in the Florida House and Senate, both rejiggered during redistricting this year, placed a number of sitting senators and members against each other, produced some nail-biter outcomes and upsets. Incumbent Webster Barnaby will likely face a machine recount in the GOP primary in HB 29 in Volusia County. Results as of Wednesday gave […] The post Primaries pitted incumbent against incumbent in some Senate, House primaries; several tight races appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Florida Phoenix

Patients from Idaho, Texas, elsewhere seek abortion care in Oregon

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Abortion providers in Oregon have seen a recent rise in demand for abortions from women from states that have adopted bans or are in the process of doing so, officials said at a news conference last week. “We are seeing people from almost every red state in the country right now – Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, […] The post Patients from Idaho, Texas, elsewhere seek abortion care in Oregon appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
OREGON STATE
Florida Phoenix

Charlie Crist wins primary; promises to unite Dems, independents, Republicans to unseat DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor seeking to regain that office as a Democrat, swamped Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary, racking up nearly 60 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Crist had received 856,753 votes as of around 9 p.m. eastern time, or 59.8 percent, against 505,009 for Fried, or 35.25 percent. […] The post Charlie Crist wins primary; promises to unite Dems, independents, Republicans to unseat DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Democrats beg national party and donors not to give up on them

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Democrats appealed to the national party and donor network on Wednesday, following Charlie Crist’s win in the gubernatorial primary and Val Demings’ coronation in the party’s Senate primary: Don’t give up on us. The fear is that those much-needed deep pockets of money might not be open to them, what with concerns over Gov. […] The post Florida Democrats beg national party and donors not to give up on them appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy