The 8 Best Shower Beers Ranked

We’ve been posting about shower beers since day one of Whiskey Riff.

Little did we know there was a legion of fellow shower beer drinkers out there getting ready for the weekend by cranking the ’90s country and having a cold one…naked.

It’s truly one of the best beers known to man – right up there with the garage beer, 7am airport beer, post-lawn mowing beer, lake beer, fishing beer, you get the point. We know you love ’em, but what makes one beer better than another in this perfect environment?

That’s where we come in.

Here’s what you should be drinking in the shower – the 8 BEST Shower Beers. Here we go…

8. TIE: Miller Lite, Bud Light, Coors Light

According to Luke Combs, five diet Millers will get you feelin’ pretty loose.” But I find that after five diet Millers in the shower, you’re on a whole other level of feelin’ loose. Loose as a crazy ass goose kind of loose. Although after the third or fourth, you might want to sit down, we don’t need any accidents.

These three are interchangeable. Yes, I said it.

7. Miller High Life

Honestly, would rather drink than actual champagne.

6. Michelob Ultra

For those of you that are watching your figure or past the age of 30.

5. Yuengling

“America’s Oldest Brewery” and damn fine shower companion.

4. Modelo

A personal favorite every-day-kind-of-beer for any occasion, but especially crisp in the shower. Koe Wetzel gets it…

3. Coors Banquet/Coors/Yellow Belly/Colorado Kool-Aid

This could easily be #1 for many of you, and is probably the most underrated beer known to man. The shape of the bottle? Bonus points.

2. Busch Heavy

Those camo cans almost get this one to the top spot. Getting ready for a college football Saturday or NFL Sunday with a nice Busch Heavy in the fall? Damn near heaven.

1. Busch Light

I mean…c’mon. Extra crisp, will get you drunk if you drink enough, but let’s you keep on keepin’ on all day. It goes great with a tailgate, country show, at home watching YouTube videos, or in the garage as you act like you’re fixing something. But in the shower? These hit different.

And for all the dads commenting on Twitter, here’s 1a…

A cold one.